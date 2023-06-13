𝙃𝙄𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝙂𝙐𝙉: 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗰𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗻 𝗞𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀

- Advertisement -

By: Cole Perkins (Cole Perkins Media & Promotions)

CARLYLE, IL (June 13, 2023) – With Kyle Hammer sidelined with prior commitments, Brent McKinnon Racing has nabbed Daryn Klein of Fairview Heights, IL, for the first week of the 38th annual edition of the DIRTcar Racing Summer Nationals. (Josh James Artwork photos)

“Our team had full intentions on running the first week with Kyle (Hammer) behind the wheel and then he had a few things come up to where it would not allow us to run for the points.” said Brent. “Our car is good right now, we can compete with these guys and our team wants to race. With that said, we decided that Daryn Klein was the best fit to fill in on our team.”

Currently in 13th in UMP National Point Standings with three wins so far this season, Klein will pilot the Midwest Farm & Land Company / Klein’s Brand Source-backed Rocket Chassis XR1 for five consecutive nights, in pursuit of the $10,000 to win points fund on the first week of the 28-race summer series better known as the “Hell Tour”.

The five-night stretch will commence on Wednesday, June 14th at Peoria Speedway (Peoria, Illinois) for $5,000 to win. From there, the team will head to Kankakee County Speedway (Kankakee, IL) for $5,000 to win on Thursday, June 15th, followed by a pair of $10,000 to win events at Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) on Friday, June 16th and Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL) on Saturday, June 17th. Klein’s stint behind the wheel will conclude on Sunday, June 18th with a visit to the picturesque Sycamore Speedway (Maple Park, IL) for $5,000 to win.

“Kyle is still our #1 driver and will continue to be for the remainder of the year.” added Brent. “We’re working great together and building up a good program and our team is excited to get him back in the car for Brownstown and I-55 next weekend.”

Brent McKinnon Racing would like to thank all of our sponsors for their support; Midwest Farm & Land Company, Russ Erlinger Crane Service, Robin Dee Enterprises, A&J Motorsports, IUOE Local 520, Lane Construction & Concrete, Houseman Supply Inc., Moxie Salon, TNT RV & Generator Services, King’s Fudge, What The Cup?, Poplar Place, Sorrento’s Pizza, Troy Page Excavating, Timmons Fast Lane, Klein’s Brand Source, Dargie Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Signs & Designs by Ronnie Deien and Cole Perkins Media & Promotions.

Stay connected with Brent McKinnon Racing by following our Facebook page “Brent McKinnon Racing” and Twitter handle @BrentMcKinnon26.