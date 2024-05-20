Tyler Erb Wires Northern Allstars Late Model Series Stop at Lawrenceburg

- Advertisement -

MARYS, Ohio (05/20/24) – Tyler Erb cruised to his third win of the season on Saturday night in the Northern Allstars Late Model Series weekend finale at Lawrenceburg Speedway aboard his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The New Waverly, Texas, driver pocketed a $5,000 payday for his first-career triumph with the newly-revived series.

“The B-mains were really good and, you know, I’ve heard ‘It’s rough, it’s rough,’ and that’s about as good a racetrack you can get,” Erb said. “Like I told them, there’s only a select few people that can run that cushion because you can blow through it really easily. And, yeah, (racing was done on) the top, bottom. I guess they were sliding, it looks like from all the carnage. Yeah, it was a great racetrack.”

Tyler Erb kicked off a pair of Northern Allstars Late Model Series (NALMS) events over the weekend with a visit to Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Ind.) on Friday for the C.J. Rayburn Tribute.

Joining a field of 25 Super Late Models, Erb raced into Friday’s $10,000-to-win opener with a runner-up heat showing. Climbing three positions in the 40-lap affair, Tyler steered to a runner-up finish, chasing Ricky Thornton Jr. to the checkers.

On Saturday at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway, Tyler followed up the second-fastest qualifying effort overall with a heat race victory.

Leading flag-to-flag in the main event, Erb set sail on the drop of the green flag and controlled the 35-lapper to record his first NALMS victory and third win of the year.

He earned a $5,000 payday ahead of Devin Gilpin, Kody Evans, David Webb, and Seth Daniels.

Full results from the events can be found at www.CircleCityRaceway.com and www.LawrenceburgSpeedway.com.

Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team will next return to action on Tuesday, May 28 with a trip to Macon (Ill.) Speedway for a $20,000-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota event.

Full event details can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

