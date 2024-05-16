HomeRace Track NewsIllinois305 Sprint Cars Headline Friday’s Season Opener at Lincoln Speedway

305 Sprint Cars Headline Friday’s Season Opener at Lincoln Speedway

IllinoisLincoln Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Lincoln Speedway
- Advertisement -

(Lincoln, IL) After three failed attempts to get the 2024 season underway, Lincoln Speedway officials, fans, drivers, and teams are looking forward to this Friday, May 17, as the forecast looks promising to get on track. Friday’s opening night will see five divisions in action with racing on track at 7:00 PM.

The 305 Sprint Cars will make their first of two appearances during the season. Last year, Aaron Andruskevitch took the 305 Sprint Car win early in the season over Carson Dillion and Patrick Ryan. The class most regularly competes at Jacksonville Speedway.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will hit the track for the season opener, as well. Last season’s battle in the class was tight, with Braden Johnson of Taylorville, IL taking the championship by just 12 points over Blaise Baker.

In the DIRTcar Modified class, local favorite Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, will look to go back-to-back in championships after a couple years of bad luck. Lynn claimed last year’s title over Brandon Roberts and Austin Lynn.

The MARA Midgets have had two events this season, one at Kankakee and one at Sycamore. In the two events, the series averaged over 30 cars with Cale Coons of Indiana taking the Kankakee win and RJ Corson of Markham, IL winning at Sycamore. This will be the second season for the MARA Midgets at Lincoln Speedway and the racing last season was outstanding.

Rounding out Friday night’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks, which has a few more races scheduled at the track this season than in previous years. Last season, the Street Stocks had three feature events with Zane Reitz winning two and veteran Jeff Leka taking the DIRTcar Fall Nationals event.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00 with grandstands at 5:00. Hotlaps get on track at 6:00 with racing to follow at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 with kids 11 and under free. Tickets and pit passes are available at the gate on raceday.

Last week’s postponement of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota featuring the Graue Chevrolet Showdown has officially been rescheduled for Monday, July 8. Those with wristbands for pits or stands should put them in a safe place for full entry on the rescheduled date. For anyone who can’t make it to the reschedule date or with any additional questions, please contact the office at 217-764-3200.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Ashton Torgerson Gets Redemption at Humboldt with Second-Straight Xtreme Outlaw Win

HUMBOLDT, KS (May 10, 2024) – Humboldt Speedway holds a special...
Indiana

It’s Gonna Be a Showdown! USAC Sprints Take On Tri-State Saturday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (May 9, 2024)………Ring the...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 5/11/24

15 entries PATRIOT LANDSCAPE RESTRICTED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 36-Landon...
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 5/10/24

5 entries D2 MIDGETS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. O5-Alex Midkiff; 2....
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 5/11/24

22 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 5/11/24

21 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 45-Chase Holland; 2....
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Tyler Stevens Capitalizes for CCSDS Bad Boy 98 Opener Win

$12,000-to-win Finale Set for Saturday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway LOCUST GROVE,...
Dirt Late Model News

Five Drivers to Compete for O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year in 2024

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 10, 2024) – Five drivers have declared to...

RELATED ARTICLES

Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 5/12/24

11 entries STREET STOCKS Ace Auto Towing LLC A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom;...
Brownstown Speedway

Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown and Lincoln Rescheduled

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown Rescheduled to Sept. 25 Lincoln Speedway Rain-Delayed Date...
Dirt Late Model News

Rocky Ragusa photos from Fairbury Speedway – 5/11/24

Dirt Late Model News

Moran Returns to Lucas Oil Victory Lane with $30,000 Win at Fairbury

FAIRBURY, ILLINOIS (May 18, 2024) – Devin Moran regained the lead from Jason Feger...
High Limit Series

Rich LaBrier’s photos from Tri-City Speedway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series – 5/11/24

©