Duvall Leads Late to Win Funkadelic Finale

Salina, OK (May 25, 2024) – Night two of the Joe Duvall Funkadelic Dirt Track and Honky Tonk Extravaganza concluded a whirlwind of a weekend. 45 cars signed in to tackle the Salina High Banks just 40 minutes northwest from Arrowhead on night one.

While Arrowhead’s A-Main was dominated by Heartland Modified Tour stars at the front of the field, the race at Salina featured a pair of battles. Two Heartland Modified Tour cars and two American Racer Modified Series cars battled at both ends of the fight.

The field came to green with “The Superintendent” Jason Pursley showing the way, but rookie ARMS contender Chase Hatton laid the pressure on in the early going. After a handful of circuits, Pursley looked to run away and hide, at one point possessing a full straight away lead on the field. However, the lead didn’t last. Disaster struck on lap 12 when a suspension failure ended Pursley’s run.

An aggressive slider from Joe Duvall on the impending restart saw the Club 91 entry take the lead. Pacing comfortably until approaching traffic, Tyler Wolff stalked the 91 and made a move with just 3 laps to go. Working his way to the inside off of turn 4, Duvall immediately went into defense mode to fend off the ARMI Contractors 4w. Running nearly side by side the last 3 laps, Duvall dove for the bottom of turn 3 on the final lap to defend the bottom of the speedway. Wolff was there and the resulting contact left Wolff with a flat right front and out of contention.

A two lap dash to the finish proved the be no issue for Duvall, as he crossed the line victorious. In a show of great sportsmanship Wolff and Duvall shared congratulatory words in victory land before Duvall turned his attention the the crowd saying, “These races are so dang cool to be a part of and to promote. But it’s really about you all in the grandstands tonight. Thank you so much for being here. Without you there is no Funkadelic!”

The evenings earlier five heat races were won by Timothy Culp, Jason Pursley, Joe Duvall, Jax Redline, and Chase Hatton.

The two shows just completed are the only time the two Heartland Promotions owned tours will compete side by side the entire season. The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels races again in two weeks, with a pair of shows in the Kansas City area. In three weeks, the American Racer Modified Series Presented by Day Motorsports has a two day run in eastern Oklahoma.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products A Feature (30 Laps) : 1. Joe Duvall 2. Trevor Hughes 3. Jared Russell 4. Brendon Gemmill 5. Dean Wille 6. Brandon Givens 7. Henry Chambers 8. Tate Cole 9. Timothy Culp 10. Nic Bidinger 11. Dan Powers 12. Jax Redline 13. Chad Wheeler 14. Kenny Gaddis 15. Dakota Dale 16. Philip Houston 17. Kenton Allen 18. Chevy Coleman 19. Chase Hatton 20. Tyler Wolff 21. Jimmie Williams 22. Kelsie Black 23. Tanner Black 24. Sam Osman 25. Tanner Barnhart 26. Jason Pursley

Real Racing Wheels B Feature 1 (15 Laps) : 1. Brendon Gemmill 2. Kenton Allen 3. Dan Powers 4. Chad Wheeler 5. Aaron Halpain 6. Nathan Hagar 7. Chris Kratzer 8. David Tanner 9. Treyton Gann 10. Shane Redline 11. Cameron Gillmore 12. Logan Johnson 13. Casey Fowler 14. Rick Beebe 15. Tad Davis

Day Motorsports B Feature 2 (15 Laps) : 1. Tanner Barnhart 2. Kelsie Black 3. Tate Cole 4. Philip Houston 5. Sam Osman 6. Tanner Black 7. Chad Davis 8. Mike Northrup 9. Greg Scheffler 10. Robert Scott 11. Jacob Twomey 12. Vernon Flournoy 13. Gunner Martin 14. Jarret Dotson

ARMI Contractors Heat 1 (8 Laps) : 1. Timothy Culp 2. Kenny Gaddis 3. Brandon Givens 4. Gunner Martin 5. Kenton Allen 6. Casey Fowler 7. Rick Beebe 8. David Tanner 9. Treyton Gann

Kenny’s Tile Heat 2 (8 Laps) : 1. Jason Pursley 2. Dean Wille 3. Chevy Coleman 4. Nathan Hagar 5. Nic Bidinger 6. Chad Wheeler 7. Chris Kratzer 8. Greg Scheffler 9. Vernon Flournoy

S&S Fishing and Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps) : 1. Joe Duvall 2. Dakota Dale 3. Henry Chambers 4. Dan Powers 5. Tate Cole 6. Sam Osman 7. Chad Davis 8. Cameron Gillmore 9. Shane Redline

Fast Shafts Heat 4 (8 Laps) : 1. Jax Redline 2. Jared Russell 3. Jimmie Williams 4. Kelsie Black 5. Aaron Halpain 6. Robert Scott 7. Logan Johnson 8. Mike Northrup 9. Tanner Black

Duvall Electric Heat 5 (8 Laps) : 1. Chase Hatton 2. Trevor Hughes 3. Tyler Wolff 4. Tanner Barnhart 5. Brendon Gemmill 6. Philip Houston 7. Jacob Twomey 8. Jarret Dotson 9. Tad Davis

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels and the American Racer Modified Series Presented by Day Motorsports would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales, Lassiter Construction, Transmissions Unlimited, Victory Vault

2024 ARMS Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*

2024 HMT Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*