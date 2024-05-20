Brown and Henson top Sunday Night Thunder at Double X Speedway!

- Advertisement -

by Dean Reichel

May 19, 2024

With many area high schools graduating on Sunday, the cars in the pits were not as many in number as hoped but the quality was definitely there. In the popular Super Stock class, Derek Henson of Russellville, MO, driving his self built DHR Customs machine was the class of the Feature event. Starting in the second row behind opening night event winner James Nighswonger, Henson spent little time moving to the point in the 15 lap event. Nighswonger led the first two laps before Henson was able to move to the low side under the #44 machine and take the lead heading down the back straightaway. After that it was all Henson at the front of the field. Nighswonger would drive a smooth race to take the number two finishing position. Ryan Shikles in the Joe Miller/Dennis Scheperle #409 drove a complete race to finish third with Darin Porter fourth and Eddie Keeran completing the top five. Derek Wiss and Nishwonger won the two qualifying heat races. Super Stock drivers are getting prepared for the annual “Dylan Bias Memorial Race” coming up on June 2 which headlines the evening with the Super Stock class.

In the Winged Sprint Cars it was an all Marshall, MO show at the head of the field. Miles Paulus led from the green flag in the Thoenen Shop #0 sprinter. Opening a lead over the field of some 6-8 csr lengths Paulus was cruising while the action behind him was heating up. Ben Brown settled into second behind Paulus and the real mover in the first half of the event was Taylor Walton of Odessa. While the leaders were camping on the inside groove. Walton put his #93 up on the top shelf and closed the distance to the leaders after an early red flag for the #9c of Josh Fisher after his car mad a hard left turn coming out of turn 4 and stopped abruptly against the inside wall at the turn four infield entrance. When the racing resumed is when Walton set sail. On lap twelve Walton had caught Paulus and was setting up for a pass in turn one when the #93 suffered a mechanical issue and drove over the berm in turn one and coasted to a stop on the top of turn 2. The ensuing restart saw Paulus back in command with Ben Brown right on the rear of the #0 machine. Brown would try low and he would try high and had just passed the leader on the front straight when the caution came out a third time on the completion of lap 20. With five laps to go it a a race for the story books with two young Marshall, MO drivers vying to see who would reign supreme. On lap 23 Brown would gain the advantage over Paulus with a pass coming out of turn 4. Racing under the white flag, Paulus would have one more try at the leader as Brown slipped slightly out of the groove coming out of turn two, but Brown was able to gather up his 7B machine and claim the victory. Paulus would take second with Gunner Ramey coming from his 12th starting position to finish an impressive and strong third. Jack Wagner would finish fourth over his brother Samuel in fifth. Paulus and Rob Rimel would take the victories in the heat races.

Next Sunday, May 26th will bring the annual “Tribute to Jesse” Hockett Memorial Race. Joining the Winged Sprint Cars will be the Super Stocks and the MWRA/USAC Non Wing Sprint Cars. The following Sunday night will see the Super Stocks headline the “Dylan Bias Memorial Race.” Be sure to mark these events on your calendars.

Double X Speedway Results

May 19, 20214

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature- 1. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 2. 0-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 3. 21-Gunner Ramey, Sedalia; 4. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 5. 73- Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 2B-Garrett Benson, Concordia; 7. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 8. 52D- Skyler Daly, Columbia; 9. 52-Blake Bowers, Knob Noster; 10. 99D- Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 11. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 12. 9C-Josh Fisher, Jefferson City

Heat 1- 1. Paulus; 2. Brown; 3. Fisher; 4. J. Wagner; 5. S. Daly; 6. Bowers

Heat 2- 1. Rimel; 2. Benson; 3. Walton; 4. T. Daly; 5. S. Wagner; 6. Ramey

Suoer Stocks-

Feature- 1. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville; 2. 44-James Nighswonger, Osawotamie,KS; 3. 409-Ryan Shikles, Enon; 4. 21-Darin Porter, California; 5. 87-Eddie Keeran, California; 6. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 7. 05- Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 8. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 9. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 10. 10R-Chris Romig, Syracuse; 11. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 12. 8dD-Darek Wiss, Centralia (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Wiss; 2. Halley; 3. J. Romig; 4. Shikles; 5. Beach; 6. Keeran

Heat 2- 1. Nighswonger; 2. Henson; 3. Porter; 4. Berry; 5. C. Romig; 6. Healea