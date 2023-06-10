Ethan Dotson Wires CCSDS Arrowhead Field

- Advertisement -

Second CCSDS Win of 2023 for California Hot Shoe

COLCORD, Okla. (06/09/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) made its debut at the recently revamped Arrowhead Speedway on Friday night. Despite persistent rain showers the event was contested, and California’s Ethan Dotson swept the night’s program for his second series win of the 2023 season in the Fujita 50.

“Yeah this place is cool, too bad it rained, I feel like if it would’ve slicked-off, it would’ve been a really really cool joint,” Dotson said in FloRacing Victory Lane. “Honestly, I can’t thank you fans for sticking it out through the rain and everything, shoot we thought about loading up a few times and leaving, so you guys are troopers, that’s awesome. It’s an awesome series, Jack (Sullivan) and you guys do a great job and I’m just super fortunate to be driving.”

After seeing the show delayed multiple times by rain, Ethan Dotson started the party as the night’s Mark Martin Automotive Group Fast Qualifier. The Bakersfield, Ca. racer then raced to a heat race win to earn the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award with Jon Mitchell joining him on the front row.

Dotson darted to the lead at the drop of the green flag and paced all 40 circuits of the caution-free affair at the state-of-the-art oval to claim the $5,000 victory.

The win was his second in as many season-and-career attempts with the series.

Billy Moyer Jr., Brian Rickman, B.J. Robinson, and Jon Mitchell rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year leader Kylan Garner and teammate Chris Hawkins were unable to enter the event after hauler issues left the team stranded on the side of the road less than 30 miles from the speedway.

Action continues on Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway with another $5,000-to-win event. Also in action are the Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, and USRA Modifieds.

Pit gates open at 4:00 p.m. CT. Grandstands open at 6:00 p.m. Driver sign in ends at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with racing to follow.

Grandstand admission is $20 with pit passes $40.

The tire rule for both events is as follows all four tires Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2 with a right rear option of Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.

For more information on the event, please visit www.Tri-StateSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 9, 2023

Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.)

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 174-Ethan Dotson[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 3. 90R-Brian Rickman[4]; 4. 1-BJ Robinson[6]; 5. 5-Jon Mitchell[2]; 6. 50-Kaeden Cornell[7]; 7. R5-Hunter Rasdon[5]; 8. 14M-Morgan Bagley[9]; 9. 19-Jamie Burford[13]; 10. 86B-Kyle Beard[12]; 11. 00-Jesse Stovall[10]; 12. 15-Clayton Stuckey[17]; 13. 11-Jon Kirby[16]; 14. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 15. 17-Jarret Stuckey[21]; 16. 88-Chance Mann[11]; 17. (DNF) 82-Jace Parmley[18]; 18. (DNF) 36-Mark Daye[19]; 19. (DNF) 48-Cody Leonard[15]; 20. (DNF) 7-David Payne[20]; 21. (DNF) 16-Geoff Aitken[22]; 22. (DNS) 56-Tony Jackson Jr.

Entries: 22

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Ethan Dotson (12.28 sec.)

Weiland Heat Race #1 Winner: Ethan Dotson

P&W Salees Heat Race #2 Winner: Jon Mitchell

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer JR.

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Jarret Stuckey (+6)

Lap Leaders: Ethan Dotson (1-40)

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Kaeden Cornell

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Jesse Stovall

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Ethan Dotson

COMP Cams Top Performer: Ethan Dotson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Kylan Garner