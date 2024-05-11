HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 5/11/24

Peoria Speedway Results – 5/11/24

IllinoisPeoria Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Brandon Bollinger (12)
Kewanee, Il.		 40
2
2
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
5
 Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.		 37
4
1
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
Glasford, Il.		 36
5
10
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 35
6
8
 Zach Taylor (Z24)
Springfield, Il.		 34
7
6
 Buddy Randle (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 33
8
16
 Matt Milner (24M)
Chatham, Il.		 32
9
3
 Blake Monroe (M16)
Farmington, Il.		 31
10
7
 Todd Oneil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
11
 Colton Owens (22C)
Bushnell, Il.		 29
12
14
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
Pekin, Il.		 28
13
9
 Coulter Pierson (216)
Ellisville, Il.		 27
14
15
 Tj Bolen (6pack)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
18
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 25
16
13
 Shane Kelley (20K)
Hopedale, Il.		 24
17
12
 Caleb Siegel (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 23
DNS
17
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
19
 Johnathan Wirebaugh (41)
Saint David, Il.		 0
DNS
20
 Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 40
2
1
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
2
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
16
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
7
 Brandon Justice (5)
Niantic, Il.		 35
6
8
 Jeremy Lee (JR25)
Colehester, Il.		 34
7
13
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 33
8
10
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 32
9
5
 Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.		 31
10
9
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 30
11
11
 Styven Fanning (44F)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
18
 Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.		 28
13
19
 Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.		 27
14
12
 Ethin Brown (14B)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
14
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 25
16
17
 Shawn Fanning (51)
Peoria, Il.		 24
17
15
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 23
18
3
 Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.		 22
19
6
 Tim Schnathorst(r) (63)
Burlington, Ia.		 21
20
21
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 20
DNS
20
 Brant Rhodes (79R) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 40
2
1
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 38
3
4
 Mason Bruley (10-4) 37
4
5
 Jace Thomas (227)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
8
 Isaac Flora (84) 35
6
3
 Kaden Bremeier (25K) 34
7
6
 Dylan Krutke (44k)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
9
 Paislie McKenrick (50) 32
9
7
 Liam Gray (99G) 31

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.		 40
2
2
 Evan Fink (242)
Glasford, Il.		 38
3
5
 Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.		 37
4
3
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
4
 Mark Anderson (31)
Canton, Il.		 35
6
6
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 34
7
8
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
11
 Brian Lynn (72A) 32
9
7
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 31
10
20
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 30
11
19
 Dan Dozard (135) 29
12
21
 Jacob Dively (11J) 28
13
9
 Mason Duncan (32) 27
14
22
 Nicholas Porter (5P) 26
15
16
 Cameron Pierce (26) 25
16
14
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 24
17
10
 Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.		 23
18
18
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
15
 Jackie Williams (40)
Saint David, Il.		 21
20
12
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 20
21
17
 Zachary Stokes (115A)
Brimfield, Il.		 19
22
13
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 18

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.		 40
2
2
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
8
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 37
4
5
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 36
5
3
 Justin Crowell (24X) 35
6
4
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
7
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 33
8
9
 Dustin Stoecker (04) 32
9
10
 Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.		 31
DNS
6
 Richard Reed (15)
Metamora, Il.		 0
DNS
11
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 0
