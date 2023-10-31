HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Millbridge Speedway's Top Gun Invitational - 10/30/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Millbridge Speedway’s Top Gun Invitational – 10/30/23 Sprint Car & Midget News Published on October 31, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 30 photos - Advertisement - Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale, plus added money for Super Stocks, Modifieds coming up Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 23, 2023) - Since Lucas Oil Speedway added a... Dirt Late Model News Tyler Stevens Streaks to Spooky 50 $10,000 Finale Victory Concludes 2023 Season this Saturday at Lucas Oil SpeedwaySEARCY, Ark. (10/24/23)... Dirt Late Model News A New Champion, Close Point Battles, Epic Racing Highlight World of Outlaws World Finals WHAT TO WATCH FOR: A New Champion, Close Point Battles, Epic... Sprint Car & Midget News 2024 Chili Bowl Entries Open November 1 Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (October 25, 2023) It’s almost that... Sprint Car & Midget News Back-2-Back: Grant Climbs His Way Back to the TOPP as USAC Sprint Champ By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 25, 2023)………”Racing’s funny.” That’s... Sprint Car & Midget News Steve Lewis & Chuck Gurney Named Co-Grand Marshals for Turkey Night G.P. By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (October 26, 2023)………USAC racing... Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series Billy Moyer Jr. Crowned 2023 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Champion Puts a Wrap on a Five Win ’23 CampaignBATESVILLE, Arkansas (10/24/23)... POWRi Series News $7K-to-Win Season Championship Tulsa Speedway Return for POWRi 410 BOSS on November 12th (10/25/23) Initially scheduled as the ‘Dirt-Down in T-Town’ yet detoured due... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News WORLD FINALS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, Friday Start Times Moved Up; Wednesday Fan Fest Moved to Afternoon CONCORD, NC (Oct. 31, 2023) – Keeping the best interest of drivers and fans... Sprint Car & Midget News 2023 Championship, Big Paydays, Historic Wins Await at World of Outlaws World Finals WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 2023 Championship, Big Paydays, Historic Wins Await at World of... POWRi Series News Kale Drake Earns a Ride for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals with Keith Kunz Motorsports (10/27/23) Keith Kunz Motorsports, a powerhouse in the world of midget, micro, and sprint... Sprint Car & Midget News Steve Lewis & Chuck Gurney Named Co-Grand Marshals for Turkey Night G.P. By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (October 26, 2023)………USAC racing legends Steve Lewis... Sprint Car & Midget News Back-2-Back: Grant Climbs His Way Back to the TOPP as USAC Sprint Champ By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 25, 2023)………”Racing’s funny.” That’s how Justin Grant...