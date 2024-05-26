Davenport dominates to win 32nd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 25, 2024) – Living up to his nickname of “Superman,” Jonathan Davenport put on another dominating performance at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday night.

Davenport led every lap, with only a parade of caution flags slowing him down in rolling to a $50,000 victory in the 32nd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism. The Blairsville, Ga., driver took the checkers 5.92 seconds in front of runner-up Tim McCreadie.

It was Davenport’s eighth feature victory at Lucas Oil Speedway since the spring of 2023 and his second Show-Me 100 triumph. He also won the crown jewel race in 2015, leading all 100 laps. This time, he only had to lead 80 as series officials made the call prior to the feature to shorten the race due to approaching rain and challenging track conditions.

“I’ve just got to thank my guys,” Davenport said after his crew went to work on the primary car after Davenport had to go to a backup for Thursday night’s first preliminary feature. He rallied from the back of the field to 10th and on Friday night, finished third in the main car still wasn’t quite up to snuff.

“We really got behind two days,” Davenport added. “We had electrical issues the first night and never could figure them out. Then last night in the feature, we go the front end knocked off on the first lap. I knew I didn’t feel good, but didn’t know why until we got back to the pits and started assessing the damage. We had to change basically everything in the front end.

“This car was really good from the start. I couldn’t believe believe (front row starter Garrett Alberson) would spin a little bit and I could drive right by him on the start. I just tried to manage my tires and not tear them up too bad.”

Five cars tangled in turn one as the green flew to start the event, causing a complete restart. That was telling of what was to come, with nine cautions in all to occur. Every time Davenport would build up a nice-sized lead, he had to do it all over again.

The fourth-starting Davenport, in his Lance Landers Motorsports Longhorn chassis, made a big move on the race’s restart by splitting front-row starters Alberson and Ricky Thornton Jr. He grabbed the lead on the opening lap and soon had a 3.4-second gap over Thornton by lap three.

Davenport, 40, said he used a softer right-rear tires than most of his competitors and that was a key to getting ultimate handling on a track that was wetter than during the first two nights.

“During that first run, I was going pretty hard,” Davenport said. “I figured we might have a long green-flag run and I might be able to put half the field a lap down and we wouldn’t have to worry about half of them.”

A lap-10 caution as Logan Martin slowed to enter the pits wiped out Davenport’s sizeable lead, but he quickly sprinted out to 3.3-second command in just five laps as action resumed.

Again catching lapped traffic, Davenport’s lead grew to five seconds by lap 20. Two laps later, Davenport narrowly missed a spinning Brennon Willard in turn three as the third caution flew and erased his 4.3-second cushion over Thornton with Chris Simpson in third.

Simpson moved into second on the restart and gave chase to Davenport. But again, the leader stretched his lead to more than two seconds when Chad Simpson slowed on the track to bring out a lap-27 caution.

Thornton regained second as action resumed and started to close in on the leader, cutting Davenport’s lead to 1.6 seconds by lap 34 – but that’s when the fifth caution appeared for a slowing Clay Harris. Just two laps went into the books before yellow No. 6 came out.

With lightning flashing in the distance and seven cautions already, the race finally reached the halfway mark with Davenport lead Thornton by 1.3 seconds. Tim McCreadie had worked his way into third with Chris Simpson fourth.

McCreadie, also on a softer tire, passed Thornton for second on lap 47 with Davenport maintaining a 1.2-second lead. The gap was 1.7 when action slowed again for caution No. 8 as Aaron Marrant slowed on lap 53.

During that stoppage, officials allowed the drivers to switch helmets for better vision. Davenport and McCreadie broke away on the restart with 25th-starting Ross Robinson advancing past Thornton and into third.

McCreadie pulled right behind Davenport on lap 60, but Davenport seemed to find a new burst of speed and opened the lead back up to 10 car lengths before again entering lapped traffic.

Chris Simpson, running 10th, brought out caution No. 9 on lap 62 when he slowed in turn four. Davenport and McCreadie sprinted away again after the restart, with Davenport in front by 1.5 seconds at lap 70, leaving him 10 laps to navigate.

Davenport diced through slower traffic to extend his lead to four seconds with five to go. He took it home from there, winning by a full straightaway over McCreadie, of Watertown, N.Y. It was his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season.

