Tyler Stevens Capitalizes for CCSDS Bad Boy 98 Opener Win

- Advertisement -

$12,000-to-win Finale Set for Saturday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (05/10/24) – Capitalizing on leader Scott Crigler’s flat left-rear tire on lap 23, Tyler Stevens went on to register the $5,000 victory with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) on Friday evening during the opening round of the Bad Boy 98 weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.).

Stevens, who led the first 14 laps, before slipping high on the exit of turn four, registered his second win of the year and sixth of his career.

“I just hit my marks, and I knew if I hit my marks and did my job in the seat things would turn out well,” Stevens said. “This thing, all night from the get-go, was really, really good. I’ve had a lot of help this week and getting back on track. Hopefully this will be another good week.”

Eighth-starting Stormy Scott raced to a second-place finish. Meanwhile, in his Batesville Motor Speedway debut, Payton Freeman advanced from the 10th-starting spot to finish third with sixth-starting Billy Moyer fourth, and Brian Rickman in fifth.

The event drew 41 entries, and Tyler Stevens was not only the feature winner, but also the Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier and the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter.

On Saturday, May 11 the weekend concludes with a 68-lap finale, which posts a $12,000-to-win / $600-to-start finale.

An Open Practice Session is scheduled for Thursday, May 9.

Saturday, May 11 Payout (68 Laps)

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,700 5)$2,500 6)$2,300 7)$2,200 8)$2,000 9)$1,750 10)$1,500 11)$1,250 12)$1,000 13)$800 14)$750 15)$700 16)$675 17)$650 18)$625 19-22)$600

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

The CCSDS Super Late Model program is accompanied by IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and Arkansas Factory Stocks.

On Saturday, pits open at 4 p.m. CT with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission is $25 (ages 14-and-up) with kids (ages 7-13) $10. Pit admission is $35.

For information on the facility, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 10, 2024

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.)



Bad Boy Mowers A Feature 1: 1. 2T-Tyler Stevens[1]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 3. 1F-Payton Freeman[10]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[6]; 5. 90R-Brian Rickman[5]; 6. 86B-Kyle Beard[7]; 7. 14M-Morgan Bagley[11]; 8. 9-Shane Hebert[17]; 9. 14-Trey Mills[18]; 10. 17-Jarret Stuckey[15]; 11. 5-Jon Mitchell[20]; 12. 12-Scott Crigler[3]; 13. 11-Jon Kirby[22]; 14. B17-Brandon Ball[23]; 15. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[13]; 16. 5V-Austin Vincent[24]; 17. 1R-BJ Robinson[2]; 18. 12W-Ashton Winger[4]; 19. 12E-Jamie Elam[16]; 20. 15-Clayton Stuckey[21]; 21. 36-Logan Martin[9]; 22. 997-Travis Ashley[19]; 23. 1-Curtis Cook[14]; 24. 19M-Spencer Hughes[12]

Keith Lawson Motorsports B Feature 1: 1. 9-Shane Hebert[3]; 2. 997-Travis Ashley[4]; 3. 32P-Preston Farmer[1]; 4. 78-Henry Gustavus[2]; 5. 2-Charlie Cole[7]; 6. 11-Jon Kirby[8]; 7. 88-Chance Mann[13]; 8. 91-Chris Jones[9]; 9. B17-Brandon Ball[11]; 10. (DNF) F1-Brett Frazier[12]; 11. (DNF) 1S-Brandon Smith[5]; 12. (DNF) 24-Jake Elam[6]; 13. (DNS) 15W-Brian Woodard

FiberTec B Feature 2: 1. 14-Trey Mills[2]; 2. 5-Jon Mitchell[1]; 3. 15-Clayton Stuckey[6]; 4. 29-Rodney Sanders[5]; 5. 33-Steven Crocker[4]; 6. F15-Peyton Foster[10]; 7. 47P-Chandler Petty[7]; 8. 86R-Rick Rickman[3]; 9. 5V-Austin Vincent[9]; 10. 48-Mike Myers[12]; 11. 19C-Colby Moore[8]; 12. 2X-Kris Lloyd[11]

Entries: 41

Mark Martin Automotive Group A & Overall Fast Qualifier (and overall): Tyler Stevens (14.387 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Ashton Winger (14.561 sec.)

Black Diamond Race Cars Heat Race #1 Winner: Tyler Stevens

American Built Machinery Heat Race #2 Winner: Scott Crigler

Weiland Heat Race #3 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing Heat Race #4 Winner: Ashton Winger

Keith Lawson Motorsports B-Main #1 Winner: Shane Hebert

FiberTec B-Main #2 Winner: Trey Mills

Lap Leaders: Tyler Stevens (1-14, 23-30), Scott Crigler (15-22)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Tyler Stevens

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Shane Hebert (17th-to-8th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Jon Kirby

Series Provisionals: Clay Stuckey, Jon Kirby, Brandon Ball, Austin Vincent

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tyler Stevens

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball