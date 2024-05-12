HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit SeriesRich LaBrier's photos from Tri-City Speedway's High Limit Sprint Car Series -...

Rich LaBrier’s photos from Tri-City Speedway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series – 5/11/24

IllinoisTri-City SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit Series

Published on

By jdearing
Rich LaBrier photo
- Advertisement -
8 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Moran Returns to Lucas Oil Victory Lane with $30,000 Win at Fairbury

FAIRBURY, ILLINOIS (May 18, 2024) – Devin Moran regained the lead...
34 Raceway

Brad Sweet grabs third straight High Limit Series win at 34 Raceway

45 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 49-Brad...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 5/5/24

18 entries STREET STOCKS Ace Auto Towing LLC A Feature 1 (15 Laps):...
Central Missouri Speedway

Saturday Winners at Central Missouri Speedway Include Clancy, Poe, Roark and Reiff!

May 11, 2024 By Sam Stoecklin For Immediate Release The quest for the Central...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Ashton Torgerson Gets Redemption at Humboldt with Second-Straight Xtreme Outlaw Win

HUMBOLDT, KS (May 10, 2024) – Humboldt Speedway holds a special...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Smith, Reinbold, Paulus score Open Wheel Showdown wins at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 4, 2024) - Wesley Smith of Nixa led...
Lebanon Midway Speedway

Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 5/10/24

Lebanon, MO (May 10, 2024) - When the dust settled Friday...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Stuart Speedway’s SLMR Series – 5/10/24

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Moran Returns to Lucas Oil Victory Lane with $30,000 Win at Fairbury

FAIRBURY, ILLINOIS (May 18, 2024) – Devin Moran regained the lead from Jason Feger...
Indiana

No Letdown at the Spring Showdown: KTJ Scores Tri-State USAC Sprint Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (May 11, 2024)………Throughout the past decade, competitors...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 5/11/24

15 entries PATRIOT LANDSCAPE RESTRICTED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 36-Landon Miner; 2. 3E-Bodee...
High Limit Series

Brent Marks takes Tri-City Speedway High Limit Series win!

27 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks; 2. 49-Brad...
Dirt Late Model News

Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/11/24

45 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney;...
©