Quad Cities 150 Presents Massive Event With World of Outlaws Late Models, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

By jdearing
Gordy Gundaker - Dennis Erb, Jr. - Jacy Norgaard photo
Gordy Gundaker - Dennis Erb, Jr. - Jacy Norgaard photo
Quad Cities 150 Presents Massive Event With World of Outlaws Late Models, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

DAVENPORT, IA (July 31, 2023) – Continuing to grow into one of the biggest marquee events of the year, the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking at Davenport Speedway returns Aug. 26-28.

The event is set to boast a $214,000 overall purse for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, paying $10,000 to win Thursday and Friday, and then a substantial $30,000 for Saturday’s main event.

Tanner English swept the final two nights of the event last year and brought fans to their feet with one of the closest finishes in Series history. He’ll be back to try and reclaim his thrown, but will be up against the likes of defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr., four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton, leading Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman and more.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, featuring rising stars like Jade Avedisian, Gavin Miller, and Cannon McIntosh, will practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, and then contend for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 payday on Saturday.

Fans attending the event will not only enjoy the racing action but also various engaging activities and opportunities to meet the drivers – including an hour-long stage show each day starting at 5 p.m.

What you need to know:Track:1/4-mile in Davenport, IATrack Record: 13.207 seconds by Bobby Pierce on Aug. 25, 2022More Event Info

Times (CT):2 p.m. Pit Gates Open5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying-Racing to Follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:2022- Jason Feger on Aug. 25, Tanner English on Aug. 26 and Aug. 272021- Devin Moran on Aug. 26 and Aug 28;Brandon Sheppard on Aug 272020 – Brandon Sheppard on May 29, May 30, and July 28.2019 – Jimmy Owens on July 242018 – Chad Simpson on July 242007- Brian Harris on May 92004- Brian Birkhofer on Aug. 10

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

