A Biggie at The Big E! USAC Meets Eldora for #LetsRaceTwo Fri-Sat

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Rossburg, Ohio (May 2, 2024)………There are few things in life that stir up the senses like Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

From the pure adrenaline rush of witnessing a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car on the hammer at speed up against the outside wall to the history of the place that was carved out of a western Ohio field some seven decades ago, there is simply nothing else like it.

And when you get the chance to double up that feeling across one weekend, you don’t hesitate to make this stop priority number one.

$10,000 are on the line each night for the victor of the Friday-Saturday, May 3-4, #LetsRaceTwo USAC events featuring a one-of-a-kind two-night doubleheader alongside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Here’s some of the storylines we’re watching at The Big E!

SEAVEY WATCH CONTINUES

As has seemingly become a tradition on the list of the weekly storylines is the thought of keeping an eye on Logan Seavey.

When it comes to Eldora, in each of the last three features he’s started there, he’s won all of them. Last September, he swept the USAC portion of the 4-Crown Nationals with successive victories in the Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget divisions all within a single night.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and Abacus Racing ran their streak to seven consecutive top-three podium finishes with the USAC National Sprint Cars in 2024, which is already an all-time record to start a season. Something’s got to give this weekend as Seavey’s #LetsRaceTwo record to date stands at three starts and finishes of 10th, 18th and 17th dating back to 2021.

Seavey and 2006 Eldora USAC Sprint Car winner Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) are the lone drivers in this weekend’s field to own previous series wins at Eldora, but none so far during #LetsRaceTwo.

#LETSWINTWOMORE

No other driver has won more #LetsRaceTwo contests than Robert Ballou or Justin Grant who each have scored three apiece over the years. Furthermore, these two drivers possess more USAC National Sprint Car wins at Eldora than any other driver in this weekend’s field with Ballou at six and Grant at five.

In fact, during the first year of the event nearly a decade ago, the two traded victories with Ballou mastering night one while Grant slipped by C.J. Leary in turn one for a masterful last lap victory. Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) can count #LetsRaceTwo triumphs in 2015-17-21 while Grant (Ione, Calif.) collected his paydays in 2015-17-23.

On the season, two-time series champion Grant (Ione, Calif.) already owns three feature wins but is coming in off results of 20th and 22nd in his last two starts. Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.), the 2015 series champion, has raced to a pair of top-fives this season but is more than eager to work his way back toward the top following a five-race stretch of finishes outside the top-10.

ANOTHER ONE ON THE BOARD FOR C.J. & BRADY

Overall, four drivers come into this weekend’s fray at Eldora as the owners of past #LetsRaceTwo feature wins. The aforementioned duo of Ballou and Grant have had their share, but Brady Bacon (2018) and C.J. Leary (2023) have also experienced personal elation in the event as well.

Back in 2018, Bacon had his work cut out for him, charging from his eighth starting spot by first tickling the twines of the bottom groove before hitting the high line, then shuffled into the top spot to earn what remains his most recent USAC Sprint victory at Eldora.

Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), meanwhile, had long yearned to crack the code of what it would take to capture a win during #LetsRaceTwo. Not once, not twice, not thrice, but on four occasions, he’d finished as the runner-up in the event, doing so in 2015, again in 2016, and on both nights in 2019. But in 2023, he uncovered the combination to unlock a long desired, yet elusive piece on his resume.

After a harsh start to 2024, Bacon, the four-time USAC Sprint champ, has recovered to with a pair of runner-up finishes in his last four starts to climb back to seventh in points. Leary, the 2019 USAC titlist, has been solid, finishing all seven of his series starts inside the top-10 to reside second in points.

THE UNTAMED LAND

As impressive as the winners list of #LetsRaceTwo is, the rundown of drivers still searching for their first USAC National Sprint Car win at Eldora is almost equally as impressive.

Of the group expected to compete this weekend at Eldora, many have experienced the thrill of victory in a USAC National Sprint Car feature event in one fashion or another to various degrees. However, these individuals have long held a constant craving to add their name as an Eldora USAC winner.

Among those are Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), a runner-up finisher on the second night of #LetsRaceTwo in 2023. Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) ranks 10th on USAC’s career National Sprint Car win list and captured the most recent USAC outing at Lawrenceburg on April 13, but at #LetsRaceTwo, his best thus far is a third in 2017. Likewise, veteran Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) collected a third in 2018 and repeated with another third on night one in 2023.

