WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Return to Wisconsin For Duel $25K Paydays at Dairyland Showdown

The event returns as a two-day battle next to the Mississippi River, May 3-4

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI (April 30, 2024) – Mississippi Thunder Speedway is back to kick off May racing for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models with a Dairyland Showdown doubleheader.

Now a two-day event (May 3-4) after Mother Nature canceled Thursday’s race, Friday and Saturday’s events will see drivers duel in 50-lap Features for a $25,000 payday each night.

Local division Modifieds will share the track with the “Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet” to round out the twin days of racing.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the track on race day, with grandstand gates opening at 3 p.m. CT. For more information about the Dairyland Showdown, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to look out for this weekend:

Sprint to Thunder: Prior to joining the World of Outlaws Late Models at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Brandon Sheppard will make his World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series debut at Jacksonville Speedway on Wednesday, May 1 – a chance for him to have a little fun before returning to his day job.

Sheppard holds the title for most Series wins all-time at Mississippi Thunder with two points wins and one preliminary Feature win.

When Sheppard won his fourth Series title in 2021, he was leading the points visiting Mississippi Thunder and won his first race of the season. With the same circumstances appearing in 2024, does the trend continue?

Double Duty Bobby: Reigning World of Outlaws champion Bobby Pierce enters Mississippi Thunder Speedway poised to claim his second win at the track in two years.

The Oakwood, IL driver hopes to leave the weekend as both a Series winner and Modified winner as he will strap into Jimmy Mars’ UMP Modified for the Modified portion of the Dairyland Showdown.

The “Smooth Operator” has recorded wins in a UMP Modified, but this will be his first time piloting one at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

He’s the most recent Feature points winner with the Series, having won at Farmer City Raceway – now sitting eighth in points, 122 points back from the lead.

Thunderous History: With Ryan Gustin, Chris Madden and Cade Dillard looking for their first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models win in 2024, Mississippi Thunder may present a good opportunity as all three have found success there.

Madden won with the Series at Mississippi Thunder in 2021.

Before racing with the Series, Gustin recorded five wins with USMTS at Mississippi Thunder. “The Reaper” also enters with momentum from winning his first race with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series aboard his Todd Cooney Motorsports Infinity Chassis.

Dillard won his first race at Mississippi Thunder last season after a wheel-to-wheel battle with Brent Larson in the closing laps.

Mad Max’s Momentum: Max McLaughlin has finally arrived. The MD3 Rookie of the Year contender caught a giant wave with his first win at the Talladega Short Track in a rain-shortened Feature.

The Mooresville, NC native has expressed that the dirt Late Model has been his biggest challenge to drive and is eager to keep improving after each outing.

RELATED: First Win Lights Fire For Max McLaughlin to Work Even Harder

McLaughlin and team owner GR Smith are hoping to show that the Talladega win was not a fluke as they continue their maiden season together.

The One That Got Away: Brent Larson and Tyler Bruening, who have both seen wins at Mississippi Thunder slip away, look for redemption this weekend as they each hope to attain their first career Series win.

Larson led last year’s prelim Feature until he and Cade Dillard collided and sent the #B1 into the wall. The Wisconsin track is one of two sites where Larson scored his Series-high Feature finish of second place.

The same can be said for Bruening, who missed out on the inaugural Feature win at Mississippi Thunder after starting from the pole. The driver of the Skyline Motorsports #16 sits fifth in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models standings – 82 points back of Sheppard.

Friday and Saturday’s Purse – 50 Laps

$25,000 $12,000 $6,500 $5,250 $4,500 $4,000 $3,500 $3,250 $3,000 $2,800 $2,500 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000 $1,900 $1,850 $1,800 $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $1,750

WHEN AND WHERE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI

ABOUT THE TRACK

Mississippi Thunder Speedway is a 0.375-mile high-banked oval

TRACK RECORD

13.441 seconds by Dennis Erb Jr on 5/5/2022

ONLINE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway at https://mississippithunder.com/

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

AROUND THE TURN

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models travel to a four-day string of races in Ohio and Pennsylvania on May 16-19, visiting Raceway 7 (May 16), Bedford Speedway (May 17), Marion Center Raceway (May 18), and Path Valley Speedway (May 19).

FEATURE WINNERS: (3 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 2 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 2 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (12 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 4 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 3 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 3 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 3 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 3 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 3 Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – 2 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 2 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua – IL -1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Garrett Smith – Eatonton, GA – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (6 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 3 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 2 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 1 Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – 1 Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Tripp Gerrald – Versailles, KY – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (5 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 4 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 3 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 3 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 2 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 1 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (3 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – H.C.

Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 2 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (3 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – QTs

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1

MD3 ROOKIE OF THE RACE AWARD (2 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Wins

Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 4 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 1

BILSTEIN REDRAW POLE AWARD (4 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Poles

1.Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2

Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (7 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 48 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 47 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 40 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 29 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 27 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 16 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 15 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 6

2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Friday, Jan. 19/Vololusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Devin Moran Saturday, Jan. 20/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal Thursday, Feb. 15 /Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Nick Hoffman Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Devin Moran (2) Friday, Apr. 12/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Nick Hoffman (2) Saturday, Apr. 13/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce