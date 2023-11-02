HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsBig Block ModifiedsJim DenHamer photos from The World Finals opening night - 11/1/23 Jim DenHamer photos from The World Finals opening night – 11/1/23 Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsOpen Wheel Modified NewsBig Block ModifiedsSprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News Published on November 2, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Brandon Sheppard - Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 28 photos - Advertisement - Tagsworld finals Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Six Drivers Battle For Fourth In World of Outlaws Late Models Standings ALL DIRT ROADS: Six Drivers Battle For Fourth in World of... Castrol FloRacing Night in America CFNiA Senoia Peach State Classic Just Two Weeks Away Total Super Late Model Purse Now Exceeds $208,000 on Nov. 10-11SENOIA,... Dirt Late Model News Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Overton Quickest on World Finals Qualifying Night at Charlotte Bloomquist, Overton Quickest on World Finals Qualifying Night at Charlotte Marlar fast... Sprint Car & Midget News (Ro)Okie of the Year: Pursley Earns USAC Sprint Car Top Rookie Honors for 2023 By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 1, 2023)………Just six... Dirt Late Model News Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing Join Forces for World Finals and Wild West Shootout HYNDMAN, Pa. (10/26/23) – Drake Troutman is joining forces with Chris Bragg... Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale at Lucas Oil Speedway canceled due to forecast of rain, cool weather WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 27, 2023) - With an unwavering forecast of persistent... Sprint Car & Midget News Haudenschild, Marks Lead World Finals Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night STARTING STRONG: Haudenschild, Marks Lead World Finals Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night Wednesday’s... Sprint Car & Midget News Hagar Aiming for 20th Win of Year Saturday During Season Finale Inside Line Promotions - MARION, Ark. (Nov. 1, 2023) - Derek... RELATED ARTICLES Sprint Car & Midget News Christopher Bell Putting Tyler Courtney Behind The Wheel At The Tulsa Shootout! Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 2, 2023) One of the biggest names in... Sprint Car & Midget News Haudenschild, Marks Lead World Finals Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night STARTING STRONG: Haudenschild, Marks Lead World Finals Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night Wednesday’s pair of Charlotte... Dirt Late Model News Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Overton Quickest on World Finals Qualifying Night at Charlotte Bloomquist, Overton Quickest on World Finals Qualifying Night at Charlotte Marlar fast in debut with... Castrol FloRacing Night in America CFNiA Championship Battle to be Settled at 2023 Peach State Classic Total Super Late Model Purse Exceeds $208,000 on Nov. 10-11SENOIA, Ga. (Nov. 2, 2023)... Dirt Late Model News Bonuses Reign Supreme at 2024 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Save $30 on Six-Day Ticket Packages for Jan. 6-14 at Vado Speedway ParkVADO, N.M....