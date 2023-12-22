2024 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule: Added Dates & More Money Awaits

July’s lone summer Saturday night of action will again come via the Lucas Oil Speedway and the 18th Annual running of the $20,000 to win CMH “Diamond Nationals” on July 13th. This event along with the Show-Me 100 will both be co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS).

Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS makes a return to the MLRA schedule on Friday, August 23rd. Chase Junghans picked up his second career MLRA win in the series last visit in 2022.

The double header weekend will conclude with a trip across Kansas City to the pristine I-70 Speedway in Odessa, MO on Saturday August 24th for a $7,000 to win MLRA event. This will be the first MLRA appearance at I-70 since Hudson O’Neal captured the win in an MLRA/LOLMDS co-sanctioned event back in 2022.

The MLRA’s Labor Day Weekend get-a-way at the Lucas Oil Speedway continues in 2024 with the 10th Annual “Ron Jenkins Memorial” on Friday and Saturday August 30th & 31st, paying $5k and $10k respectively. Saturday night will also find special bonus money on the line for the Fast Qualifier ($500) and a $1,000 bonus to the winner, making it an $11,000 victory on behalf of Mary Jenkins Holt in memory of Ron Jenkins.

Yet another $10,000 pay day awaits the winner on Sunday night September 1st, as the MLRA takes on the entertaining race day atmosphere of the 4th Annual “Weiner Nationals” at the Moberly Motorsports Park.