Dustin Selvage Stops Nienhiser’s Streak with Sprint Invaders at 34 Raceway!

by Bill Wright

West Burlington, IA, May 26, 2024 – Dustin Selvage made a deal with car owner Jimmy Davies that resulted in victory with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Sunday night at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The Indianola, Iowa native claimed his fifth career feature win with the series at 34 Raceway, which ties him for tops all-time with Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull and Paul Nienhiser. The win paid him $2,000, and ended Nienhiser’s bid for three wins in a row with the series. It was the first win for Davies’ #99 car since 2020 at the same track with Josh Schneiderman.

Allan Woods, on a brief holiday to the United States from his native Queensland in Australia led early in the 25-lap main event, followed by Selvage, Colton Fisher, Nienhiser and Ryan Jamison. Woods was into lapped traffic by lap seven, but performed a 360 spin, sending him to the tail, and ending his good run at that point.

Selvage inherited the lead, and took off well on the restart after a pair of cautions for Chase Richards and Alex Vande Voort over Fisher, Nienhiser, Cody Wehrle and Jamison. Soon, Tasker Phillips had jumped from seventh to fifth and was threatening for fourth when he drove over the top of turns one and two, losing several spots.

Up front, Selvage was back in traffic on lap 13 and Fisher was gaining on him. Fisher had one shot before a final caution came out for a slowed Alan Zoutte with just four laps to go. Selvage pulled away, followed by Fisher. Wehrle grabbed third and Phillips came back to grab fourth from Nienhiser. Bunton would also get by on the last lap claiming fifth. Nienhiser, Vande Voort, back from the rear, Jamison, Tyler Lee and hard-charger Tanner Gebhardt rounded out the top ten. Phillips, Jamison and Woods won heats, while Selvage won the Dash.

“It was kind of the disadvantage of being the leader,” said Selvage about his trip through traffic when Fisher drew near. “My pace slowed way up and I knew I was going to see somebody, so it was time to get aggressive with the lappers. When we first came down here with the Invaders, we got a lot of laps here. This track, when it gets slick like this, it gets technical, and I’ve been doing this 20 years, so I’ve learned a thing or two about when to push it and when to relax and let the race come to you. Jimmy’s kind of in between drivers, so he called me this week, and I said absolutely. He and all his guys gave me a phenomenal car all night long.”

“The car felt good,” said Fisher of his second place run in his family car. “It was our first time out this year with the 11 car. We ran the same stuff last year, so I knew what to go with. I have to thank Matt Kinney for giving me a motor to run this next month while I wait for mine to get done. The track got technical. You could run the curb or run a diamond through the middle. Once we got to lapped traffic, we were moving well and could move around. I knew it was going to get hairy when I saw cars two-wide. Selvage was getting choked up. That’s when you wait for a hole to open up, or make your own hole. Unfortunately, we had a yellow there that cost us another shot.”

“It was a great race,” said Wehrle. “That was exciting the whole way through. You had to be ready to go and ready to cover anything at any point in time. I needed a couple more cautions. The farther along it got, the better we were. I want to thank all my guys for the hard work that they put in, and Andy (Huston) for letting me do this.”

On Sunday, June 2, the Sprint Invaders join the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series at the Stuart Speedway in Stuart, Iowa. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Shottenkirk Automotive Group A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 99, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (1) 2. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (4) 3. 40c, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (7) 4. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (5) 5. 6R, Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL (8) 6. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (3) 7. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (11) 8. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (6) 9. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (10) 10. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (17) 11. 62, Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA (15) 12. 28w, Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (2) 13. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (16) 14. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (18) 15. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (13) 16. 2A, Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL (14) 17. 4x, Chase Richards, Burlington, IA (9) 18. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (12) 19. 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA (19) Lap Leaders: Woods 1-7, Selvage 8-25. $75 Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Gebhardt.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Tasker Phillips (4) 2. Ryan Bunton (1) 3. Paul Nienhiser (5) 4. Alex Vande Voort (3) 5. Jake Glasgow (2) 6. Nate Parks (6) DNS – Tanner Gebhardt

Joshua Denning & Associates Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Ryan Jamison (2) 2. Dustin Selvage (5) 3. Tyler Lee (3) 4. Chase Richards (6) 5. Alan Zoutte (4) 6. Brandon Worthington (1)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Allan Woods (2) 2. Colton Fisher (4) 3. Cody Wehrle (5) 4. Dustin Clark (1) 5. Austin Archdale (3) DNS – McCain Richards

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Dustin Selvage (1) 2. Allan Woods (2) 3. Paul Nienhiser (4) 4. Colton Fisher (6) 5. Tasker Phillips (5) 6. Ryan Jamison (3)

Contingencies

King Racing Products – Ryan Bunton

DMI – Paul Nienhiser

Saldana Racing Products – Tanner Gebhardt

BMRS – Tasker Phillips