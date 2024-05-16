305 Sprint Cars Headline Friday’s Season Opener at Lincoln Speedway

- Advertisement -

(Lincoln, IL) After three failed attempts to get the 2024 season underway, Lincoln Speedway officials, fans, drivers, and teams are looking forward to this Friday, May 17, as the forecast looks promising to get on track. Friday’s opening night will see five divisions in action with racing on track at 7:00 PM.

The 305 Sprint Cars will make their first of two appearances during the season. Last year, Aaron Andruskevitch took the 305 Sprint Car win early in the season over Carson Dillion and Patrick Ryan. The class most regularly competes at Jacksonville Speedway.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will hit the track for the season opener, as well. Last season’s battle in the class was tight, with Braden Johnson of Taylorville, IL taking the championship by just 12 points over Blaise Baker.

In the DIRTcar Modified class, local favorite Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, will look to go back-to-back in championships after a couple years of bad luck. Lynn claimed last year’s title over Brandon Roberts and Austin Lynn.

The MARA Midgets have had two events this season, one at Kankakee and one at Sycamore. In the two events, the series averaged over 30 cars with Cale Coons of Indiana taking the Kankakee win and RJ Corson of Markham, IL winning at Sycamore. This will be the second season for the MARA Midgets at Lincoln Speedway and the racing last season was outstanding.

Rounding out Friday night’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks, which has a few more races scheduled at the track this season than in previous years. Last season, the Street Stocks had three feature events with Zane Reitz winning two and veteran Jeff Leka taking the DIRTcar Fall Nationals event.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00 with grandstands at 5:00. Hotlaps get on track at 6:00 with racing to follow at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 with kids 11 and under free. Tickets and pit passes are available at the gate on raceday.

Last week’s postponement of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota featuring the Graue Chevrolet Showdown has officially been rescheduled for Monday, July 8. Those with wristbands for pits or stands should put them in a safe place for full entry on the rescheduled date. For anyone who can’t make it to the reschedule date or with any additional questions, please contact the office at 217-764-3200.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.