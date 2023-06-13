79.7 F
Saint Louis
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model News𝙃𝙄𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝙂𝙐𝙉: 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗰𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗻 𝗞𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗼𝗳...

𝙃𝙄𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝙂𝙐𝙉: 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗰𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗻 𝗞𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

By: Cole Perkins (Cole Perkins Media & Promotions)

CARLYLE, IL (June 13, 2023) – With Kyle Hammer sidelined with prior commitments, Brent McKinnon Racing has nabbed Daryn Klein of Fairview Heights, IL, for the first week of the 38th annual edition of the DIRTcar Racing Summer Nationals. (Josh James Artwork photos)

“Our team had full intentions on running the first week with Kyle (Hammer) behind the wheel and then he had a few things come up to where it would not allow us to run for the points.” said Brent. “Our car is good right now, we can compete with these guys and our team wants to race. With that said, we decided that Daryn Klein was the best fit to fill in on our team.”

Currently in 13th in UMP National Point Standings with three wins so far this season, Klein will pilot the Midwest Farm & Land Company / Klein’s Brand Source-backed Rocket Chassis XR1 for five consecutive nights, in pursuit of the $10,000 to win points fund on the first week of the 28-race summer series better known as the “Hell Tour”.

The five-night stretch will commence on Wednesday, June 14th at Peoria Speedway (Peoria, Illinois) for $5,000 to win. From there, the team will head to Kankakee County Speedway (Kankakee, IL) for $5,000 to win on Thursday, June 15th, followed by a pair of $10,000 to win events at Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) on Friday, June 16th and Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL) on Saturday, June 17th. Klein’s stint behind the wheel will conclude on Sunday, June 18th with a visit to the picturesque Sycamore Speedway (Maple Park, IL) for $5,000 to win.

“Kyle is still our #1 driver and will continue to be for the remainder of the year.” added Brent. “We’re working great together and building up a good program and our team is excited to get him back in the car for Brownstown and I-55 next weekend.”

If you can’t make it out to the track this week to cheer on our No. 26K, be sure to tune in and cheer us on live each night, only on DIRTVision.

Brent McKinnon Racing would like to thank all of our sponsors for their support; Midwest Farm & Land Company, Russ Erlinger Crane Service, Robin Dee Enterprises, A&J Motorsports, IUOE Local 520, Lane Construction & Concrete, Houseman Supply Inc., Moxie Salon, TNT RV & Generator Services, King’s Fudge, What The Cup?, Poplar Place, Sorrento’s Pizza, Troy Page Excavating, Timmons Fast Lane, Klein’s Brand Source, Dargie Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Signs & Designs by Ronnie Deien and Cole Perkins Media & Promotions.

Stay connected with Brent McKinnon Racing by following our Facebook page “Brent McKinnon Racing” and Twitter handle @BrentMcKinnon26.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Racers Quickly Turn Focus from Dirt Late Model Dream to Summer Nationals

Former champions detail how Eldora Speedway’s crown jewel prepares drivers to...
Indiana

It’s Not Over: Seavey Comes Back from the Brink to Win USAC Indiana Midget Week

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2023)………Logan Seavey,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Riders on the Storm: USAC’s Eastern Storm Contenders for 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (June 6, 2023)………To win...
NOW 600 Series

Schroeder And Nunley Double Up While Flud Returns To Victory Lane With NOW600 At Creek County Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – SAPULPA, Okla. (June 8, 2023) Round 2 of...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal holds of Brandon Sheppard for $100,000 payday at Kokomo Speedway!

Hudson O’Neal Pilots Rocket1 Racing Entry to Career Payday at Kokomo Bags...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Weather wins out as Lucas Oil Speedway cancels Weekly Racing Series Midseason Championships

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 10, 2023) - With a forecast of rain...
NOW 600 Series

Flud And Blevins On Top With NOW600 At Port City Raceway

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (June 10, 2023) Sooner 600 Week...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s Great Lake Sprint Series photos from Waynesfield Raceway Park – 6/10/23

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Smoky Mountain for Mountain Moonshine Classic

BATAVIA, Ohio (June 13, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Banks $12,000 in DLM Dream XXIX Prelim

Smoky Mountain Speedway Visit Next on the Schedule WINFIELD, Tenn. (06/13/23) – Mike Marlar banked...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Claims $12,000 Victory in DLM Dream XXIX Prelim

LOLMDS Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain Up Next MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (06/13/23) – Ricky Thornton...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s XR Series event – 6/12/23

Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal holds of Brandon Sheppard for $100,000 payday at Kokomo Speedway!

Hudson O’Neal Pilots Rocket1 Racing Entry to Career Payday at Kokomo Bags $100,000 Victory; Tops...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©