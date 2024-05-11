Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 5/10/24

“We were having one of the most fun races I’ve had in a long time with Wheeler,” said Jackson. “I have a little damage. I’m sure it’s gonna cost me more to fix than what I’m gonna win. This trophy is definitely one I’ll remember. I was just hoping the tire didn’t go down. I felt something bent back there it doesn’t feel right, but who cares right now.”
Coming to three laps to go, Clifford Lean slowed with trouble down the back straightaway. Chad Wheeler and Jackson were locked up in a thriller for the lead. The contact between Lean and Jackson happened at nearly the same time the Midwest Sheet Metal caution was waving.
The final restart set up a three lap shootout with Jackson holding off both Wheeler and Tanner Mullens. Early in the race Tyler Wolff led until Jackson passed him as his right rear tire was expiring. Wheeler led for a period of time as well, prior to Jackson working his way by.
Jackson won utilizing his J2 Chassis, which he builds in house. He installed a four barrel carburetor, and added a 5 inch spoiler to his otherwise B-Mod setup. Jackson is a former track champion at Midway and put together a night he won’t soon forget.
Heat race victories went to Tyler Wolff, Joe Duvall, Kris Jackson and Chad Wheeler. 33 total cars registered for the evening.
A huge thank you is in order for Lazy Lees One Stop for their support of the event. Their partnership with the track allowed the entire grandstand to enter free of charge.
Tomorrow action moves to Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri for the fourth stop on the tour’s 2024 schedule. All mothers are admitted free of charge in the grandstand tomorrow courtesy of Vietti Marketing.
USRA MODIFIEDS
Wehrs Machine A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 02-Tanner Mullens[9]; 3. 88-Chad Wheeler[2]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[13]; 5. 75-Tad Davis[8]; 6. 91-Joe Duvall[5]; 7. 21-Ryan Middaugh[4]; 8. 7G-Gabe Hodges[12]; 9. 17-Henry Chambers[7]; 10. 98-Kenton Allen[20]; 11. 4W-Tyler Wolff[3]; 12. 44T-Tanner Black[14]; 13. 10B-Brandon Givens[22]; 14. 44K-Kelsie Black[10]; 15. 37D-Dakota Dale[16]; 16. 68-Dean Wille[23]; 17. 19R-Chris Kratzer[6]; 18. 747-Colton Eck[21]; 19. 75M-Gunner Martin[11]; 20. 3J-Lewis Jackson[15]; 21. L75-Lane Whitney[18]; 22. (DNF) 27L-Clifford Lean[24]; 23. (DNF) 22-Brian McGowen[19]; 24. (DNF) 41-Chevy Coleman[17]
Real Racing Wheels B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 22-Brian McGowen[2]; 2. 98-Kenton Allen[1]; 3. 747-Colton Eck[4]; 4. 10B-Brandon Givens[6]; 5. T10-Tyler Brown[5]; 6. 22B-Rick Beebe[3]; 7. 68-Dean Wille[9]; 8. 511-Tanner Barnhart[11]; 9. 73-Mickey Burrell[13]; 10. 10P-Dayton Pursley[8]; 11. 21X-Greg Scheffler[12]; 12. 27L-Clifford Lean[7]; 13. 247-Jarret Dotson[10]; 14. (DNS) 55-Nathan Hagar; 15. (DNS) 38C-Jason Pursley
ARMI Contractors Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[2]; 2. 19R-Chris Kratzer[4]; 3. 75M-Gunner Martin[5]; 4. 3J-Lewis Jackson[1]; 5. 41-Chevy Coleman[7]; 6. T10-Tyler Brown[6]; 7. 27L-Clifford Lean[8]; 8. 511-Tanner Barnhart[3]; 9. 38C-Jason Pursley[9]
Kennys Tile Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Joe Duvall[1]; 2. 17-Henry Chambers[3]; 3. 75-Tad Davis[6]; 4. 44T-Tanner Black[7]; 5. 22-Brian McGowen[5]; 6. 22B-Rick Beebe[2]; 7. 10P-Dayton Pursley[8]; 8. 21X-Greg Scheffler[4]
SS Fishing Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[2]; 2. 44K-Kelsie Black[1]; 3. 7G-Gabe Hodges[5]; 4. 37D-Dakota Dale[4]; 5. 98-Kenton Allen[3]; 6. 10B-Brandon Givens[6]; 7. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 8. (DNS) 55-Nathan Hagar