One of Jadon Rogers’ (Worthington, Ind.) finest USAC runs to this point came at #LetsRaceTwo with a third in 2021, as did Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) in 2023 after leading the opening nine laps of night one. Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) has finished a best of second with both the USAC Silver Crown and USAC Sprint divisions at Eldora and he’ll be back in a rare sprint car appearance this weekend for Saturday night only in the Wedgewood Motorsports No. 98.

Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) enters Eldora coming off a fourth place run at #LetsRaceTwo a year ago while 2023 USAC National Most Improved Driver Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) made a surge from 20th to 6th in 2023. Max Adams (Loomis, Calif.) ran ninth in his latest #LetsRaceTwo appearance last year. Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) has been impressive early in the going, residing fifth in USAC points, and his latest series run at Eldora resulted in a solid 10th.

EAST COAST BRETHREN

Briggs Danner and Joey Amantea have experienced their share of success on the USAC National Sprint Car circuit. But where they’ve really made their mark in recent years is with the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series.

Both drivers won with the series a week ago as two-time USAC EC champ Danner (Allentown, Pa.) scored the season opener at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway while Amantea (Mount Pocono, Pa.) was victorious in a stirring slider fest at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway the following evening.

With the 410 under the hood, Danner’s best result at #LetsRaceTwo came in an 11th place performance in 2023. However, he did finish 5th at last September’s 4-Crown. Amantea, meanwhile, looks to make his first Eldora start.

RACE DETAILS

#LetsRaceTwo features two-straight nights of full racing programs featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

On both days, ticket sales begin at the main gate, turn 4 and pit gate at 1:30pm Eastern. The grandstands open at 2pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5:15pm. Cars will be on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing for both divisions immediately following.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.eldoraspeedway.com. For ages 14 and up, general admission tickets are $35 while reserved seats are $40. For ages 13 and under, general admission tickets are free while reserved seats are $10. Pit passes are $40 each night ($75 for a two-day pit pass).

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car portion of the event from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing both nights at https://flosports.link/usac.

=======================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-537, 2-C.J. Leary-491, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-478, 4-Justin Grant-422, 5-Daison Pursley-398, 6-Chase Stockon-379, 7-Brady Bacon-364, 8-Kyle Cummins-361, 9-Mitchel Moles-346, 10-Robert Ballou-337.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/22/2006 – Jerry Coons Jr. – 14.712 – 122.349 mph

4 Laps – 7/29/1962 – Don Davis – 1:22.39 – 87.389 mph

6 Laps – 6/19/2004 – Matt Westfall – 1:37.56 – 110.701 mph

8 Laps – 4/21/2012 – Robert Ballou – 2:05.51 – 114.732 mph

10 Laps – 8/6/2005 – Bill Rose – 2:40.19 – 112.367 mph

12 Laps – 4/1/2006 – Jay Drake – 3:10.23 – 113.547 mph

15 Laps – 8/7/2004 – Josh Wise – 4:42.31 – 95.640 mph

30 Laps – 5/9/2015 – Justin Grant – 8:26.25 – 106.667 mph

40 Laps – 6/10/1972 – Sam Sessions – 12:27.59 – 96.309 mph

50 Laps – 10/6/1974 – Pancho Carter – 16:57.72 – 88.433 mph

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINS:

3-Robert Ballou, Tyler Courtney & Justin Grant

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson, C.J. Leary & Chris Windom

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8) & Justin Grant (5/9)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6) & Chad Boespflug (5/7)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12) & Robert Ballou (5/13)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11) & Chris Windom (5/12)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10) & Tyler Courtney (7/17)

2020: Not Held

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8) & Robert Ballou (5/8)

2022: Rained Out

2023: Justin Grant (5/5) & C.J. Leary (5/6)

ALL-TIME ELDORA USAC SPRINT CAR WINS

13-Jack Hewitt

9-Larry Dickson & Tracy Hines

7-Pancho Carter & Rich Vogler

6-Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Tyler Courtney & Bubby Jones

5-Dave Darland, Justin Grant & Jac Haudenschild

4-Steve Butler, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Kevin Huntley & Sammy Sessions

3-Billy Cassella, Rob Chaney, Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood, Frankie Kerr, Sheldon Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Jud Larson, Greg Weld & J.J. Yeley

2-Brady Bacon, Gary Bettenhausen, Don Branson, Larry Cannon, Derek Davidson, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Jan Opperman, Larry Rice, Mickey Shaw, George Snider, Bruce Walkup & Chris Windom

1-Mario Andretti, Chad Boespflug, Stan Bowman, Bryan Clauson, Allen Crowe, Dickie Gaines, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Arnie Knepper, Kyle Larson, Eddie Leavitt, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Jerry Poland, Bill Puterbaugh, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Red Riegel, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana, Logan Seavey, Terry Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith, Jon Stanbrough, Robbie Stanley, Tony Stewart, Brad Sweet, Clark Templeman, Brian Tyler, Rick Ungar & Matt Westfall.

