Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 5/10/24

“We were having one of the most fun races I’ve had in a long time with Wheeler,” said Jackson. “I have a little damage. I’m sure it’s gonna cost me more to fix than what I’m gonna win. This trophy is definitely one I’ll remember. I was just hoping the tire didn’t go down. I felt something bent back there it doesn’t feel right, but who cares right now.”

Coming to three laps to go, Clifford Lean slowed with trouble down the back straightaway. Chad Wheeler and Jackson were locked up in a thriller for the lead. The contact between Lean and Jackson happened at nearly the same time the Midwest Sheet Metal caution was waving.

The final restart set up a three lap shootout with Jackson holding off both Wheeler and Tanner Mullens. Early in the race Tyler Wolff led until Jackson passed him as his right rear tire was expiring. Wheeler led for a period of time as well, prior to Jackson working his way by.

Jackson won utilizing his J2 Chassis, which he builds in house. He installed a four barrel carburetor, and added a 5 inch spoiler to his otherwise B-Mod setup. Jackson is a former track champion at Midway and put together a night he won’t soon forget.

Heat race victories went to Tyler Wolff, Joe Duvall, Kris Jackson and Chad Wheeler. 33 total cars registered for the evening.

A huge thank you is in order for Lazy Lees One Stop for their support of the event. Their partnership with the track allowed the entire grandstand to enter free of charge.

Tomorrow action moves to Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri for the fourth stop on the tour’s 2024 schedule. All mothers are admitted free of charge in the grandstand tomorrow courtesy of Vietti Marketing.

33 entries

USRA MODIFIEDS