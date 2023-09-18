HomeDirt Late Model NewsKevin Weaver Ends 4 Year Major Sponsorship Deal with Gummere Construction

Kevin Weaver Ends 4 Year Major Sponsorship Deal with Gummere Construction

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Kevin Weaver - Shannon Babb -- Mike Ruefer photo
Kevin Weaver - Shannon Babb -- Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -

(Gibson City, IL): Veteran and National Hall of Fame Dirt Late Model racer, Kevin Weaver of Gibson City, IL would like to thank all his 2023 sponsors for again backing him this past racing season. Those include Gummere Construction; Jay Morris Construction of Watseka, IL; C.R. Towing of Joliet, IL; Willy’s Carburetors of Mt. Carmel, IL; Phenom Apparel & Wrap Company, of Chatsworh, IL; Mullins Race Engines of Mt. Olive, IL; Ricky Jowers & Luigi’s Restaurant of Arcadia, LA; MCS Office Technologies of Gibson City, IL; T.C. Racing Souvenirs of Streator, IL; A.J. Haynes; Sara & Bill Wyant; and Eric & Carol Kersey. Without all their help and contributions, racing at the Dirt Late Model level, would not be possible.

He would also like to take the time to personally and especially thank his outgoing major sponsor, John Gummere of Gummere Construction from Danville, IL for his specific involvement with the race team, support, and friendship over the last four years; and wishes him the best in whichever direction he may go into future sponsorships. Kevin went on to say, “John has been a very good and needed boost to my racing endeavors, and I will miss his direct engagement in allowing me to continue our program over the last several years. His major sponsorship will definitely be missed”.

Kevin wanted to pass along to all his long-time fans, that at this time, he does plan to compete again in the upcoming 2024 racing season, but just as all racers, he is in need of more sponsorship help to do so. He said he would welcome any and all sponsorship levels, but is really looking to secure another major sponsor for next year, and beyond.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Circle City Raceway

Storylines! USAC Sprints Get After It in the Circle City This Friday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (September 12, 2023)………Circle City...
Illinois

9th Annual KerbyStrong Foundation Race This Saturday At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) The ninth annual KerbyStrong will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at...
Brownstown Bullring

Tyler Nicely claims Brownstown Bullring Modified win!

24 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 25-Tyler Nicely;...
Indiana

$20 Grand Macho Man! Bacon Hurries to Haubstadt Hustler Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (September 16, 2023)………Tri-State Speedway...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Goes Wire to Wire to Win Two in a Row at Late Model Nationals!

by Bill Wright  KNOXVILLE, Iowa (September 15, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr....
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 9/15/23

12 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 95J-Josh...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Dillon McCowan, Dean Hoffman, Joe Rudy, Lee Stuppy & Josh Hawkins take Pepsi Nationals wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan;...
Circle City Raceway

Last Lap, Last Turn Hero: Seavey Scores Photo Finish USAC Sprint Win at Circle City

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (September 15, 2023)………Throughout the...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Completes Weekend Sweep at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 16, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. brought out the broom on Saturday...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals – 9/16/23

Lucas Oil Late Models SLMR Late Models
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger takes MARS Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

30 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger; 2. 28-Dennis Erb...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Makes it a Clean Sweep with $50,000 Late Model Nationals Crown!

Justin Zeitner Wins $4,000 Bob Maschmann Memorial with SLMR by Bill Wright KNOXVILLE, Iowa (September 16,...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Goes Back-to-Back in Knoxville Prelims

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 15, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. made it back-to-back in preliminary features...
©