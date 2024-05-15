Todd Cooney Building World of Outlaws Dream in 2024 as Driver, Team Owner 

- Advertisement -

Todd Cooney won his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Feature as an owner for Ryan Gustin at the Dairyland Showdown

CONNNEAUT, OH (May 15, 2024) – Before the conclusion of the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models season at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Ryan Gustin came to Todd Cooney looking for a fresh start in 2024.

Despite having no resources to start with, Cooney took in his fellow Iowan, and Gustin’s tire specialist Noah Bushman to expand his team to two cars.

A few months later, they were already in Victory Lane during the Ice Bowl at the Talladega Short Track in January. Then, again, during the King of the Mountain at Smoky Mountain Speedway in April. And then again in May for a $25,000 score at Mississippi Thunder Speedway during the Dairyland Showdown with the World of Outlaws Late Models.

“Oh man, I started this deal with myself (last year),” Cooney said. “Then, Ryan and I talked in October of last year. But after Charlotte, we didn’t have a truck, a trailer, race cars or motors. We didn’t have anything for him starting off. It was just me, him, and Noah. We had a dream that we were gonna make this deal happen. Noah found Tim Douglas to be the crew chief, and he fully believed in what we were doing, knowing we had nothing to offer.

“So, to build a team from nothing against the best Late Models in the country and go out there to compete and win, it feels like a fairytale, to be honest. I really don’t know how to explain it because I’m emotionally at awe. It still doesn’t feel real. I can’t think of anyone who built a team in this amount of time and can run with these guys. I’m speechless. I just tell everyone that this is a dream.”

“The Reaper” was on Cooney’s short list of drivers he’d trust to drive his cars. With their families crossing paths through multiple generations, Cooney said he’s excited to continue the journey with Gustin for years to come.

“There’s only a few people I’d ever want to drive for me, and Ryan is one of them,” Cooney said. “When he said he wanted to do something different, I was completely bluffed that he would even consider driving for me. I’ve known Ryan since he was super little. I raced with his dad and our grandfathers raced together, so our family ties go way back. He knows how passionate I am about the sport. He believes in what we’re doing and it’s going to pay off in the long run.”

Shortly after the 2024 season commenced, the Todd Cooney Racing team made the change to Infinity Chassis by Wells Motorsports – becoming the first national touring Late Model team to pilot the new car. While still working out some kinks, Cooney is certain they will make it work with the help of the Wells family on their side.

“Before the World of Outlaws, nobody knew who I was,” Cooney said. “I talked to Eric Wells and the whole family made me feel like home. They treat you like a million dollars and do what they say they are going to do. We knew this car was being made about a year and a half ago. Of course, we had to keep it under the radar. I told him I wanted to play ball and be a part of it. He’s done exactly what he said he would do. The process is much different to the other chassis builders.

“The teamwork has been unreal. Eric and Tim (Douglas) speak almost every day. Tim, [Infinity Chassis driver Brandon Overton] and Ryan speak all the time. Brandon has helped Ryan out by giving him ideas to try on his Late Model and it’s went well. I don’t care what anyone says, [Brandon] is a team player and he is awesome. I’d like to think we’re giving back a little with Tim sharing things to Eric, and it’s been a whole team effort between all of us.

On April 14, Todd Cooney Racing announced that three-time World of Outlaws CASE Late Models champion Billy Moyer will drive a No. 21 Late Model for Todd Cooney Racing in select races this year. Cooney said he hopes that the veteran’s experience and knowledge can help push the team further into developing a powerhouse team for the future.

“We hope to do some (trophy hunting) with (Billy),” Cooney said. “Hopefully, he can bring the wealth of knowledge so we can learn some things off of him. I think we’ll give him some new ideas or teach new things and hopefully we’ll have the team running good. At the end of the day, Billy Moyer is Billy Moyer. He doesn’t forget how to drive; you just need to have him in the right position and the right people helping out.”

Gustin, in his No. 19R ride, and Cooney, in his No. 30 car, will return to trophy this week with the World of Outlaws Late Model during the Series’ 2024 Ohio-Pennsylvania swing, which features four races in four straight days. They include Raceway 7 (Thursday, May 16), Bedford Speedway (Friday, May 17), Marion Center Raceway (Saturday, May 18) and Path Valley Speedway (Sunday, May 19). To see more information about the events, CLICK HERE.