Fast Shafts Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Chad Wheeler[3]; 2. 21-Ryan Middaugh[5]; 3. 02-Tanner Mullens[6]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[8]; 5. L75-Lane Whitney[1]; 6. 747-Colton Eck[4]; 7. 247-Jarret Dotson[7]; 8. (DNF) 73-Mickey Burrell[2]
POWRI MIDWEST MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 64-Pete Richardson[3]; 2. 83-Ben Newell[4]; 3. 15-Trent Wynn[1]; 4. 4C-Braden Connor[7]; 5. 7C-Derek Cook[6]; 6. 16A-Shannon Geller[8]; 7. 9X-Bradley McDowell[10]; 8. 43-Jamey Petty[9]; 9. 17L-Rick Lampe[11]; 10. 15R-Oakley Ragland[12]; 11. 87-Aaron Odell[13]; 12. 17-Garrett Parker[16]; 13. (DNF) 4-MIchael Paul II[15]; 14. (DNF) 6-Corey Henson[14]; 15. (DNF) 84-Dayton Newell[2]; 16. (DNF) 6 7/8-Sundance Keepper[5]; 17. (DNS) 4R-Caleb Rhoads; 18. (DNS) 7W-Wesley Breedlove
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Trent Wynn[5]; 2. 6 7/8-Sundance Keepper[1]; 3. 4C-Braden Connor[4]; 4. 15R-Oakley Ragland[3]; 5. 87-Aaron Odell[2]; 6. (DNF) 4R-Caleb Rhoads[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Dayton Newell[3]; 2. 7C-Derek Cook[1]; 3. 43-Jamey Petty[2]; 4. 9X-Bradley McDowell[6]; 5. 6-Corey Henson[4]; 6. (DNS) 7W-Wesley Breedlove
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 2. 83-Ben Newell[3]; 3. 16A-Shannon Geller[1]; 4. 17L-Rick Lampe[5]; 5. 4-MIchael Paul II[4]; 6. 17-Garrett Parker[6]
POWRI PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 41-Mason Beck[11]; 2. 21-Payton McDowell[1]; 3. 4-Tyler Knudtson[3]; 4. 32-Richard Adams[2]; 5. 17-Austan Wilson[4]; 6. 14-Jonathan Finley[6]; 7. N42-Chad Nivens[9]; 8. 26-Zachary McDowell[5]; 9. (DNF) 78-Orso Sterling[13]; 10. (DNF) 42E-Trevor Ellingson[8]; 11. (DNF) T10-Samuel McDaniel[7]; 12. (DNS) 42-Levi Harris; 13. (DNS) 5-Justin McDowell
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Richard Adams[1]; 2. 17-Austan Wilson[3]; 3. 26-Zachary McDowell[5]; 4. T10-Samuel McDaniel[6]; 5. N42-Chad Nivens[2]; 6. (DNF) 42-Levi Harris[4]; 7. (DNS) 78-Orso Sterling
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Payton McDowell[6]; 2. 4-Tyler Knudtson[4]; 3. 14-Jonathan Finley[1]; 4. 42E-Trevor Ellingson[3]; 5. (DNS) 41-Mason Beck; 6. (DNS) 5-Justin McDowell
POWRI SUPER STOCK
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 164-Michael Muskrat[6]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[5]; 3. 56-Mark Davis[3]; 4. (DNF) 82-Brandon Hall[1]; 5. (DNS) 41-Alcoa Harris; 6. (DNS) 41CH-Cragar Harris
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 82-Brandon Hall[3]; 2. (DNF) 56-Mark Davis[1]; 3. (DNF) 41CH-Cragar Harris[6]; 4. (DNF) 41-Alcoa Harris[5]; 5. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 6. (DNF) 164-Michael Muskrat[2]
POWRI B-MOD
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 11-Logan Smith[1]; 3. 1B-Bobby Williams[3]; 4. 42J-Donnie Jackson[6]; 5. 56-Hoyt Miller[11]; 6. 16M-Brian Myers[7]; 7. 68-Donny Betts[10]; 8. 55G-Luke Gideon[4]; 9. 5C-Brian Cook[15]; 10. 28-Wesley Briggs[13]; 11. (DNF) 14C-Cody Crabtree[12]; 12. (DNF) 2-Eric Graves[8]; 13. (DNF) 49-Mason Rodden[14]; 14. (DNF) 32-Lane New[9]; 15. (DNF) 96X-Jeff Hooper[5]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Logan Smith[7]; 2. 96X-Jeff Hooper[3]; 3. 55G-Luke Gideon[8]; 4. 2-Eric Graves[1]; 5. 32-Lane New[6]; 6. 14C-Cody Crabtree[4]; 7. 49-Mason Rodden[5]; 8. 5C-Brian Cook[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1B-Bobby Williams[1]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 3. 42J-Donnie Jackson[4]; 4. 16M-Brian Myers[6]; 5. 68-Donny Betts[2]; 6. 56-Hoyt Miller[7]; 7. 28-Wesley Briggs[3]