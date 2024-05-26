HomeMissouriLake Ozark SpeedwayWesley Smith Remains Winning at Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi WAR

Wesley Smith Remains Winning at Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi WAR

MissouriLake Ozark SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Wesley Smith - High Fly'n Photos
- Advertisement -

Eldon, MO. (5/25/24) Wesley Smith would maintain perfection on the season in Night One of ‘SprintFest’ presented by Start2Finish TV feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi WAR Sprint League to notch his fifteenth career feature victory to being the Memorial Weekend double-header.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lake Ozark Speedway, POWRi WAR would find traditional sprinters witnessing Xavier Doney set the quickest hot-lap time of 13.733-second lap as Xavier Doney earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Wesley Smith lined up in the front row, Wesley Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap with Doney blasting into the runner-up spot.

Holding steady out front, Wesley Smith would hold off the quick efforts of Xavier Doney as laps would tick away at a rapid rate as action aplenty maintained behind the leading pair of top-notch competitors.

Never missing a beat out front, Wesley Smith would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway in Night One of SprintFest presented by Start2Finish to notch his third-straight yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Xavier Doney would finish runner-up as hard-charger Tom Curran completed the final podium placements.

“It’s nice to have this car under us this good to start the year off,” said victorious Wesley Smith in the Eldon, Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “Track crew really did some magic on this track with as many cars in the pits tonight, what a great track surface for sprints.”

Challenging closely behind would find Chase Howard finish fourth as Samuel Wagner rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway in SprintFest presented by Start2Finish TV.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi WAR Sprint League | 5/25/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 74-Xavier Doney(13.733)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 11X-Tom Curran(+2)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 6. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt[8].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 8. (DNS) 41-Brad Wyatt.

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming; all on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Indiana

Shoot to Thrill: Seavey Scores Hulman Classic Rifle at Terre Haute

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Terre Haute, Indiana (May 21, 2024)………With...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger grabs MARS DIRTcar Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

31 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb grabs Northern Allstars win at Lawrenceburg Speedway!

32 entries NORTHERN ALLSTARS LATE MODEL SERIES A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1....
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce, Bailes Claim Prelim Feature Wins at Ultimate Motorsports Park

ULTIMATE FRIDAY WINNERS: Pierce, Bailes Claim Prelim Feature Wins at Ultimate...
Dirt Late Model News

RTJ Strikes Again–Scores Victory In The “Tribute To Don & Billie Gibson”

WHEATLAND, Mo. (May 24, 2024) – Ricky Thornton Jr. made a...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 5/25/24

16 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Double X Speedway

Brown and Henson top Sunday Night Thunder at Double X Speedway!

by Dean Reichel May 19, 2024 With many area high schools graduating on...
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Mike Harrison grabs $20,000 Illinois Dirt Shootout win at Fairbury Speedway!

125 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (60 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Atomic Speedway

Cannon McIntosh Dominates Atomic Speedway for Third Xtreme Outlaw Win of 2024

CHILLICOTHE, OH (May 25, 2024) – Cannon McIntosh has won races in 2024, but...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport dominates to win 32nd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 25, 2024) - Living up to his nickname of "Superman," Jonathan...
Lake Ozark Speedway

Hunter Schuerenberg Shines in POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Win at Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO (5/25/24) Hunter Schuerenberg would lead every step of the way with the...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Rusty Griffaw, Jake Trebilcock, Ken Schrader, Josh Hawkins & Austin Harris take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 victories!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM FEDERATED AUTO PARTS RACEWAY AT I-55! 13 entries DIRTCAR LATE...
Iowa

Chase Randall Scores First Ever Knoxville 410 Win!

Aaron Reutzel Earns 11th 360 Win; J Kinder Wins for the Second Week in...
©