HomeMissouriCentral Missouri SpeedwayMike Ruefer's photos from Central Missouri Speedway's SLMR event - 5/18/24 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Central Missouri Speedway’s SLMR event – 5/18/24 Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriCentral Missouri Speedway Published on May 19, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Mike Reufer photo - Advertisement - 28 photos - Advertisement - Tagscentral missouri speedwaymissouri Search Recent articles Highland Speedway Highland Speedway Results – 5/18/24 36 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS Feature (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger; 2. 25W-Allen... Brownstown Speedway Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown and Lincoln Rescheduled Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown Rescheduled to Sept. 25 Lincoln... Illinois Red Hill’s Salute to Levi Jones USAC Sprint Event Rescheduled for July 3 By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Sumner, Illinois (May 16, 2024)………The return... Open Wheel Modified News Sanders Dominant in Dalice Franz Memorial at 81 Speedway Park City, KS (May 18, 2024) - With a stout field... Sprint Car & Midget News JJ Yeley to Make Xtreme Outlaw Midget Debut at Millbridge with Petty Performance Racing 2003 USAC Triple Crown winner continuing passion of dirt track racing... Illinois Macon Speedway Results – 5/18/24 2 entries DECATUR BUILDING TRADES PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (12 Laps):... Illinois Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 5/18/24 10 entries MAIERS TIDY BOWL DWARFS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 40K-Karter... Benton Racepark Rain Postpones MLRA Stops at Benton Speedway & Farmington Empire Wheatland, Missouri (May 16, 2024) – For the fourth weekend in... RELATED ARTICLES Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Kenny Wallace, Brent Thompson, Lee Stuppy, Bradley Stanfill & Keatin Lyons take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55! 22 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS PRESENTED BY IMPERIAL BOWL A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 36W-Kenny... Dirt Late Model News Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Highland Speedway! 36 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS Feature (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger; 2. 25W-Allen Weisser; 3. 74M-Mitch... Dirt Late Model News Dillon McCowan & Michael Long takes MARS DIRTcar wins at Kankakee County Speedway! Official Summary of Results May 17, 2024 Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, IL Richard Craven Memorial Feature Results for the... Dirt Late Model News Brandan Bauman’s photos from Kankakee County Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series event – 5/17/24 Dirt Late Model News Kankakee County Speedway Results – 5/17/24 31 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 96-Mike McKinney;...