ALL-TIME ELDORA USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

1962: Stan Bowman (4/22) & Roger McCluskey (7/29)

1963: Allen Crowe (5/12)

1964: Johnny Rutherford (4/5) & Jud Larson (7/5)

1965: Jud Larson (4/18), Jud Larson (5/9), Red Riegel (7/3) & Don Branson (10/17)

1966: Arnie Knepper (4/3), Larry Dickson (4/17), Don Branson (7/3) & Mario Andretti (9/4)

1967: Rollie Beale (4/16), Mickey Shaw (7/2) & Rollie Beale (7/22)

1968: Rollie Beale (4/7), Larry Dickson (7/20) & Mickey Shaw (9/29)

1969: Tom Bigelow (4/6), Larry Cannon (6/8) & Greg Weld (7/26)

1970: Gary Bettenhausen (4/5), Greg Weld (5/2), Larry Dickson (7/25), Greg Weld (8/15) & Larry Dickson (9/11)

1971: Gary Bettenhausen (4/4), Sammy Sessions (6/12), Larry Dickson (7/24) & Bill Puterbaugh (9/19)

1972: Rollie Beale (4/2), Sammy Sessions (6/10), Lee Kunzman (7/22), Jerry Poland (9/17), Sammy Sessions (10/22) & Don Nordhorn (10/22)

1973: George Snider (4/1), Sammy Sessions (4/29), Lee Kunzman (8/11), Pancho Carter (9/16), Lee Kunzman (10/21) & Pancho Carter (10/21)

1974: Jan Opperman (3/31), Bruce Walkup (7/13), Pancho Carter (10/6) & Larry Cannon (10/6)

1975: Tom Bigelow (4/13), Rollie Beale (6/21), Billy Cassella (7/12), Rollie Beale (10/5) & Larry Dickson (10/5)

1976: Sheldon Kinser (3/28), Larry Dickson (4/11), Jackie Howerton (6/19), Clark Templeman (6/20), Jan Opperman (7/10), Tom Bigelow (8/7), Pancho Carter (9/19), Tom Bigelow (10/9), Pancho Carter (10/10) & Pancho Carter (10/10)

1977: Tom Bigelow (4/10), Bubby Jones (4/17), George Snider (4/17), Tom Bigelow (6/18), Bruce Walkup (6/19), Pancho Carter (7/9), Bubby Jones (9/18), Eddie Leavitt (10/9) & Bubby Jones (10/9)

1978: Joe Saldana (6/17) & Bubby Jones (9/17)

1979: Bubby Jones (4/29), Bubby Jones (6/2), Larry Rice (8/25), Billy Cassella (10/14) & Billy Cassella (10/14)

1980: Rich Vogler (4/6), Larry Dickson (7/26), Sheldon Kinser (10/12) & Larry Dickson (7/12)

1981: Dave Peperak (4/25), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Rich Vogler (7/3) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Jack Hewitt (4/24), Jac Haudenschild (7/17) & Steve Kinser (10/3)

1983: Rich Vogler (6/4) Jack Hewitt (8/2) & Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1984: Jac Haudenschild (4/1), Steve Butler (4/28), Rick Hood (7/14) & Jack Hewitt (8/16)

1985: Jac Haudenschild (4/27), Rick Hood (4/28) & Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (4/5), Rick Hood (4/26) & Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Rich Vogler (3/28), Rick Ungar (4/25), Rich Vogler (6/13) & Tony Elliott (9/27)

1988: Jac Haudenschild (3/27), Jack Hewitt (4/23), Jack Hewitt (5/14), Jack Hewitt (6/18), Steve Butler (7/16) & Steve Butler (9/25)

1989: Steve Butler (9/24)

1990: Jack Hewitt (4/7) & Jack Hewitt (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Terry Shepherd (3/28) & Danny Smith (10/4)

