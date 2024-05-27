Three-Race Run Through Oklahoma and Kansas Next for CCSDS

- Advertisement -



Red Dirt Raceway, Humboldt Speedway, and Caney Valley Speedway Await Series on May 30 – June 1

CONWAY, Ark. (05/26/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) readies for a three-race run through Oklahoma and Kansas on May 30 – June 1.

The three-race run includes visits to Red Dirt Raceway, Humboldt Speedway, and Caney Valley Speedway.

Morgan Bagley holds the distinguishment of being the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man with a seven-point advantage atop the standings over Logan Martin. Kyle Beard, Jon Mitchell, B.J. Robinson, Clayton Stuckey, Scott Crigler, Jon Kirby, Tyler Stevens, and Brandon Ball round out the latest standings.

Meanwhile, Ball resides atop the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year competition with a 12-point lead on Austin Vincent.

Through seven events there have been six different winners with Tyler Stevens, Morgan Bagley, Logan Martin, Clayton Stuckey, Stormy Scott and Bobby Pierce all going to Edelbrock Victory Lane. Stevens is the lone driver to pick up more than one win so far this year with his two triumphs.

With a two-week break in the rearview mirror the tour resumes action on Thursday, May 30 at Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, Okla.). The $5,000-to-win program marks the tour’s debut at the red clay oval. Joining the night’s action are Sport Modifieds/B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Tuners, and Sprint Cars (Winged 2 barrel + 305).

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Reserved grandstand tickets are $30, while general grandstand general admission is $25 with kids through high school ages $5. Tailgate section passes with up to 8 people per car is $$150. Pit passes are $40 for adults with kids (5-and-under) $10. Advanced tickets are available at www.myracepass.com/tracks/1204/tickets/1370787 .

The tour rolls into Humboldt (Kan.) Speedway on Friday, May 31 for another first time visit and another $5,000-to-win event, which is co-sanctioned by the newly-formed Revival Dirt Late Model Series. Also in action are Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, Wilson Automotive Mini Stock/Tuner

Pits open at 5 p.m. with racing action at 6 p.m.

General admission (ages 11-and-over) is $30 with military and ages 65+ $25, while children (ages 10-and-under) are free. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $40 with kids (ages 5-10) $20 and children (ages 4-and-under) free.

The weekend draws to a close at Caney (Kan.) Valley Speedway on Saturday, June 1 with the $10,000-to-win Ed Johnson Memorial as the series visits its third new track in as many nights. The Revival Dirt Late Model Series will also co-sanction the program. The night’s racing card also includes the Tom’s Auto & Sales Factory Stocks and AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories USRA B-Mods.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

General admission (ages 13-and-up) is $25 with seniors $10, kids (ages 5-12) $10 and children (ages 4-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 12-and-up) are $40 and kids (ages 11-and-under) are $20.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the three events are as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.RedDirtRaceway.com, www.HumboldtSpeedway.com and www.CaneyValleySpeedway.net.

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.