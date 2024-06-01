HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMajeski Wins Pole Award for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Majeski Wins Pole Award for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By stlmrn
Ty Majeski grabbed the pole for the Toyota 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway. He won the pole with a lap time of 32.475 seconds, 138.568 mph. This is his eighth pole in 78 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races. This is his third pole and 10th top-10 start in 2024. This is his second pole in five races at World Wide Technology Raceway. Majeski, 29 years old, races the No. 98 – Road Ranger/ Bucked Up Ford owned Mike Curb and the Crew Chief: Joe Shear Jr.

Christian Eckes (second) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2024 and his seventh in seven races at World Wide Technology Raceway. Nick Sanchez (third) posted his second top-10 start at World Wide Technology Raceway. It is his ninth in 12 races this season.

Layne Riggs (17th) was the fastest qualifying rookie.

Credit: MADISON, ILLINOIS – MAY 31: Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger/ Bucked Up Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on May 31, 2024 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Qualifying Results:

Vehicle Driver Team Time Speed
98 Ty Majeski Road Ranger/ Bucked Up Ford 32.475 138.568
19 Christian Eckes Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet 32.599 138.041
2 Nick Sanchez Gainbridge Chevrolet 32.61 137.994
5 Dean Thompson Thompson Pipe Group Toyota 32.618 137.961
15 Tanner Gray Dead On Tools Toyota 32.73 137.489
52 Stewart Friesen Halmar International Toyota 32.789 137.241
17 Taylor Gray Place of Hope Toyota 32.801 137.191
99 Ben Rhodes Bommarito Automotive Group Ford 32.864 136.928
11 Corey Heim Safelite Toyota 32.896 136.795
9 Grant Enfinger Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet 32.966 136.504
77 Chase Purdy Bama Buggies Chevrolet 32.97 136.488
18 Tyler Ankrum LiUNA! Chevrolet 33.027 136.252
71 Rajah Caruth HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 33.107 135.923
43 Daniel Dye Hamlin & Associates Chevrolet 33.122 135.861
13 Jake Garcia Quanta Services Ford 33.128 135.837
7 Andres Perez de Lara Wholly Guacamole/Herdez Chevrolet 33.2 135.542
38 Layne Riggs # Infinity Communications Group Ford 33.233 135.408
45 Connor Mosack Chevy Accessories Chevrolet 33.238 135.387
88 Matt Crafton Ideal Door/Menards Ford 33.253 135.326
91 Vicente Salas SERVPRO/Pape Material Handling Chevrolet 33.261 135.294
2 Mason Massey BRUNT Chevrolet 33.385 134.791
25 Ty Dillon Rackley Roofing Chevrolet 33.427 134.622
1 Colby Howard Coastal Sports Cards Toyota 33.451 134.525
33 Lawless Alan AUTOChargit Ford 33.514 134.272
41 Bayley Currey DQS Chevrolet 33.525 134.228
42 Matt Mills J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet 33.612 133.881
66 Luke Fenhaus Soda Sense Ford 33.619 133.853
56 Timmy Hill Coble Enterprises/UNITS Toyota 33.954 132.532
76 Spencer Boyd ARS Construction & Record Rack Chevrolet 34.534 130.306
22 Keith McGee More Core Diamond Drilling Ford 34.625 129.964
46 Thad Moffitt # Induction Innovations Chevrolet 35.091 128.238
32 Bret Holmes Skuttle Tight Chevrolet 0 0
