Denney resigns from Spoon River Speedway Promoter Role

July 3, 2023 | Canton, IL – After a nearly 14-year span of touting the title of promoter, Brad Denney has announced his resignation effective immediately from all regular racing events for the remainder of the 2023 season. He will still promote the upcoming E-Mod and Hornet Nationals on Sept 8 and 9 and the 2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America event.

The younger Denney moved into the role of promoter in 2010, taking over the reins from his father, Morey Denney, who promoted the ⅜-mile oval from 1983-2010. Both Morey and Brad are recipients of the prestigious Bob Memmer Award, through DIRTcar Racing, honoring the late founder of the United Midwestern Promoters (UMP) organization. Additionally, Brad received the Promoter of the Year at the 39th Annual DIRTcar Racing Awards Banquet held in January 2023 and under his supervision, in 2019, Spoon River Speedway was honored as the DIRTcar Racing Track of the Year.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce my resignation as promoter of Spoon River Speedway. I have been fortunate to hold this position for a number of years and see the success that our facility has had over time. We have had many great events at Spoon River over the years and I am privileged to have played a part in bringing those events to Central Illinois. Events like the Gary Cook Jr Memorial, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, our Plowboy Nationals (formerly Modified Fall Nationals) and the Tom Knowles Memorial are key events that are well-known to many in the racing community. More recently, being able to be a part of the FloRacing Night in America Series has put our facility in front of many more race fans through the power of online streaming and Live Pay-Per-View. I want to personally say thank you to the fans, drivers and teams who have supported us while I served as a Promoter, as well as the Sanctioning Bodies that we have been so fortunate to work with over the years. Most importantly, I owe a thank you to my father, (Morey) for believing in me and allowing me to oversee the operations of our great facility”, said Brad Denney.

Citing personal reasons as the reason for his resignation, it is now announced that Morey Denney will return to the promotional role, bringing his youngest son Jacob into the role as well, beginning with the July 15th event. Gearing up for a second-half of the 2023 season, Spoon River Speedway is excited for the debut of the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars on July 22nd. Canton, IL native, Chris Windom, a regular competitor with the All Star Sprints will wear the Promoter’s hat as well on this night. September includes the 33rd running of the Plowboy Nationals, featuring the MARS Racing Series Modifieds for $5000 to win, on Sunday September 3. The following weekend, the HART – Heartland Auto Racing Tour Limited Modifieds will take part in a two-day event, ending with a $3,000-to-win A-Main and Hornets with a $1000-to-win A-Main. The highly popular Tom Knowles Memorial on September 16 is a fan favorite event as the Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) Sprint Cars make their lone appearance at the ⅜ mile oval.

Fans can find more information online, by visiting the track website at www.spoonriverspeedway.com.

Written by: Brendon Bauman

Photo Credit: Brendon Bauman Photos