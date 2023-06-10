Weather wins out as Lucas Oil Speedway cancels Weekly Racing Series Midseason Championships

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 10, 2023) – With a forecast of rain to come later in the day, Saturday night’s Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Midseason Championship has been canceled.

Earlier in the day, the UTV Short Course event was called off.

“Unfortunately, the weather wins out this week and we look forward to seeing everyone next week,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Congratulations to those who are midseason champions.”

Points leaders who are declared midseason champs are Mason Beck of Urbana in the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car division, Justin Wells of Aurora in the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Bobby Williams of Hermitage in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Ryan Middaugh of Fulton in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds.

Busy week ahead starting Thursday: Lucas Oil Speedway has a busy week upcoming,s tarting with a special Thursday Night Madness program as the OCRS/POWRi 305 Sprint Cars, POWRi Midwest Mods and the POWRi Pure Stocks ar ein action. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Drag Boats return: Drag boat racing returns to Lake Lucas on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, with the KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas. Pits are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Saturday with spectator gates at 8 and racing starting its qualifying runs at 9 a.m. Then on Sunday, the same times apply with eliminations beginning at 9. Those purchasing Saturday drag boat tickets or two-day drag boat passes will get FREE admission to Saturday night’s dirt track races.

Saturday night Weekly Racing: Round 8 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is set for Saturday night at the dirt track and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be featured, with a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be in action.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5, with hot laps set for 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at [email protected] for more information.

