Kenny Brown & Eric Turner purchase Macon Speedway!

MACON SPEEDWAY SALE FINAL, GRAND RE-OPENING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, MAY 18TH

Macon, IL. (5/1/24) Solidifying a transition into a fresh era of Macon Speedway exhilaration, new owners Eric Turner, Kenny Brown, and their families are excited to announce the finalization for purchase of the premier central-Illinois speed-venue while building upon the traditions and history of driver and fan engagement the historic facility is built on.

“We would like to thank Chris, wife Jolene, and Kearns family for their commitment and ease to work with during this purchasing period and look forward to continuing to work with them throughout the transition,” said Eric Turner, owner of Macon Speedway.

Due to the completion of the sale of Macon Speedway, the scheduled event slated for Saturday, May 4th has been canceled to allow the transitional ease including coverage of insurances as well as formal and legal details.

Saturday, May 18th will offer an open invitation of free admission to all Macon Illinois residents, with proof of ID, Macon Speedway will welcome local government officials and fans alike in a show of gratitude for a grand re-opening night of racing enthusiasm as well as a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Mayor of Macon to kick off the evening action.

Macon Speedway’s Saturday, May 18th Grand Re-Opening, will now welcome the reminders of racing from years ago as “The Coolest Bullring In The Country” witnesses the bonus battles from the visiting Vintage Racing of Illinois blended with regular weekly divisional action.

Saturday, May 18 | Macon Speedway | Weekly Racing | Divisions:

Vintage Racing of Illinois – Vintage Full-Body Stock Cars

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Red’s Place Modifieds

DIRTcar Pro-Mods

Dirt Dreams Trucking Sportsman

Street Stocks

Hornets

Saturday, May 18 | Macon Speedway | Weekly Racing | Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Further event details are available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/522303.

Saturday, May 18 | Macon Speedway | Weekly Racing | Pricing:

General Admission: $16.00

Kids 11 & Under: FREE

Fans unable to attend can catch all the action from Macon Speedway LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Details about Macon Speedway including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights can be found online at www.maconracing.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 205 North Wiles Street Macon, IL 62544.