HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisKenny Brown & Eric Turner purchase Macon Speedway!

Kenny Brown & Eric Turner purchase Macon Speedway!

IllinoisMacon Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Macon Speedway
- Advertisement -

MACON SPEEDWAY SALE FINAL, GRAND RE-OPENING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, MAY 18TH

Macon, IL. (5/1/24) Solidifying a transition into a fresh era of Macon Speedway exhilaration, new owners Eric Turner, Kenny Brown, and their families are excited to announce the finalization for purchase of the premier central-Illinois speed-venue while building upon the traditions and history of driver and fan engagement the historic facility is built on.

“We would like to thank Chris, wife Jolene, and Kearns family for their commitment and ease to work with during this purchasing period and look forward to continuing to work with them throughout the transition,” said Eric Turner, owner of Macon Speedway.

Due to the completion of the sale of Macon Speedway, the scheduled event slated for Saturday, May 4th has been canceled to allow the transitional ease including coverage of insurances as well as formal and legal details.

Saturday, May 18th will offer an open invitation of free admission to all Macon Illinois residents, with proof of ID, Macon Speedway will welcome local government officials and fans alike in a show of gratitude for a grand re-opening night of racing enthusiasm as well as a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Mayor of Macon to kick off the evening action.

Macon Speedway’s Saturday, May 18th Grand Re-Opening, will now welcome the reminders of racing from years ago as “The Coolest Bullring In The Country” witnesses the bonus battles from the visiting Vintage Racing of Illinois blended with regular weekly divisional action.

Saturday, May 18 | Macon Speedway | Weekly Racing | Divisions:
Vintage Racing of Illinois – Vintage Full-Body Stock Cars
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
Red’s Place Modifieds
DIRTcar Pro-Mods
Dirt Dreams Trucking Sportsman
Street Stocks
Hornets

Saturday, May 18 | Macon Speedway | Weekly Racing | Times:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Racing to Follow
Further event details are available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/522303.

Saturday, May 18 | Macon Speedway | Weekly Racing | Pricing:
General Admission: $16.00
Kids 11 & Under: FREE

Fans unable to attend can catch all the action from Macon Speedway LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Details about Macon Speedway including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights can be found online at www.maconracing.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 205 North Wiles Street Macon, IL 62544.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Return to Wisconsin For Duel $25K Paydays at Dairyland Showdown

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Return to Wisconsin For...
I-75 Raceway

STAMBAUGH SWEEPS USCS/GLSS I-75 RACEWAY WEEKEND WITH SATURDAY WIN

SWEETWATER, TN  – April 27, 2024 - Max Stambaugh of Lima, OH...
Illinois

Karter Sarff takes MOWA win at Red Hill Raceway!

20 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 5-Karter...
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 4/27/24

17 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 23-Jeff...
Illinois

World Wide Technology Raceway, Nation’s Only Track Hosting Races for All Three of North America’s Top Racing Series, Signs Second Five-Year Naming Agreement with...

Agreement opens new doors for long-term opportunities, regional economic growth   ST....
Dirt Late Model News

First Win Lights Fire For Max McLaughlin to Work Even Harder

“Mad Max” scored his first win with the World of Outlaws...
Illinois

Brandon Sheppard Hoping ‘Change of Pace’ With World of Outlaws Sprint Car Debut Leads to Late Model Success

JACKSONVILLE, IL (May 1, 2024) – Brandon Sheppard is getting back...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Doubles Down in LOLMDS Weekend Action

Pair of Bluegrass State LOLMDS Events Await SSI Motorsports MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (04/29/24)...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Brandon Sheppard Hoping ‘Change of Pace’ With World of Outlaws Sprint Car Debut Leads to Late Model Success

JACKSONVILLE, IL (May 1, 2024) – Brandon Sheppard is getting back to his roots...
Eldora Speedway

Three Races in Four Nights Bring World of Outlaws to Jacksonville, Eldora

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Three Races in Four Nights Bring World of Outlaws to...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Unzicker & Michael Long take MARS Series wins at Peoria Speedway!

36 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 24-Ryan Unzicker; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard;...
Illinois

Will Krup, Randy McNeely & Danny White, Jr. take Red Hill Raceway wins!

18 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup; 2. 50-Tyler Weiss;...
Illinois

Karter Sarff takes MOWA win at Red Hill Raceway!

20 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 5-Karter Sarff; 2. 79-Max...
©