Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown and Lincoln Rescheduled

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown Rescheduled to Sept. 25

Lincoln Speedway Rain-Delayed Date Now Set for July 8



AUSTIN, Texas (May 12, 2024) — Mother Nature has not been a fan of the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota miniseries thus far into the 2024 campaign, and unfortunately that trend continues for at least one more event.

Due to as much as a 90% chance of rain projected for the area for Monday night – Wednesday morning, officials with Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota and Brownstown Speedway have made the decision to reschedule the event scheduled for this Tuesday, May 14 to Wednesday, September 25.

The event will now be held in advance of the 45th annual Jackson 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series weekend, which is set for September 27 – 28.

Additionally, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota event that was preempted by rain at Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday night has been rescheduled for Monday, July 8.

Potential reschedule dates are still being evaluated for the Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) event that was postponed by weather on Wednesday evening.

The miniseries will now look to open the 2024 campaign at Macon (Ill.) Speedway on Tuesday, May 28 with a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota program.

Modifieds join the night’s action.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. ET with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action to follow.

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MaconRacing.com .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota 2024 Schedule

**Updated 05/12/24

Tues., May 28: Macon (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., June 5: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Mon. July 8: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., July 24: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., Aug. 21: Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., Sept. 12: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.): $20,053-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed. Sept. 25: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Fri., Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 16: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start