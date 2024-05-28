HomeIowaDavenport SpeedwayMike Ruefer's photos from Davenport Speedway's SLMR event - 5/27/24 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s SLMR event – 5/27/24 Dirt Late Model NewsIowaDavenport Speedway Published on May 28, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 25 photos - Advertisement - Tagsdavenport speedway Search Recent articles Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series Three-Race Run Through Oklahoma and Kansas Next for CCSDS Red Dirt Raceway, Humboldt Speedway, and Caney Valley Speedway Await Series... Fairbury American Legion Speedway Mike Harrison goes 16th to 1st to grab Fairbury Illinois Shootout prelim win! Michael Long grabs other prelim feature! 122 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long;... Dirt Late Model News Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s Illinois Shootout – 5/25/24 Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Maquoketa Speedway’s SLMR event – 5/25/24 Dirt Late Model News 32nd Annual Show-Me 100 Offering Plenty of Excitement On and Off Track BATAVIA, Ohio (May 20, 2024) – The 32nd Annual Lucas Oil... Dirt Late Model News Thornton repeats on Night 2, taking Gibson Tribute at Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism WHEATLAND, MO. (May 24, 2024) - Ricky Thornton Jr. continued his... Atomic Speedway David Gravel Aces Atomic for Fifth Victory in Last Seven Races GRAVEL’S GREATNESS: David Gravel Aces Atomic for Fifth Victory in Last... Open Wheel Modified News Brandon Davis puts the MTS in USMTS Brandon Davis was fast out of the box Friday as the... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Tim McCreadie Races to Second-Place Finish in the Show-Me 100 Castrol FloRacing Night in America on Tuesday at Macon Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/27/24) –... Dirt Late Model News Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s Illinois Shootout – 5/25/24 Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series Three-Race Run Through Oklahoma and Kansas Next for CCSDS Red Dirt Raceway, Humboldt Speedway, and Caney Valley Speedway Await Series on May 30... 34 Raceway Dustin Selvage Stops Nienhiser’s Streak with Sprint Invaders at 34 Raceway! by Bill Wright West Burlington, IA, May 26, 2024 – Dustin Selvage made a deal... Dirt Late Model News Davenport dominates to win 32nd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism WHEATLAND, MO. (May 25, 2024) - Living up to his nickname of "Superman," Jonathan...