1993: Robbie Stanley (3/27), Jack Hewitt (8/11) & Tony Elliott (10/3)

1994: Frankie Kerr (4/2), Tray House (6/25), Frankie Kerr (8/10) & Kevin Doty (9/25)

1995: Kevin Doty (4/1), Byron Reed (8/9) & Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Frankie Kerr (8/7) & Jimmy Sills (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (3/29), Kevin Huntley (6/22), Brian Tyler (8/6) & Jack Hewitt (9/20)

1998: Kevin Doty (5/2), Dave Darland (5/24), Kevin Doty (6/20) & Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Derek Davidson (3/27), Derek Davidson (5/1), Tracy Hines (5/30), Tracy Hines (7/28) & Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Jay Drake (4/1), Dave Darland (4/29), Tony Elliott (5/28) & Tracy Hines (9/30)

2001: Tracy Hines (4/28), Jay Drake (6/22), J.J. Yeley (6/23) & Bud Kaeding (9/22)

2002: J.J. Yeley (5/26), Tony Elliott (6/22) & Bud Kaeding (9/21)

2003: Boston Reid (5/3), J.J. Yeley (5/25), Jon Stanbrough (6/21) & Jac Haudenschild (9/20 – SE)

2004: Jay Drake (6/19), Kevin Huntley (8/7) & Dickie Gaines (9/25)

2005: Jay Drake (4/30), Rob Chaney (5/29), Kevin Huntley (6/18), Rob Chaney (8/6) & Levi Jones (9/24)

2006: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/1), Rob Chaney (4/29), Matt Westfall (6/17) & Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Robert Ballou (4/28) & Robert Ballou (9/22)

2008: Tracy Hines (5/10), Tracy Hines (6/14) & Brad Sweet (9/20)

2009: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/11) & Jerry Coons Jr. (9/26)

2010: Robert Ballou (5/12) & Levi Jones (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Tracy Hines (4/21), Dave Darland (7/28) & Tracy Hines (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Dave Darland (4/19) & Brady Bacon (9/21)

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8), Justin Grant (5/9) & Thomas Meseraull (9/26)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6), Chad Boespflug (5/7) & Justin Grant (9/24)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12), Robert Ballou (5/13) & C.J. Leary (9/23)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11), Chris Windom (5/12) & Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10), Tyler Courtney (7/17) & Tyler Courtney (9/28)

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8), Robert Ballou (5/8) & Tyler Courtney (9/25)

2022: Justin Grant (9/24)

2023: Justin Grant (5/5), C.J. Leary (5/6) & Logan Seavey (9/23)

#LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT RESULTS (2015-PRESENT):

2015 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Dave Darland, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Aaron Farney, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Landon Simon, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Matt Goodnight, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Dallas Hewitt, 19. Jake Simmons, 20. Kody Swanson, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Dustin Smith. NT

2015 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Aaron Farney, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Chris Windom, 12. Dallas Hewitt, 13. Landon Simon, 14. Kody Swanson, 15. Adam Cruea, 16. Brandon Whited, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Robert Bell, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Daron Clayton, 21. Jerry Coons Jr. 8:26.25

2016 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Dallas Hewitt, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Chase Stockon, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Aaron Farney, 19. Carson Short, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Cody Gardner, 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Jarett Andretti, 24. Tony DiMattia. NT

2016 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chad Boespflug, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Kody Swanson, 8. Carson Short, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Brandon Whited, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Dallas Hewitt, 16. Tony DiMattia, 17. Cole Ketcham, 18. Max McGhee, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Matt Westfall, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Chris Windom, 23. Robert Ballou. NT

2017 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Dallas Hewitt, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Tyler Courtney, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Chad Wilson, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Landon Simon, 20. Dustin Smith, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Corey Smith, 23. Nick Bilbee. NT

2017 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Aaron Farney, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Isaac Chapple, 16. Corey Smith, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Mario Clouser, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Kyle Simon, 22. Toby Alfrey. NT

2018 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (8), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Justin Grant (10), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 6. Tyler Courtney (3), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Dave Darland (12), 9. C.J. Leary (4), 10. Kyle Cummins (11), 11. Joe Stornetta (9), 12. Nick Bilbee (14), 13. Dallas Hewitt (16), 14. Matt Westfall (15), 15. Chad Wilson (18), 16. Paul Dues (17), 17. Isaac Chapple (13), 18. Chad Boespflug (7), 19. Carmen Perigo (19), 20. Matt Goodnight (20). 9:24.44