Eighth-starting Daulton Wilson finished third and Robinson fourth. Thornton, who won both preliminary nights, was fifth in a race that took one hour, one minute to cover the 80 laps. Rain began to fall shortly after the checkered flag.

Davenport said he would have been good if McCreadie, 50, had pulled off the victory. Tim McCreadie’s dad, Modified racing legend “Barefoot” Bob McCreadie passed away earlier this month.

“I wanted to win this for my team so bad, but in the bottom of my heard I was pulling for Timmy, too,” Davenport said. “He’s had a rough week for sure. You know how things work out. I figured I was going to push or jump the cushion and he was gonna pass me. As long as I ran second to him, I’d have been all right.”

McCreadie, with just his second top-five in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season, said the tire choice was key and took away positive vibes from the competitive run.

“For our race team, Rocket One, it’s been a climb,” McCreadie said. “Every night we have some success but we haven’t been able to put a full night together. A little bit of moisture in the track and I have to thank (team owners) Mark Richards and Steve Baker and everybody who works on these Rockets.”

Davenport said the softer tire was a bit of a gamble he and the team decided to go with before race time.

“Here lately I’ve been making all the wrong tire choices,” Davenport said. “This is the wettest I’ve seen (the track) in a long time. I remember back when we were here for the (Lucas Oil) MLRA race, we ran 2s and 4s. Last night, the 3s were better and it was 40 laps. The track hadn’t changed and a lot of laps had been on it.

“We just threw caution to the wind. I almost done it last year and I wish I had, but we didn’t. Hindsight it 20-20 and it came back around in 2024. That was pretty cool.”

Wilson, of Fayetteville, N.C., was pleased with his third-place finish considering his past struggles at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“My guys have busted their butts all week. This place has kicked my butt the last couple of years,” Wilson said. “Hats off to all my guys. This car is really good.”

Martin, of West Plains, won the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and forfeited the $2,500 prize to start at the rear of the 33-car Show-Me 100 lineup. He had climbed to 16th by lap 10 when he had mechanical issues and had to pull off and credited with 32nd place.

The Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Model feature was rained out. Justin Wells of Aurora had won the first two nights and is 5-for-5 in the weekly division. Wells also earned his way into the Show-Me 100 with a second in his B-Main, but was the first car out of the main event.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (May 25, 2024)

32nd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism

Lucas Oil Late Models

Show-Me 100 Feature – 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 2. 1-Tim McCreadie[9]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[8]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[25]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 6. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal[17]; 8. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[10]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens[14]; 10. 111-Max Blair[5]; 11. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[18]; 12. 93F-Carson Ferguson[13]; 13. 6-Clay Harris[24]; 14. 25C-Chad Simpson[12]; 15. 32X-Chris Simpson[6]; 16. 8-Dillon McCowan[20]; 17. 3-Brennon Willard[32]; 18. 10-Garrett Smith[16]; 19. 1X-Aaron Marrant[31]; 20. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[21]; 21. 11-Jeff Herzog[30]; 22. 93-Cory Lawler[28]; 23. 157-Mike Marlar[15]; 24. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 25. 90-Brian Rickman[11]; 26. 96-Tanner English[23]; 27. 17SS-Brenden Smith[27]; 28. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[29]; 29. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[19]; 30. 7T-Drake Troutman[26]; 31. 19M-Spencer Hughes[7]; 32. 36-Logan Martin[33]; 33. 49W-Justin Wells[22]

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge – 1. 36-Logan Martin[2]; 2. 2-Tyler Stevens[6]; 3. 1X-Aaron Marrant[9]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[11]; 5. 74X-Ethan Dotson[4]; 6. 15C-Clayton Stuckey[7]; 7. 78S-Steve Stultz[16]; 8. 15-Payton Looney[3]; 9. 93O-Mason Oberkramer[17]; 10. 1/4J-Jaxon Ertel[5]; 11. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[1]; 12. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[15]; 13. 7W-Cole Wells[13]; 14. 3-Brennon Willard[12]; 15. 77-Jeremy Petty[18]; 16. USA1-Chris Hawkins[20]; 17. 7D-Dusty Leonard[8]; 18. 14R-Jeff Roth[19]; 19. 0X-Jason Sivils[21]; 20. 82-Jace Parmley[10]; 21. 128-Kylan Garner[14]; 22. 65-Jon Binning[23]; 23. 17SS-Brenden Smith[25]; 24. 67-Jimmy Vanzandt[24]; 25. (DNS) 26P-Glen Powell

