Memorial Day Weekend Victories go to Clancy, Meyer, Roark, Easum, and Reiff at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

May 26, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

Five car classes were on hand to complete the Memorial Day weekend at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Sunday. A total of 73 cars signed in, which included 13 Pure Stocks, 14 Midwest Mods, 11 IMCA 305 Sprints, 11 Super Stocks, and 24 B-Mods.

A total of 16 events were held throughout the night with 11 preliminary heat races and five main events. At the conclusion of the night, Stephen Clancy collected the $2,000-to-win B-Mod special with Dave Meyer completing a weekend sweep of Super Stock Action. Spencer Reiff also swept the weekend with another Pure Stock victory. Terry Easum captured the IMCA Race Saver 305 Sprints victory while Logan Roark took the checkers in the $1,000-to-win Midwest Mods main event.

POWRi B-Mod – 24 Entries

Heat 1 10 Laps | 00:03:10.758: 1. 55-Colson Kirk[2]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 3. 15-Colin Pierce[4]; 4. 57-Chad Clancy[6]; 5. 7B-Shad Badder[5]; 6. 68-Kerry Davis[8]; 7. 7-Anthony Tanner[3]; 8. 42-Dale Enloe[7]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps | 00:03:55.271: 1. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[3]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 5. 12-Parker Smith[5]; 6. 6T-Michael Taylor III[6]; 7. 1K-Tim Karrick[8]; 8. 18-JC Morton[7]

Heat 3 10 Laps | 00:04:33.822: 1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 2. C3-Chad Staus[4]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 4. 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 5. 459-Patrick Royalty[7]; 6. 447-Kenny Prince[8]; 7. 4M-Steven Makar[2]; 8. 20-Blake Wimmer[5]

Colson Kirk of Urbana, Missouri, and Saturday winner Shadren Turner began the night’s $2,000-to-win, 30-lap B-Mod main event from row one with Kirk taking the top spot to start the race. Caution slowed the field early in the race on lap four with Kirk leading Turner, Sturgis Streeter, Stephen Clancy, and Chad Staus. By lap 12, Kirk had built a four-car length lead over Turner with Clancy, Terry Schultz, and Staus holding down the top five. Caution flew shortly after on lap 13 and again a couple laps later. On the restart, Clancy moved forward to challenge for the lead on lap 15 as a fantastic battle ensued between Kirk, Clancy, and Turner for the lead. Clancy fought hard to find a way to the front and on lap 19, took over the top spot from Kirk with Turner, Schultz, and Rex Harris inside the top five. Caution flew one final time at the lap 27 marker with Clancy leading the charge. Over the final three laps, Clancy held strong at the top of the leader board and went on to collect his first CMS win of the year, and 23rd career victory at the track. Kirk was solid in second place, followed by Saturday’s winner Shadren Turner, Terry Schultz, and Tim Karrick, who advanced from 19th on the grid to claim a spot in the top five.

A Feature – 30 Laps | 00:22:08.256: 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[5]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[1]; 3. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[6]; 5. 1K-Tim Karrick[19]; 6. 30-Rex Harris[8]; 7. 57-Chad Clancy[10]; 8. C3-Chad Staus[4]; 9. 18-JC Morton[23]; 10. 15-Colin Pierce[7]; 11. 94-Jacob Ebert[12]; 12. 459-Patrick Royalty[13]; 13. 7B-Shad Badder[14]; 14. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 15. 12-Parker Smith[15]; 16. 29-Tyler Cochran[11]; 17. 447-Kenny Prince[17]; 18. 7-Anthony Tanner[20]; 19. 20-Blake Wimmer[24]; 20. 42-Dale Enloe[22]; 21. 68-Kerry Davis[16]; 22. 4M-Steven Makar[21]; 23. 05-Jeremy Lile[9]; 24. 6T-Michael Taylor III[18]

POWRi Super Stocks – 11 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:41.778: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 9-Dave Meyer[6]; 3. 77-Daniel McKenzie[3]; 4. G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[2]; 6. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:24.590: 1. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 3. 25X-Rodger Detherage[1]; 4. 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]; 5. 007-Trice Roden[4]

Ted Welschmeyer and Dave Meyer occupied row one for the 20-lap Super Stock main event with Meyer grabbing the lead through the race’s early stages. Welschmeyer, Aaron Poe, and Marc Carter settled into the top four as Meyer set a blistering pace looking for two wins in a row. At lap five, Poe and Welschmeyer were locked into an intense battle for second behind Meyer with Carter, Danny McKenzie and Rodger Detherage looking to move forward. By lap 13, Poe moved up to within challenging distance on Meyer as the pair tried to distance themselves from the rest of the field. At the lap 18 point, with just two laps remaining, Poe moved even closer to Meyer as it was a two-man battle for the victory in lapped traffic. On this night, it was Meyer who prevailed for his 40th career CMS victory, this time over Poe, Welschmeyer, Carter, and McKenzie in a caution-free main event.

