Alex Bright Earns POWRi Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Preliminary Night Two Victory

Newmanstown, PA. (5/31/24) Alex Bright would lead all twenty-five laps to pocket the Preliminary Night Two victory in the third yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV to claim his first career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway.

Going through a strong split-field of twenty-six entries on prelim night Two of the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Jake Andreotti set the quick qualifying time with a time of 11.019 seconds. Brian Carber, Christian Bruno, and James Morrin would each emerge victorious in heat racing action with Jake Andreotti, Braden Jones, and Alex Bright all earning wins in qualifier competitions.

Soaring onto the smooth Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway surface for Preliminary Night Two feature racing for the opening night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see high-point qualifier Alex Bright battle outside front-row contender Christian Bruno as the green flew with Bright holding the front of the field after a trio of initial tries as Bruno, Jake Andreotti, Braden Jones, and Jacob Severn all staying close inside the early contending top five.

Restarting with the POWRi chose cone in play early, Alex Bright would not waver from the race lead with Christian Bruno applying pressure in his tire tracks with Jake Andreotti trying to smooth in the high groove as Braden Jones and Chelby Hinton raced into the contending top five as laps began to tick away.

Clinging tightly to the top spot by mere tenths of seconds, Alex Bright would continue to outduel Christian Bruno hitting the halfway point while pulling away from Jake Andreotti, Braden Jones, and Chelby Hinton batting inside the top five with Bradley Brown, Jacob Severn, Brian Carber, Autumn Criste, and Chase Layser within the top ten hitting lap traffic.

Holding steady on the low line, Alex Bright would not falter up front for his first career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Christian Bruno would finish in the closely contended second spot with Jake Andreotti finalizing the podium placements.

“We felt pretty good all night and just made some minor adjustments, good to roll the car back into the trailer the way it rolled out,” said the victorious Alex Bright in the Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway victory lane for Preliminary Night Two of the PA KKM Challenge. Adding, “Kind of a last-minute deal to run this weekend and just got the car ready last night. I could hear them running closely behind me but if anyone was getting past they would have to go to the top”.

Maneuvering towards the front, Braden Jones would place fourth as Chelby Hinton rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Preliminary Night Two of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | 5/31/24:

Eibach Racing Quick Qualifying Time: 29A-Jake Andreotti(11.019)

Hyper Racing Heat Race Two Winner: 95-Brian Carber

Victory Fuel Heat Race Two Winner: 5-Christian Bruno

Rush Race Gear Heat Race Three Winner: 12M-James Morris

Driven Midwest Qualifier One Winner: 29A-Jake Andreotti

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifier Two Winner: 5J-Braden Jones

PAGEKC Qualifier Three Winner: 20-Alex Bright

Hyper Racing High Point Qualifier: 20-Alex Bright

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 95M-Page Moss(+10)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 20-Alex Bright

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 20-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 5-Christian Bruno[2]; 3. 29A-Jake Andreotti[3]; 4. 5J-Braden Jones[5]; 5. 95H-Chelby Hinton[6]; 6. 23-Bradley Brown[4]; 7. 50-Jacob Severn[7]; 8. 95-Brian Carber[12]; 9. 126-Autumn Criste[10]; 10. 7L-Chase Layser[8]; 11. 08-Dominic Schmidt[15]; 12. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[21]; 13. 98-Matthew Warner[16]; 14. 95M-Paige Moss[24]; 15. 12M-James Morris[9]; 16. 2B-Bubba Hughes[23]; 17. 74-Robby Brockman[14]; 18. 16-Logan Dontonville[19]; 19. 91-Nate Freed[20]; 20. 14C-Connor Gross[18]; 21. 14-Jason Swavely[11]; 22. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[17]; 23. 9X-Connor Mirabelli[13]; 24. 32H-Wayne Scott[22].

Hyper Racing Hyper Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Brian Carber[2]; 2. 20-Alex Bright[3]; 3. 29A-Jake Andreotti[4]; 4. 126-Autumn Criste[1]; 5. 9X-Connor Mirabelli[8]; 6. 91-Nate Freed[7]; 7. 2B-Bubba Hughes[6]; 8. 16-Logan Dontonville[5]; 9. (DNS) 21G-Geoff Federspiel.

Victory Fuel Victory Fuel Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Christian Bruno[4]; 2. 23-Bradley Brown[3]; 3. 50-Jacob Severn[1]; 4. 14-Jason Swavely[2]; 5. 08-Dominic Schmidt[5]; 6. 98-Matthew Warner[7]; 7. 14C-Connor Gross[9]; 8. 95M-Paige Moss[6]; 9. (DNS) 22-Nathan Prazenica.

Rush Race Gear Rush Race Gear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12M-James Morris[2]; 2. 95H-Chelby Hinton[3]; 3. 7L-Chase Layser[6]; 4. 5J-Braden Jones[4]; 5. 74-Robby Brockman[1]; 6. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[7]; 7. 32H-Wayne Scott[8]; 8. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5].

Rush Race Gear Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29A-Jake Andreotti[3]; 2. 50-Jacob Severn[1]; 3. 5-Christian Bruno[4]; 4. 95H-Chelby Hinton[2]; 5. 08-Dominic Schmidt[5]; 6. 14C-Connor Gross[8]; 7. 91-Nate Freed[6]; 8. 2B-Bubba Hughes[7]; 9. (DNS) 22-Nathan Prazenica.

Rush Race Gear Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5J-Braden Jones[2]; 2. 23-Bradley Brown[3]; 3. 14-Jason Swavely[1]; 4. 9X-Connor Mirabelli[5]; 5. 98-Matthew Warner[6]; 6. 16-Logan Dontonville[7]; 7. 32H-Wayne Scott[8]; 8. 95-Brian Carber[4]; 9. (DNS) 21G-Geoff Federspiel.

Rush Race Gear Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Alex Bright[4]; 2. 126-Autumn Criste[1]; 3. 7L-Chase Layser[2]; 4. 74-Robby Brockman[5]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 6. 12M-James Morris[3]; 7. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[6]; 8. 95M-Paige Moss[8].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Qualifying: 1. 29A-Jake Andreotti, 00:11.019[7]; 2. 5-Christian Bruno, 00:11.080[16]; 3. 5J-Braden Jones, 00:11.084[5]; 4. 20-Alex Bright, 00:11.102[10]; 5. 23-Bradley Brown, 00:11.141[20]; 6. 95H-Chelby Hinton, 00:11.166[1]; 7. 95-Brian Carber, 00:11.208[24]; 8. 14-Jason Swavely, 00:11.254[18]; 9. 12M-James Morris, 00:11.277[13]; 10. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:11.344[25]; 11. 50-Jacob Severn, 00:11.387[4]; 12. 74-Robby Brockman, 00:11.392[21]; 13. 16-Logan Dontonville, 00:11.401[6]; 14. 08-Dominic Schmidt, 00:11.432[2]; 15. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.462[22]; 16. 2B-Bubba Hughes, 00:11.488[9]; 17. 95M-Paige Moss, 00:11.504[12]; 18. 7L-Chase Layser, 00:11.523[17]; 19. 91-Nate Freed, 00:11.525[23]; 20. 98-Matthew Warner, 00:11.639[15]; 21. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III, 00:11.694[11]; 22. 9X-Connor Mirabelli, 00:11.754[8]; 23. 22-Nathan Prazenica, 00:12.217[14]; 24. 32H-Wayne Scott, 01:00.000[3]; 25. 21G-Geoff Federspiel, 01:01.000[19]; 26. 14C-Connor Gross, 01:02.000[26].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.