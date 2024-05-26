Wesley Smith Remains Winning at Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi WAR

- Advertisement -

Eldon, MO. (5/25/24) Wesley Smith would maintain perfection on the season in Night One of ‘SprintFest’ presented by Start2Finish TV feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi WAR Sprint League to notch his fifteenth career feature victory to being the Memorial Weekend double-header.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lake Ozark Speedway, POWRi WAR would find traditional sprinters witnessing Xavier Doney set the quickest hot-lap time of 13.733-second lap as Xavier Doney earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Wesley Smith lined up in the front row, Wesley Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap with Doney blasting into the runner-up spot.

Holding steady out front, Wesley Smith would hold off the quick efforts of Xavier Doney as laps would tick away at a rapid rate as action aplenty maintained behind the leading pair of top-notch competitors.

Never missing a beat out front, Wesley Smith would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway in Night One of SprintFest presented by Start2Finish to notch his third-straight yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Xavier Doney would finish runner-up as hard-charger Tom Curran completed the final podium placements.

“It’s nice to have this car under us this good to start the year off,” said victorious Wesley Smith in the Eldon, Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “Track crew really did some magic on this track with as many cars in the pits tonight, what a great track surface for sprints.”

Challenging closely behind would find Chase Howard finish fourth as Samuel Wagner rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway in SprintFest presented by Start2Finish TV.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi WAR Sprint League | 5/25/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 74-Xavier Doney(13.733)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 11X-Tom Curran(+2)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 6. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt[8].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 8. (DNS) 41-Brad Wyatt.

