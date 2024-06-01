HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisEnjoy Illinois 300 Departure – ALL ROADS LEAD TO AN INTERSTATE

Enjoy Illinois 300 Departure – ALL ROADS LEAD TO AN INTERSTATE

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

MADISON, IL –World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) announces changes to the normal departure sequence for events at WWTR on Saturday and Sunday.  Once WWTR was selected to again host a NASCAR event, the same level of planning and review has gone into ensuring patrons have a safe, efficient departure from the events each day.  Vehicles exiting each Parking location will be directed to a specific nearby Interstate. Extensive signage, electronic messaging, and traffic control will be augmented by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement, dedicated parking/traffic vendors, and Illinois Department of Transportation staff to help facilitate a quick egress from each lot.

Many aspects of departure remain the same as last year’s Race and persist to be crucial to ensure everyone can quickly access one of FIVE nearby Interstates.  To accomplish a timely departure for each vehicle, all traffic will be directed to stay in a lane, follow all signage and traffic control, plus obey the instructions of law enforcement on site.  Regardless of where each vehicle is directed when leaving the raceway, ALL ROADS LEAD TO AN INTERSTATE. Signage, electronic messaging, supplemental lighting, WWTR staff, IDOT personnel, and area law enforcement will be mobilized should motorists need to transition to another route or direction to reach their ultimate destination.

  • From RED and PURPLE (North Gate):  The two right lanes exiting from WWTR will be directed to SB IL 203, but access to all directions of I-55/70 and I-64 is available.
    • The left lane exiting WWTR will be assigned to NB IL 203.  A detour will be signed to continue along IL 203 to EB IL 162 and ultimately IL 111 and I-255.  Access to NB/SB IL 111 and NB/SB I-255 is available. Traffic can also continue North on IL 203 to access EB/WB I-270.
  • From GOLD (Main Gate): ALL traffic will use the “Button Hook” (right shoulder of SB IL 203) and be designated to use WB I-55/70.  [A lane closure of WB I-55/70 will be implemented to facilitate merge.]
    • For those wanting to access NB I-55, EB I-70, and/or I-64, a detour will be marked along I-70 WB to Fairmont City Blvd, Packers Avenue, back to I-70 EB with access to NB I-55, EB I-70, and/or both directions of                   I-64/US 40 and IL 3.
  • From ORANGE (South/Rte. 66 Gate): The left two lanes will turn left (east) on Collinsville Road and be provided access to all directions of I-55/70.  Should this traffic become heavy, ISP will start directing traffic down Collinsville Road (East) and ultimately IL 111 and I-255.  Access to NB/SB IL 111 and I-255 will be available.
    • The right lane will be directed right (west) on Collinsville Road.  Access to ALL Directions of I-64, I-55/70 and IL 3 will be available.  To access WB I-70, traffic will use St. Clair Avenue (north) to N 1st Street (west) and Fairmont City Blvd., and ultimately, I-70 WB.
  • RIDESHARE (Lyft, Uber, Taxi…) The safest and most expedient way to use these services will be to use the WWTR Shuttle Pick up and Dropoff location: 201 Madison Road, Madison, IL.

Simply, the Raceway’s location provides quick access to many high-capacity roadways in the Metro East and this updated plan leverages these major highways to provide the fastest and safest exit for everyone.  Each auxiliary “detour” route has minimal adverse travel, significantly reduces stop-and-go periods, plus enables all traffic to reach highway speeds and their ultimate post-race destination more quickly.

Additional transportation information and specific details of all events at WWTR this weekend can be found at: https://wwtraceway.com/enjoyillinois300.

 

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Masterful in Finn Watson Memorial Win at Ponderosa Speedway

(JUNCTION CITY, KENTUCKY) Mike Marlar, of Winfield, Tennessee, broke out the broom...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Sheldon Haudenschild Drives from Sixth for Another Beaver Dam Victory

HAUD HEROICS: Sheldon Haudenschild Drives from Sixth for Another Beaver Dam...
Open Wheel Modified News

Duvall Leads Late to Win Funkadelic Finale

Salina, OK (May 25, 2024) - Night two of the Joe...
Kentucky

Paducah Int’l Raceway Results – 5/31/24

4 entries OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Cory Balkey;...
Doe Run Raceway

Cannon McIntosh Wins at Doe Run for Second-Straight Xtreme Outlaw Feature Win

DOE RUN, MO (May 30, 2024) – Cannon McIntosh and the Keith...
Iowa

Chase Randall Scores First Ever Knoxville 410 Win!

Aaron Reutzel Earns 11th 360 Win; J Kinder Wins for the...
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 5/30/24

39 entries WINGED OUTLAW MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods;...
Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 5/25/24

16 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

NASCAR Truck Race at WWT Raceway Today, Currently in Rain Delay

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to World Wide Technology Raceway today for the...
Farmer City Raceway

Farmer City Raceway Results – 5/31/24

9 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. K67-Braiden Keller; 2. 46-Randy Huffman; 3....
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 5/31/24

22 entries PATRIOT LANDSCAPE RESTRICTED MICROS A Feature 1: 1. 81-Braxton Flatt; 2. 14BW-Braxton Weger; 3....
Illinois

Jacksonville Speedway Results – 5/31/24

25 entries 410 WING SPRINTS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser; 2. 47-Korey Weyant;...
Illinois

MAJESKI WINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200 POLE FOR SECOND SEASON IN A ROW

ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski becomes the first NCTS driver in World Wide Technology...
©