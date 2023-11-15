Logan Roberson Returns to Family-Owned Ride for ‘24

- Advertisement -

One Year Tenure with Brodnax Shaker Motorsports Draws to a Close



WAYNESBORO, Va. (11/14/23) – Logan Roberson recently put a wrap on a successful 2023 campaign. Not only did his season draw to a close but also did his one-year tenure with Brodnax Shaker Motorsports.



“First and foremost, I want to say a huge thank you to the Clary family and everyone at Brodnax Shaker Motorsports for an unbelievable opportunity this past year to drive their Super Late Model in a lot of great events. They’ve made the decision to scale back their program for 2024, and I fully respect that. They’ll still be a sponsor of my family-owned team like they have been for the past several years, and I’m very grateful for their continued support,” Roberson said.



“Right now, my tentative plan is to return to the driver’s seat of my family-owned Crate Late Model program, unless another opportunity presents itself. Again, I just can’t say enough thanks to my family, my marketing partners, and everyone who keeps us turning circles. We’ve already got our heads down in the shop and working hard to get ready for next season.”



Logan concluded the 2023 campaign last Saturday with a $10,000 victory in American All-Star Presented by PPM Racing Products action at Natural Bridge (Va.) Raceway aboard his Wynbridge Inc. / Riggs Drilling Solution No. 17 Gunter’s Honey / Long & Foster Real Estate / CVR Race Car Crate Late Model.



The victory marked his fifth of the 2023 campaign. His final stats also included 12 Top-5 finishes and 21 Top-10 finishes in 55 starts.



Logan Roberson would like to thank his marketing partners, which include Clary’s Used Cars, Mark Parks Racing, Gunter’s Honey, Long and Foster Reality (Mike Stotler), Riggs Drilling Solutions, PRO FABrication Headers, Behrents, Love Mountain Treescapes, NAPA Auto Parts, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Bilstein, Wynbridge Inc., Blue Ridge Treescape Service, Dynamic Driveline, XS Battery, BTS Towing Service, Three Aces Speed Shop, Keizer Wheels, Randy Clary Racing Engines and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



