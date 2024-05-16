2025 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Dates Announced

- Advertisement -

Complete Programs Set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 & 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (May 16, 2024) — Officials with the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts are pleased to announce the 2025 dates for the mega miniseries at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.

The 19th running of the event features six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mod on Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

Over $320,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 19th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Jan. 4 – 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 3 and January 7.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Full event details, including advanced tickets, host hotels, and more, are currently being finalized and will be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

In 2024, the six-race miniseries saw 181 competitors from across North America competing in at least one event.

