32nd Annual Show-Me 100 Offering Plenty of Excitement On and Off Track

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 20, 2024) – The 32nd Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism at Lucas Oil Speedway will offer a tremendous fan experience in addition to the on-track excitement expected over the three-day mega event.

This year’s event, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association, will also see an increase in purses for both Thursday and Friday’s events. The next event in the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup will pay a massive $50,000 to the winner on Saturday night, with a total purse of over $275,000 over the three days.

The Memorial Day weekend kicks off on Thursday May 23rd with the 11th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA owner/promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor. The feature headlining the program will pay $10,000 to win. The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson on Friday, May 24th will honor longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991. This event will also pay $10,000 to win to the winner of the main event.

Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights; those points combined will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s $50,000 to win, $2,000 to start finale.

Before Saturday’s main event, several activities will take place during the day adding to the overall fan experience at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.” The inaugural 54 Outdoor Kids Fishing Tournament will take place on Lake Lucas from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids will get to fish with drivers from both the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA.

Following the 54 Outdoor Kids Fishing tournament, a Pit Crew Challenge competition will take place, presented by Hellraizer Jacks, in the infield of the track starting at 3:30 p.m. Race teams that are locked into the top 18 of points for Saturday night’s main event will compete for cash and products to see which crew can change two tires the fastest. The winning crew receives $2,000 and a New Hellraizer jack valued at $1,500.

Also, during the day, the Lucas Oil Speedway midway will be open that includes a Go-Kart track for fans and kids, midway full of T-shirt vendors, food vendors, bounce houses and displays all leading up to the Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies. Fans will be entertained with country outlaw singer Creed Fisher starting at 5:30 p.m. presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions. Following Creed Fisher, fans can get their favorite drivers autograph during the Lucas Oil driver autograph session that will start at 6:15 p.m.

Hot laps are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with opening ceremonies to follow. During opening ceremonies, sponsor representatives from the Missouri Division of Tourism, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and Creed Fisher, as the grand marshal, will be recognized. The presenting of the colors and a huge American Flag will be displayed in the infield as Fisher sings the National Anthem with the KC Formation Flight Team doing a special flyover at the conclusion of the Anthem.

Following opening ceremonies there will be B-mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge that is always dramatic as it is the final chance for drivers to get into the Show-Me 100. It is a non-qualifiers race where the winner can take either the $2,500 check or opt to give it back for a spot at the rear of the Show-Me 100 starting lineup.

“This year’s Show-Me 100 will be a must-attend event for fans as they get to experience a variety of activities at Lucas Oil Speedway while enjoying the plush campgrounds, great fishing and the great amenities that Lucas Oil Speedway offers,” said Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “We are excited about having Creed Fisher this year and cannot thank Nutrien Ag Solutions and Steve Martin enough for all their support of this event. We also want to thank Stephen Foutes at the Missouri Division of Tourism for their continued support of this event. These great partners will add to the fan experience and solidify this event as one of the must attend crown jewel events of the year.”

The POWRi Late Model division also will have programs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP going into Lucas Oil Speedway. Jonathan Davenport trails Thornton by 130 points in the championship standings, followed by Devin Moran, Mike Marlar, and Hudson O’Neal.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Purses:

Thursday, May 23: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Friday, May 24: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge: 1. $2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250, 24. $250 = $11,475

Saturday, May 25: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000, 29. $2,000 = $168,625

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Tire Rule:

Thursday-Friday, May 23-24:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Saturday, May 25:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous Show-Me 100 Winners:

2023 – Devin Moran

2022 – Chris Ferguson

2021 – Hudson O’Neal

2020 – Payton Looney

2019 – Canceled

2018 – Scott Bloomquist

2017 – Bobby Pierce

2016 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Don O’Neal

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Ray Cook

2009 – Brian Birkhofer

2008 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Wendell Wallace

2006 – Wendell Wallace

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Scott Bloomquist

2003 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Wendell Wallace

2001 – Freddy Smith

2000 – Ray Cook

1999 – Terry Phillips

1998 – Freddy Smith

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Scott Bloomquist

1994 – Billy Moyer

1993 – Billy Moyer