Kevin Weaver Ends 4 Year Major Sponsorship Deal with Gummere Construction

(Gibson City, IL): Veteran and National Hall of Fame Dirt Late Model racer, Kevin Weaver of Gibson City, IL would like to thank all his 2023 sponsors for again backing him this past racing season. Those include Gummere Construction; Jay Morris Construction of Watseka, IL; C.R. Towing of Joliet, IL; Willy’s Carburetors of Mt. Carmel, IL; Phenom Apparel & Wrap Company, of Chatsworh, IL; Mullins Race Engines of Mt. Olive, IL; Ricky Jowers & Luigi’s Restaurant of Arcadia, LA; MCS Office Technologies of Gibson City, IL; T.C. Racing Souvenirs of Streator, IL; A.J. Haynes; Sara & Bill Wyant; and Eric & Carol Kersey. Without all their help and contributions, racing at the Dirt Late Model level, would not be possible.

He would also like to take the time to personally and especially thank his outgoing major sponsor, John Gummere of Gummere Construction from Danville, IL for his specific involvement with the race team, support, and friendship over the last four years; and wishes him the best in whichever direction he may go into future sponsorships. Kevin went on to say, “John has been a very good and needed boost to my racing endeavors, and I will miss his direct engagement in allowing me to continue our program over the last several years. His major sponsorship will definitely be missed”.

Kevin wanted to pass along to all his long-time fans, that at this time, he does plan to compete again in the upcoming 2024 racing season, but just as all racers, he is in need of more sponsorship help to do so. He said he would welcome any and all sponsorship levels, but is really looking to secure another major sponsor for next year, and beyond.