Fast Shafts B Main 1 – 1. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[1]; 2. 49W-Justin Wells[2]; 3. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[4]; 4. 15-Payton Looney[6]; 5. 2-Tyler Stevens[7]; 6. 1X-Aaron Marrant[5]; 7. 3-Brennon Willard[8]; 8. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[9]; 9. 77-Jeremy Petty[15]; 10. 0X-Jason Sivils[10]; 11. 93-Cory Lawler[13]; 12. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 13. (DNS) 7J-Ryan Johnson; 14. (DNS) 10M-Jacob Magee; 15. (DNS) 777-Jared Landers

UNOH B Main 2 – 1. 8-Dillon McCowan[3]; 2. 96-Tanner English[4]; 3. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[5]; 4. 74X-Ethan Dotson[6]; 5. 15C-Clayton Stuckey[9]; 6. 82-Jace Parmley[11]; 7. 7W-Cole Wells[8]; 8. 78S-Steve Stultz[7]; 9. 14R-Jeff Roth[12]; 10. 26P-Glen Powell[13]; 11. 17SS-Brenden Smith[2]; 12. 7T-Drake Troutman[1]; 13. 11-Jeff Herzog[10]; 14. 6H-Al Humphrey[14]; 15. (DNS) 96X-Dalton Imhoff

MyRacePass B Main 3 – 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 6-Clay Harris[2]; 3. 36-Logan Martin[4]; 4. 1/4J-Jaxon Ertel[6]; 5. 7D-Dusty Leonard[5]; 6. 22H-Dustin Hodges[8]; 7. 128-Kylan Garner[7]; 8. 93O-Mason Oberkramer[10]; 9. USA1-Chris Hawkins[9]; 10. 65-Jon Binning[13]; 11. 26M-Matt Menzie[11]; 12. 67-Jimmy Vanzandt[12]; 13. 12-Scott Crigler[3]; 14. (DNS) 21W-Chris Wilhite Jr; 15. (DNS) 24-Kenny Green

The record total purse over the three days exceeded $275,000 for the co-sanctioned Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA event.

Show-Me 100 payout – 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000, 29. $2,000. (Total) $168,625

Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models

A Feature – Rained out

B Main – 1. 5-Tommy Cordray[2]; 2. 12J-Justin Russell[4]; 3. 145-Kyle Graves[1]; 4. 99-Larry Jones[5]; 5. (DNF) 13-Shawn Whitman[8]; 6. (DNS) 1A-Bryon Allison; 7. (DNS) 7-Shayne Bailey; 8. (DNS) 28-Jim Greenway

Show-Me 100 winners:

2024 – Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.

2023 – Devin Moran, Dresdin, Ohio

2022 – Chris Ferguson, Mount Holly, N.C.

2021 – Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, Ind.

2020 – Payton Looney, Republic, Mo.

2019 – Canceled (storm damage)

2018 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2017 – Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.

2016 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2015 – Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.

2014 – Don O’Neal, Martinsville, Ind.

2013 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2012 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2011 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2010 – Ray Cook, Brasstown, N.C.

2009 – Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine, Iowa

2008 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2007 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2006 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2005 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2004 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2003 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2002 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2001 – Freddy Smith, Knoxville, Tenn.

2000 – Ray Cook, Brasstown, N.C.

1999 – Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

1998 – Freddy Smith, Knoxville, Tenn.

1997 – Rick Aukland, Fargo, N.C.

1996 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

1995 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

1994 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

1993 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

Next up: Lucas Oil Speedway will not have racing next weekend. Action resumes on June 8 with the Big Adventure RV Weekly Championship Series. Classes in action include the Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and the Clear Creek Golf Car USRA B-Mods with the B-Mods running a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. Added to the program is Mod Lites as they race for $500 to win.

That also marks the first weekend of Kentucky Drag Boat Association action on Lake Lucas. The KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas will be in action both June 8 and June 9.

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com