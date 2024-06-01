Majeski Wins Pole Award for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Ty Majeski grabbed the pole for the Toyota 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway. He won the pole with a lap time of 32.475 seconds, 138.568 mph. This is his eighth pole in 78 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races. This is his third pole and 10th top-10 start in 2024. This is his second pole in five races at World Wide Technology Raceway. Majeski, 29 years old, races the No. 98 – Road Ranger/ Bucked Up Ford owned Mike Curb and the Crew Chief: Joe Shear Jr.
Christian Eckes (second) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2024 and his seventh in seven races at World Wide Technology Raceway. Nick Sanchez (third) posted his second top-10 start at World Wide Technology Raceway. It is his ninth in 12 races this season.
Layne Riggs (17th) was the fastest qualifying rookie.
Credit: MADISON, ILLINOIS – MAY 31: Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger/ Bucked Up Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on May 31, 2024 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Qualifying Results:
|Vehicle
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|98
|Ty Majeski
|Road Ranger/ Bucked Up Ford
|32.475
|138.568
|19
|Christian Eckes
|Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet
|32.599
|138.041
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|Gainbridge Chevrolet
|32.61
|137.994
|5
|Dean Thompson
|Thompson Pipe Group Toyota
|32.618
|137.961
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Dead On Tools Toyota
|32.73
|137.489
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International Toyota
|32.789
|137.241
|17
|Taylor Gray
|Place of Hope Toyota
|32.801
|137.191
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Bommarito Automotive Group Ford
|32.864
|136.928
|11
|Corey Heim
|Safelite Toyota
|32.896
|136.795
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet
|32.966
|136.504
|77
|Chase Purdy
|Bama Buggies Chevrolet
|32.97
|136.488
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|LiUNA! Chevrolet
|33.027
|136.252
|71
|Rajah Caruth
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|33.107
|135.923
|43
|Daniel Dye
|Hamlin & Associates Chevrolet
|33.122
|135.861
|13
|Jake Garcia
|Quanta Services Ford
|33.128
|135.837
|7
|Andres Perez de Lara
|Wholly Guacamole/Herdez Chevrolet
|33.2
|135.542
|38
|Layne Riggs #
|Infinity Communications Group Ford
|33.233
|135.408
|45
|Connor Mosack
|Chevy Accessories Chevrolet
|33.238
|135.387
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ideal Door/Menards Ford
|33.253
|135.326
|91
|Vicente Salas
|SERVPRO/Pape Material Handling Chevrolet
|33.261
|135.294
|2
|Mason Massey
|BRUNT Chevrolet
|33.385
|134.791
|25
|Ty Dillon
|Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
|33.427
|134.622
|1
|Colby Howard
|Coastal Sports Cards Toyota
|33.451
|134.525
|33
|Lawless Alan
|AUTOChargit Ford
|33.514
|134.272
|41
|Bayley Currey
|DQS Chevrolet
|33.525
|134.228
|42
|Matt Mills
|J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet
|33.612
|133.881
|66
|Luke Fenhaus
|Soda Sense Ford
|33.619
|133.853
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Coble Enterprises/UNITS Toyota
|33.954
|132.532
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|ARS Construction & Record Rack Chevrolet
|34.534
|130.306
|22
|Keith McGee
|More Core Diamond Drilling Ford
|34.625
|129.964
|46
|Thad Moffitt #
|Induction Innovations Chevrolet
|35.091
|128.238
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Skuttle Tight Chevrolet
|0
|0