Red Hill’s Salute to Levi Jones USAC Sprint Event Rescheduled for July 3

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Sumner, Illinois (May 16, 2024)………The return of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing to Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois is back on the schedule for Wednesday night, July 3.

The series’ first visit to the 3/8-mile dirt oval in 26 years marks the inaugural edition of the Salute to Levi Jones, honoring the seven-time USAC national driving champion and series official who was recently announced as an inductee to the USAC Hall of Fame.

Jones, who was born and raised in nearby Olney, Ill., made his first career USAC National Sprint Car start at Red Hill in 1998. He plans to be in attendance at the July 3 event.

The running of the event arrives after the originally scheduled date of April 6 was disrupted by Mother Nature. Two previous USAC National Sprint Car events have been run at Red Hill with Billy Puterbaugh Jr. winning in 1996 and Derek Davidson scoring the victory in 1998.

Grandstand tickets for the July 3 event at Red Hill are $30 for ages 13 and up. GA tickets for ages 6-12 are $5. GA tickets for ages 5 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 apiece.

Pits open at 3pm Central and the grandstands open at 5:30pm. Hot laps are set for 7pm. Modifieds will also be on the event card.

The addition of Red Hill on Wednesday, July 3, kicks off a fantastic four-race weekend for USAC across Indiana. The USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic is slated for the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday night, July 4. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will finish off the action-packed weekend with back-to-back events at Lincoln Park Speedway’s Bill Gardner Sprintacular in Putnamville on Friday-Saturday, July 5-6.