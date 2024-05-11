Peoria Speedway Results – 5/11/24

- Advertisement -
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (12)
Kewanee, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
Glasford, Il.
|36
|5
|
10
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Zach Taylor (Z24)
Springfield, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Buddy Randle (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|33
|8
|
16
|Matt Milner (24M)
Chatham, Il.
|32
|9
|
3
|Blake Monroe (M16)
Farmington, Il.
|31
|10
|
7
|Todd Oneil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Colton Owens (22C)
Bushnell, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
Pekin, Il.
|28
|13
|
9
|Coulter Pierson (216)
Ellisville, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Tj Bolen (6pack)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
18
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
13
|Shane Kelley (20K)
Hopedale, Il.
|24
|17
|
12
|Caleb Siegel (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|DNS
|
17
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
19
|Johnathan Wirebaugh (41)
Saint David, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
20
|Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
16
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Brandon Justice (5)
Niantic, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Jeremy Lee (JR25)
Colehester, Il.
|34
|7
|
13
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|32
|9
|
5
|Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Styven Fanning (44F)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
18
|Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.
|28
|13
|
19
|Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.
|27
|14
|
12
|Ethin Brown (14B)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|25
|16
|
17
|Shawn Fanning (51)
Peoria, Il.
|24
|17
|
15
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|23
|18
|
3
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.
|22
|19
|
6
|Tim Schnathorst(r) (63)
Burlington, Ia.
|21
|20
|
21
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|20
|DNS
|
20
|Brant Rhodes (79R)
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|40
|2
|
1
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|38
|3
|
4
|Mason Bruley (10-4)
|37
|4
|
5
|Jace Thomas (227)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Isaac Flora (84)
|35
|6
|
3
|Kaden Bremeier (25K)
|34
|7
|
6
|Dylan Krutke (44k)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Paislie McKenrick (50)
|32
|9
|
7
|Liam Gray (99G)
|31
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Evan Fink (242)
Glasford, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Mark Anderson (31)
Canton, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Brian Lynn (72A)
|32
|9
|
7
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|31
|10
|
20
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|30
|11
|
19
|Dan Dozard (135)
|29
|12
|
21
|Jacob Dively (11J)
|28
|13
|
9
|Mason Duncan (32)
|27
|14
|
22
|Nicholas Porter (5P)
|26
|15
|
16
|Cameron Pierce (26)
|25
|16
|
14
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|24
|17
|
10
|Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.
|23
|18
|
18
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
15
|Jackie Williams (40)
Saint David, Il.
|21
|20
|
12
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|20
|21
|
17
|Zachary Stokes (115A)
Brimfield, Il.
|19
|22
|
13
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|18
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
8
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Justin Crowell (24X)
|35
|6
|
4
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Dustin Stoecker (04)
|32
|9
|
10
|Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.
|31
|DNS
|
6
|Richard Reed (15)
Metamora, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
11
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|0
- Advertisement -