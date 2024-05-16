Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in $25k Farmer City 74; Four-Race Outlaws Swing Ahead

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing was in action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series over the May 10-11 weekend in the Land of Lincoln. On Friday night, the annual running of the ‘Farmer City 74’ drew 55 entrants to Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois to vie for the $25,000 first place prize. Dennis Erb, Jr. knocked down the fourth quickest time in Group A during the qualifying session before running second in his heat race. Dennis then picked off a trio of competitors during the 74-lap headliner to finish fourth at the checkers behind only victor Ricky Thornton, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, and Garrett Alberson!

At Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday evening, a whopping $30,000 payday was up for grabs in the ‘FALS Spring Shootout.’ With 47 competitors on hand at FALS, Dennis placed fifth in his loaded heat race and fourth in his B-Main. Unfortunately, each of those finishes were one more spot away from a coveted transfer position into the 60-lap main event that was won by Devin Moran. Complete results from the doubleheader weekend can be found online by visiting www.lucasdirt.com.

The #28 team has traveled east this week for a huge four-race swing with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series in the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania from May 16-19. Up first will be a $10,000 to win throwdown later tonight at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio. A pair of $15,000 winner’s checks will then be on the line on Friday at Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania and on Saturday at Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, Pennsylvania.

The quadruple header will then wrap up on Sunday with a visit to Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pennsylvania where Dennis will compete for a $10,000 windfall. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace comes into the four race stretch ninth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. You can watch each of the four events over the extended weekend LIVE on DIRTVision. More information can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com