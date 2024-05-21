Lucas Oil MLRA Teams Gearing Up For Record Paying “Show-Me 100”

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (May 21, 2024) – For the second time in 2024, the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) will find their way back to the confines of the Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend for the 32nd running of the “Show-Me 100” Presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism. A total of three nights of racing action will be on tap, as the nation’s best from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) join the Midwest best from the MLRA in this co-sanctioned event.

This year’s Show-Me weekend will boast a new record purse, paying out in excess of $275,000 over the course of the three nights of racing. Two critical qualifying nights will get the weekend going, as drivers fight for valuable points to be one of the top 18 teams that will be automatically locked into Saturday night’s 100 lap main event. The winners take on both Thursday and Friday will jump from the traditional $6,000 to an impressive $10,000, making it possible for one driver to collect $70,000 if they can pull off the weekend sweep.

The 11th Annual “Cowboy Classic” will once again get things started on Thursday, May 23rd. This weekend opener pays tribute to the longtime promotor and owner of the MLRA Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, who was instrumental in the success of the regional series for many years.

On Friday night, racing action will resume with another complete night of qualifying action, as the “Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson” takes center stage. The Gibson’s were longtime owners of the West Plains Motor Speedway and are credited with starting the Show-Me 100 at their West Plains racetrack. Both Thursday and Friday will feature complete shows with all drivers competing in time-trial qualifying, heat races, B-Features, and A-Mains. There will be no Provisionals in either of the first two nights as all drivers will be forced to race their way into each nights respective A-Mains.

SHOW-ME 100 “RACE DAY” — Leading up to Saturday nights on track finale, will be a day full of activities at the Lucas Oil Speedway for fans, drivers, and teams alike. New in 2024 will be the 1st Annual Hellraizer Jacks “Pit Crew Challenge”. This event will take place in the infield beginning at 3:30 pm, showcasing the top 18 teams that are locked into the night’s finale. Each team will compete to see who can change two tires in the least amount of time with the winning team receiving $2,000 and a Hellraizer jack valued at $1,500.

Nutrien Ag Solutions will once again present fans with a top-notch pre-race show featuring County Artist Creed Fisher performing some of his top songs before pre-race ceremonies get underway. This year’s ceremonies will include a flyover by the KC Formation Flight Team following the presentation of colors and the National Anthem which will be performed by Fisher.

Once action hits the track on Saturday night it will be time for drivers to go or go home, as B-Mains will be staged to fill out the balance of the starting grid. The Show-Me Challenge Presented by Midwest Sheet Metal will then give non-qualified drivers one last chance to race their way into the 100 lapper. The winner of this mini feature will have the option of taking $2,500 for the victory or opting to surrender the check and take the final starting spot at the tail of the 32nd Annual Show Me 100 for a chance at capturing the $50,000 crown jewels top prize.

Jonathan Davenport swept both preliminary nights in 2023, while Dresden, OH driver Devin Moran claimed Saturday night’s $50,000 top prize in the finale.

On The Radar– Last year’s MLRA Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the Year Dillon McCowan has had his ups and downs through the first three rounds of MLRA action thus far in 2024, as the 20-year-old sits 7th in the overall season standings. However, a return trip to the Diamond of Dirt Tracks may make for no better time or place for the Urbana, Missouri driver to make his mark on the series. McCowan is coming off an impressing win this past weekend at the Kankakee County Speedway and was running in the top three the following night at the Highland Speedway before becoming involved in an incident that ended his night.

In his first ever attempt at the Show-Me 100 one year ago, McCowan not only raced his way into the show but also came home with an impressive 6th place showing, which was highest among all MLRA drivers. In 2022 McCowan scored the victory in the Modified portion of the Show-Me, and now with a full year of late model experience under his belt he will look to find the top of the podium come Saturday in his Sonic # 8.

MLRA Top 5– Heading into this weekend, there are a total of 18 MLRA drivers with perfect attendance chasing after a share of the series championship point fund. The familiar # 25 of Chad Simpson along with brother Chris Simpson occupy the top two spots, just as they left off one season ago. A new face to the MLRA in Gordy Gundaker sits in third after a strong podium finish at the Adams County Speedway back on May 5th.

Two time series champion Tony Jackson Jr. is tied with Gundaker just 65 markers out of the point lead and is the only MLRA regular to record a top five this season at the Lucas Oil Speedway. Last years runner-up in the Sunoco Rookie standings Trevor Gundaker is also off to a solid start as the former MLRA winner rounds out the top five.

LUCAS OIL SHOW ME 100 PURSES:

COWBOY CLASSIC, May 23: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

TRIBUTE TO DON & BILLIE GIBSON, May 24: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge: 1. $2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250, 24. $250 = $11,475

SHOW-ME 100, May 25: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250,13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000, 29. $2,000 = $168,625

Lucas Oil Speedway: (“Cowboy Classic”) — Thursday 5/23/24

Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-12) $5, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Three Day Reserved $115, Pit Pass $40

Support Classes: Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models

Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

Lucas Oil Speedway: (“Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson”) — Friday 5/24/24

Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-12) $5, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Pit Pass $40

Support Classes: Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models

Lucas Oil Speedway: (32nd Annual “Show-Me 100”) — Saturday 5/57/24

Pits Open: 3:00 PM, Gates Open: 3:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:15 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $40, Seniors (62+)/Military $37, Youth (6-12) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $90, Pit Pass $45

Support Classes: Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models