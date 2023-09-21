Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania kicks off tonight!

- Advertisement -

Granite City, IL – 9/21/23 – Tri-City Speedway’s 19th Annual Summit Racing Modified Mania kicks off tonight, Thursday, September 21, 2023. Tonight’s action kicks off three straight days of racing. Tonight’s action will feature a pair of $1500 to win DIRTcar Modified main events with each one starting 24 cars.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, the MARS Series Late Models & Kids Mods will join in the action. DIRTcar Modifieds will again be running dual $1500 to win feature events while the MARS Late Models will be running for $5,000 to win.

Then on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Modified Mania’s main event will take place paying $5,000 to the winner. The MARS Late Models will have their season finale as well paying $5,000 to their winner. The Tri-City Speedway B-Mods will also be in action on Saturday.

Pits open at 1pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm with hotlaps at 6:30pm each day.