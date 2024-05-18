HomeRace Track NewsIowaAaron Reutzel Astonishes with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Win at Lee County...

Aaron Reutzel Astonishes with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Win at Lee County Speedway

Aaron Reutzel
Donnellson, IA. (5/17/24) Aaron Reutzel would dominate in an over seven second winning advantage with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in the Hawkeye Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his fourth league victory and pocket the $5K payday in an outstanding feature event at Lee County Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with twenty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Garet Williamson set a track record quick qualifying time of 13.096-second lap with Austin McCarl, Paul Neinhiser, and Will Armitage each earning heat racing victories as Gunnar Ramey would wheel his way to the lone semi feature win.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Aaron Reutzel and Blake Hahn lined up in the front row as pole-starter Aaron Reutzel would gain the lead on the opening lap with Blake Hahn, Chase Randall, Austin McCarl, and Garet Williamson all raced within the top five.

Dominating in fine fashion Aaron Reutzel would be in a class by himself throughout the feature never really feeling any pressure for the top running position as true battle would break out throughout the pas with Austin McCarl and Garet Williamson swarming around Blake Hahn, Paul Neinhiser and Chase Randall all event within the top six.

Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his fourth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed thirty-lap caution free main event with Austin McCarl hustling into the runner-up position late.

“We tried a different car tonight and I think we might be onto something with this car handling the shorter tracks better,” said an elated Aaron Reutzel in the victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “It seemed like I could run anywhere with so much drive off the corners”.

Challenging closely behind would find Garet Williamson placing on the final podium placement from the starting fourth on the initial green flag. Chase Randall would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Blake Hahn would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lee County Speedway’s Hawkeye Hustle.

Lee County Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 5/17/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 23-Garet Williamson(13.096)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 88-Austin McCarl

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 20-Paul Neinhiser

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 8A-Will Armitage

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 21-Gunnar Ramey

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 21-Gunnar Ramey(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 2KS-Chase Randall[5]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[17]; 7. 50-Paul Nienhiser[9]; 8. 45X-Jace Park[15]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 10. 44-Chris Martin[10]; 11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[14]; 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[18]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney[21]; 14. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]; 15. 4-Cameron Martin[16]; 16. 12X-Roger Crockett[12]; 17. 7-Tyler Lee[20]; 18. 20G-Noah Gass[13]; 19. 1JR-Steven Russell[19]; 20. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]; 21. 7A-Will Armitage[11]; 22. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[22].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[1]; 4. 7-Tyler Lee[4]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 6. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[11]; 7. 15JR-Cole Mincer[5]; 8. 4X-Chase Richards[6]; 9. 31-McCain Richards[8]; 10. (DNS) 27-Carson McCarl; 11. (DNS) 67-Jonathan Hughes.

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[5]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 9. 67-Jonathan Hughes[9].

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Paul Nienhiser[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 2KS-Chase Randall[3]; 4. 12X-Roger Crockett[2]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 6. 4-Cameron Martin[8]; 7. 7-Tyler Lee[7]; 8. 4X-Chase Richards[9]; 9. 27-Carson McCarl[6].

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7A-Will Armitage[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 14T-Tim Estenson[4]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 5. 45X-Jace Park[5]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]; 7. 15JR-Cole Mincer[7]; 8. 31-McCain Richards[9]; 9. (DNS) 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips.

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.096[7]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.248[21]; 3. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:13.265[14]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.325[11]; 5. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:13.328[9]; 6. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.330[2]; 7. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.342[12]; 8. 12X-Roger Crockett, 00:13.343[4]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.425[3]; 10. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.436[18]; 11. 50-Paul Nienhiser, 00:13.462[20]; 12. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:13.472[25]; 13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:13.481[5]; 14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.501[26]; 15. 45X-Jace Park, 00:13.578[23]; 16. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:13.609[24]; 17. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:13.657[10]; 18. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:13.667[17]; 19. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.672[27]; 20. 7-Tyler Lee, 00:13.706[16]; 21. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:13.810[13]; 22. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.831[15]; 23. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.891[1]; 24. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.933[8]; 25. 67-Jonathan Hughes, 00:14.108[6]; 26. 4X-Chase Richards, 00:14.455[19]; 27. 31-McCain Richards, 00:14.638[22].

Details about Lee County Speedway including full schedule and track rules can be found online at https://www.leecountyspeedway.com/.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