2018 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Tyler Courtney (5), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Brady Bacon (10), 5. Robert Ballou (8), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 7. C.J. Leary (6), 8. Matt Westfall (12), 9. Kyle Cummins (15), 10. Dallas Hewitt (14), 11. Dave Darland (11), 12. Paul Dues (20), 13. Chad Boespflug (9), 14. Carmen Perigo (18), 15. Chad Wilson (17), 16. Isaac Chapple (13), 17. Riley VanHise (21), 18. Bill Rose (16), 19. Matt Goodnight (19), 20. Joe Stornetta (1), 21. Justin Grant (7). NT

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (7), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Carson Short (3), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 7. Chase Stockon (4), 8. Justin Grant (1), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Isaac Chapple (18), 11. Ty Tilton (17), 12. Nick Bilbee (20), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Dustin Smith (21), 15. Carmen Perigo (15), 16. Brian VanMeveren (23), 17. Matt Goodnight (22), 18. Dustin Ingle (19), 19. Josh Hodges (14), 20. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 21. Chad Boespflug (13), 22. Robert Ballou (8). 23. Dave Darland (11). NT

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Brady Bacon (3), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Matt Westfall (10), 7. Tom Harris (18), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 9. Zane Hendricks (8), 10. Isaac Chapple (13), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Scotty Weir (17), 13. Carson Short (7), 14. Jason McDougal (11), 15. Dustin Christie (14), 16. Dave Darland (15), 17. Brody Roa (12), 18. Matt Goodnight (21), 19. Michael Fischesser (22), 20. Corey Smith (20), 21. Justin Grant (6), 22. Brian VanMeveren (23), 23. Kody Swanson (16). NT

2021 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Robert Ballou (4), 3. Jadon Rogers (2), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Brady Bacon (6), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 8. Chase Stockon (11), 9. Matt Westfall (10), 10. Logan Seavey (5), 11. C.J. Leary (7), 12. Isaac Chapple (16), 13. Jake Swanson (14), 14. Paul Nienhiser (12), 15. Dallas Hewitt (21), 16. Steven Drevicki (18), 17. Brandon Mattox (13), 18. Tanner Thorson (17), 19. Stevie Sussex (15), 20. Carmen Perigo (19), 21. Korbyn Hayslett (20), 22. Ryan Barr (22). 10:06.253

2021 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (1), 2. Tyler Courtney (7), 3. Chris Windom (3), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Paul Nienhiser (8), 6. Justin Grant (2), 7. C.J. Leary (9), 8. Jake Swanson (11), 9. Isaac Chapple (16), 10. Steven Drevicki (17), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 12. Max Adams (14), 13. Paul Dues (22), 14. Matt Westfall (10), 15. Dallas Hewitt (21), 16. Stevie Sussex (12), 17. Matt Goodnight (18), 18. Chris Phillips (20), 19. Carmen Perigo (15), 20. Korbyn Hayslett (19), 21. Jadon Rogers (13), 22. Tanner Thorson (4). 9:30.305

2023 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (6), 2. Brady Bacon (9), 3. Kyle Cummins (1), 4. Emerson Axsom (4), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 6. Scotty Weir (12), 7. C.J. Leary (2), 8. Kody Swanson (17), 9. Jake Swanson (7), 10. Mitchel Moles (5), 11. Chase Stockon (20), 12. Dallas Hewitt (14), 13. Robert Ballou (8), 14. Brandon Mattox (22), 15. Briggs Danner (10), 16. Daison Pursley (15), 17. Matt Westfall (3), 18. Logan Seavey (16), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 20. Jadon Rogers (19), 21. Carson Garrett (23-P), 22. Max Adams (13), 23. Dalton Stevens (18). NT

2023 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Jake Swanson (6), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. Kyle Cummins (4), 6. Carson Garrett (20), 7. Emerson Axsom (1), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 9. Max Adams (12), 10. Robert Ballou (9), 11. Briggs Danner (13), 12. Matt Westfall (24-P), 13. Daison Pursley (18), 14. Dallas Hewitt (8), 15. Kody Swanson (14), 16. Jadon Rogers (19), 17. Logan Seavey (23-P), 18. Brady Bacon (10), 19. Geoff Ensign (16), 20. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 21. Keith Sheffer II (22), 22. Justin Grant (7), 23. Zack Pretorius (15), 24. Scotty Weir (17). NT