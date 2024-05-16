HomeMissouriBenton RaceparkRain Postpones MLRA Stops at Benton Speedway & Farmington Empire

Rain Postpones MLRA Stops at Benton Speedway & Farmington Empire

Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series NewsMissouriBenton RaceparkSt. Francois County Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
Wheatland, Missouri (May 16, 2024) – For the fourth weekend in 2024, the Lucas Oil MLRA has once again fallen victim to Mother Nature. This weekend’s double header set for May 17th at the Benton Speedway in Benton, MO and the “Kingdom Klash” scheduled for May 18th at the Farmington Empire Speedway have both been washed out.

Significant rainfall already this week has left both facilities with extremely wet grounds, in addition to more rain expected in the upcoming 24-48 hours. With little to no drying time expected to help conditions both tracks along with MLRA officials have agreed that this is the best decision at this time for everyone involved.

Both tracks, along with the Lucas Oil MLRA are committed to finding suitable make-up dates for their events, with hopes of an announcement coming as early as next week. Please watch all MLRA social media outlets along with www.MLRARACING.com for updates regarding these events and possibly others.

“SHOW-ME” 100– (May 23rd – 25th): Teams will now turn their attention to next weekend’s Memorial Day weekend classic, the 32nd Annual Show Me 100 at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

Two nights of preliminary qualifying will get the weekend going on Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday nights “Cowboy Classic” will lead things off, followed by Friday nights “Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson.” Drivers will compete both nights for valuable points in an attempt to get locked into Saturday night’s crown jewel event. Both nights will pay $10,000 to win, a new increased payout for the preliminary portion of the weekend.

Saturday will be filled with action from sun up to sun down, with the Hellraizer Jacks “Pit Crew Challenge” and the 54 Outdoor Kids Fishing Tournament both taking place ahead of the on track action. A pre-race concert featuring Creed Fisher will get things going trackside Saturday night, leading up to last chance qualifying races and the coveted $50,000 to win “Show-Me 100”.

Visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for additional details along with ticket and camping info.

