32nd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism provides plenty of activities, fan activities

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 15, 2024) – The 32nd Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism at Lucas Oil Speedway will offer a tremendous fan experience and plenty of activities to enjoy over the three-day mega event – including a new one for kids.

This year’s event, sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association, will also see an increase in purses for both Thursday and Friday’s events.

The Memorial Day weekend kicks off on Thursday May 23rd with the 11th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA owner/promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor. The feature headlining the program will pay $10,000 to win. The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson on Friday, May 24th will honor longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991. This event will also pay $10,000 to win to the winner of the main event.

Results from the first two nights will help set the lineup for the 32nd Annual Show-Me 100 on Saturday that will pay $50,000 to the winner.

Before Saturday’s main event, several activities will take place during the day adding to the overall fan experience at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.” The inaugural 54 Outdoor Kids Fishing Tournament will take place on Lake Lucas from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids will get to fish with drivers from both the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA. To learn more about the kids tournament visit the RCR Designs Jr. Fan Club Facebook page.

Following the 54 Outdoor Kids Fishing tournament, a Pit Crew Challenge competition will take place, presented by Hellraizer Jacks, in the infield of the track starting at 3:30 p.m. Race teams that are locked into the top 18 of points for Saturday night’s main event will compete for cash and products to see which crew can change two tires the fastest. The winning crew receives $2,000 and a New Hellraizer jack valued at $1,500, compliments of Hellraizer Jacks.

Also during the day, the Lucas Oil Speedway midway will be open that includes a Go-Kart track for fans and kids, midway full of T-shirt vendors, food vendors, bounce houses and displays all leading up to the Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies. Fans will be entertained with country outlaw singer Creed Fisher starting at 5:30 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions. Following Creed Fisher, fans can get their favorite drivers autograph during the Lucas Oil driver autograph session that will start at 6:15.

Hot laps are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with opening ceremonies to follow. During opening ceremonies, sponsor representatives from Missouri Division of Tourism, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and Creed Fisher as the grand marshal will be recognized. The presenting of the colors and a huge American Flag will be displayed in the infield as Fisher sings the National Anthem with the KC Formation Flight Team doing a special flyover at the conclusion of the Anthem.

Lucas Oil Speedway and as a nation will recognize Memorial Day as a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the Armed Forces as part of the Memorial Day Weekend and the Show-Me 100.

Following opening ceremonies there will be B-mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge that is always dramatic as the final chance for drivers to get into the Show-Me 100. It is a non-qualifiers race where the winner can take either the $2,500 check or opt to give it back for a spot at the rear of the Show-Me 100 starting lineup.

“This year’s Show-Me 100 will be a must-attend event for fans as they get to experience a variety of activities at Lucas Oil Speedway while enjoying the plush campgrounds, great fishing and the great amenities that Lucas Oil Speedway offers,” said Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “We are excited about having Creed Fisher this year and cannot thank Nutrien Ag Solutions and Steve Martin enough for all their support of this event. We also want to thank Stephen Foutes at the Missouri Division of Tourism for their continued support of this event. These great partners will add to the fan experience and solidify this event as one of the must attend crown jewel events of the year.”

The Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Model division also will have programs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The Show-Me 100 winner will receive $50,000. Devin Moran of Dresden, Ohio, is the defending race champion.

Show-Me 100 admission:

Thursday, May 23

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and over)/Military with ID – $27

Youth (ages 6-12) – $5

Kids (5-and-under) – FREE

Family pass – $70

3-day reserved-seat – $115

Pit pass – $40

3-day pit pass – $125

Friday, May 24

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and over)/Military with ID – $27

Youth (ages 6-12) – $5

Kids (5-and-under) – FREE

Family pass – $70

Pit pass – $40

2-day pit pass – $85

Saturday, May 25

Adults (13 and up) – $40

Seniors (62 and over)/Military with ID – $37

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5-and-under) – FREE

Family pass – $90

Pit pass – $45

Show-Me 100 3-day passes do not include pit passes. Those must be purchased separately if access to the pit area is desired.

Camping available: Campground reservations are being accepted for the Show-Me 100. Fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information on either the three-day reserved seat tickets or camping reservations.