Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Top Five in Outlaws Stop at Farmer City; Dirt Late Model Dream Next

Dirt Late Model News

By jdearing
Dennis Erb, Jr. -- Jacy Norgaard photo
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The month of June for Dennis Erb Racing kicked off with a World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series triple shot from June 1-3 in the states of Illinois and Kentucky.  The tripleheader weekend started with a $10,000 to win program last Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois.  Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the second quickest time overall during qualifying before securing a victory in his heat race.  After starting the 40-lap feature from the outside of the third row, Dennis was able to move up inside of the top five to claim a strong fourth place performance behind only race winner Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, and Kyle Bronson!

On Friday evening, the action quickly shifted to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois with a $12,000 top prize up for grabs.  Dennis placed third in his heat race and later wound up twelfth in the final finishing order of the 40-lapper.  In the weekend finale on Saturday at Paducah International Raceway in Paducah, Kentucky, Dennis ran fourth in his stacked heat race before moving up inside of the top five during the $15,000 to win headliner.  At the completion of the fifty laps; however, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace found himself in the seventh finishing position.  Complete results from the action-packed weekend can be found online by visiting www.woolms.com.

The #28 team is currently in the pit area at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio for the 29th annual running of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream.’  A pair of split-field features will take place tonight at the “Big E” with two $12,000 winner checks on the line.  A similar preliminary program will be held on Friday night at the 1/2-mile speedplant with two more $12,000 paydays awaiting the winners.  The ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ grand finale on Saturday then boasts a whopping $129,000 windfall.

Dennis was the 2016 winner of the crown jewel extravaganza and will be looking for his second race title this weekend!  You can watch every lap from Eldora Speedway on June 8-10 LIVE on FloRacing.  Learn more about the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ weekend and get your tickets online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including:  J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.  Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

