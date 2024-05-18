HomeDirt Late Model NewsBrandan Bauman's photos from Kankakee County Speedway's MARS DIRTcar Series event -...

Brandan Bauman’s photos from Kankakee County Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series event – 5/17/24

Dirt Late Model NewsMARS DIRTcar Series NewsIllinoisKankakee County SpeedwayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Brandan Bauman photo
- Advertisement -
15 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Todd Cooney Building World of Outlaws Dream in 2024 as Driver, Team Owner 

Todd Cooney won his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models...
Benton Racepark

Benton Speedway Results – 5/11/24

4 entries SPRINT CARS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. B4-Brad Cookson; 2....
Lucas Oil Speedway

Phillips hangs on for USRA Heartland Modified Tour victory in Lucas Oil Speedway headliner

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 11, 2024) - Terry Phillips led all 30...
Benton Racepark

Rain Postpones MLRA Stops at Benton Speedway & Farmington Empire

Wheatland, Missouri (May 16, 2024) – For the fourth weekend in...
Double X Speedway

Wagner, Nighswonger and Doney claim wins at Double X Season Opener.

by: Dean Reichel The 2024 season of "Sunday Night Thunder" at Double...
Indiana

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Lawrenceburg Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 5/11/24

Indiana

No Letdown at the Spring Showdown: KTJ Scores Tri-State USAC Sprint Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (May 11, 2024)………Throughout the...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway Results – 5/17/24

Lincoln Speedway Officially Open For 2024 Racing Season (Lincoln, IL) The 2024...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Dillon McCowan & Michael Long takes MARS DIRTcar wins at Kankakee County Speedway!

Official Summary of Results May 17, 2024 Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, IL Richard Craven Memorial Feature Results for the...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway Results – 5/17/24

Lincoln Speedway Officially Open For 2024 Racing Season (Lincoln, IL) The 2024 racing season is...
Brownstown Bullring

Brownstown Bullring Results – 5/17/24

16 entries BI-STATE BATTLE LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 10-Daryn Klein; 2. 33-Devin...
Dirt Late Model News

Kankakee County Speedway Results – 5/17/24

31 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 96-Mike McKinney;...
Farmer City Raceway

Farmer City Raceway Results -5/17/24

3 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 5-Ryan Taylor; 2. (DNF) 97-Josh Griffith;...
©