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:07:11.616: 1. 9-Dave Meyer[2]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[4]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[1]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 5. 77-Daniel McKenzie[5]; 6. 25X-Rodger Detherage[6]; 7. 007-Trice Roden[10]; 8. 30K-Cameron Kelly[9]; 9. 3P-Tyler Perryman[8]; 10. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[11]; 11. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[7]

IMCA Sprint Cars – 11 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:07:41.441: 1. 88-Terry Easum[3]; 2. 26B-Matt Fox[2]; 3. 4-Brett Combs[4]; 4. 1H-Henry Chambers[1]; 5. 55-Ken Potter[5]; 6. 9-Abigayle Lett[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:18.451: 1. 74-Natalie Doney[4]; 2. 63-Jack Thomas[5]; 3. 5T-James Turnbull[2]; 4. 45L-Tyler LaPointe[3]; 5. 4K-Kendall Weymuth[1]

Odessa, Missouri’s Natalie Doney and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Terry Easum began the IMCA Race Saver 305 Sprint Car 20-lap event from row one. It did not take Easum long to grab the top spot and to set an extremely fast pace at the head of the pack with Doney second, followed by Matt Fox, and Jack Thomas. At lap five, Easum enjoyed nearly a full straightaway advantage over his closest pursuer, Doney in second. Just short of the halfway point, Easum continued his stranglehold over the field ahead of Doney, Fox, Thomas, and Tyler LaPointe. When the leaders reached the lap 14 point of the race, they began to encounter lapped traffic as Easum continued his dominance at the front over Doney. In a race that took just over 9 minutes caution-free, Easum collected the victory ahead of Doney, Fox, Kendall Weymuth up from tenth, and Brett Combs, to round out the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:09:07.795: 1. 88-Terry Easum[2]; 2. 74-Natalie Doney[1]; 3. 26B-Matt Fox[4]; 4. 4K-Kendall Weymuth[10]; 5. 4-Brett Combs[5]; 6. 63-Jack Thomas[3]; 7. 45L-Tyler LaPointe[8]; 8. 55-Ken Potter[9]; 9. 5T-James Turnbull[6]; 10. 9-Abigayle Lett[11]; 11. 1H-Henry Chambers[7]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 14 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:04:45.653: 1. 17-Logan Roark[2]; 2. 82-David Wood[7]; 3. 26-Devin Wetzel[1]; 4. 9H-Kameron Hanes[6]; 5. 08D-Adam Dunwoodie[4]; 6. 08P-Peyton Baker[3]; 7. 23B-Casey Burnett[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:31.797: 1. 16-Matthew Kay[2]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[6]; 3. 41-Alex Schultz[5]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[1]; 5. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[7]; 6. 2A-Ethan Atterberry[3]; 7. 08X-Draven Wright[4]

David Wood and Pete Richardson began the Midwest Mods 25-lap, $1,000-to-win track special from row one, in what turned out to be a high-attrition race. Drivers found the track to be tricky early on in the race before settling into a solid race rhythm by late in the event. Through a series of early race cautions, Richardson held onto the lead until Roark pressured him at lap four to claim the top spot. Roark held strong up front over Richardson through lap eight with Devin Wetzel and Matthew Kay just behind in third and fourth. Atter one final caution and restart at lap eight, drivers found their rhythm and raced clean and green to the finish as Roark once again proved too strong at the front of the field to claim his fourth win of the season. Richardson was a consistent second at the line ahead of Kay, Wetzel, and Alex Schultz, who drove to his best finish of the season in fifth at the finish. Marcus Feuerstein also turned in a solid performance to take the sixth position.

A Feature – 25 Laps | 00:17:13.955: 1. 17-Logan Roark[3]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 3. 16-Matthew Kay[4]; 4. 26-Devin Wetzel[6]; 5. 41-Alex Schultz[5]; 6. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[9]; 7. 08P-Peyton Baker[11]; 8. (DNF) 23B-Casey Burnett[13]; 9. (DNF) 82-David Wood[1]; 10. (DNF) 08X-Draven Wright[14]; 11. (DNF) 2A-Ethan Atterberry[12]; 12. (DNF) 9H-Kameron Hanes[7]; 13. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[8]; 14. (DNF) 08D-Adam Dunwoodie[10]

Pure Stocks – 13 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:02:51.005: 1. 31-Jason Parks[1]; 2. 21M-Payton McDowell[2]; 3. 27-Jakub Hisel[3]; 4. 24-Bobby Russell[6]; 5. 08-Raymond Gilbert[5]; 6. 99C-Chet Yates[7]; 7. 75-Brady Tanner[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:32.762: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[4]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[6]; 3. 911-Mike Miller[5]; 4. 26-Zachary McDowell[1]; 5. 20G-Gage Wright[2]; 6. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[3]

Saturday winner Spencer Reiff began the 15-lap Pure Stock main event from row one with David Doelz to the outside. Caution flew early over the field at lap two with Reiff leading Jason Parks, David Doelz and Mike Miller inside the top four. Reiff and Parks held the top two spots by lap eight and began to pull away from the rest of the field until caution for debris on the track slowed the race at lap nine. For the restart, Reiff led Parks, Miller, Payton McDowell, and Jakub Hisel. By lap 10, Miller moved to second behind Reiff in a close battle with Parks behind Reiff in the lead. The final caution flew just after the midway point of the race and set up a nice four-car battle at the front. Despite moving close on several occasions, Miller’s bid for the win came up one position short as Reiff eventually capped his second win of the weekend and 23rd CMS victory, this time over Miller for his strongest-ever CMS run in second, Parks third, Payton McDowell fourth, followed by Zachary McDowell in fifth at the finish.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:10:26.167: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 911-Mike Miller[5]; 3. 31-Jason Parks[3]; 4. 21M-Payton McDowell[4]; 5. 26-Zachary McDowell[8]; 6. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 7. 08-Raymond Gilbert[9]; 8. 99C-Chet Yates[11]; 9. 75-Brady Tanner[13]; 10. (DNF) 27-Jakub Hisel[6]; 11. (DNF) 24-Bobby Russell[7]; 12. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[12]; 13. (DNF) 20G-Gage Wright[10]

Racing continues next Saturday with the return of weekly championship racing, plus guest class, Show-Me Vintage Racing (SMVR). On Saturday, pit gates will open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, hot laps at 7, and races will begin at approximately 7:30.