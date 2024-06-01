NASCAR Truck Race at WWT Raceway Today, Currently in Rain Delay

- Advertisement -

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to World Wide Technology Raceway today for the 24th running of the Toyota 200 and the second race of the Triple Truck Challenge. The race was scheduled to start today at 1:30 but is currently under rain delay.

The 23 previous races at the 1.25-mile track have produced 21 different race winners and 14 different pole winners. Four races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Corey Heim in 2022.

Of NASCAR’s three national series, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has competed at World Wide Technology Raceway the most. The drivers who have carved their names into the track’s record books:

Race record: Jack Sprague 113.726mph (05/07/2000)

Jack Sprague 113.726mph (05/07/2000) Qualifying record: Grant Enfinger 138.867mph (06/23/2018)

Grant Enfinger 138.867mph (06/23/2018) Most races: Matt Crafton (20)

Matt Crafton (20) Most poles: Greg Biffle and Ted Musgrave (2)

Greg Biffle and Ted Musgrave (2) Most wins: Ted Musgrave and Sheldon Creed (2)

Ted Musgrave and Sheldon Creed (2) Most top fives: Johnny Sauter (9)

Johnny Sauter (9) Most top 10s: Matt Crafton (10)

Matt Crafton (10) Laps led: Ted Musgrave (382)

The Toyota 200 will be broken up into three stages. The first two stages will be 35 laps each and the final stage will be 90 laps for a race total of 160 laps (200 miles).

Also, whoever wins this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway will bank an additional $50,000 thanks to the Triple truck Challenge. Unless your name is Nick Sanchez, who won last weekend’s race at Charlotte taking home the first $50,000 bonus, and if he were to win again this weekend the bonus jumps $150,000.

Halfway Point: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series talent to watch at WWTR

As the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series hits the halfway mark of the season, the heat is on for the competitors to get their trucks into Victory Lane. Two previous winners are returning to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend, but there is a plethora of talent among the field in this weekend’s Toyota 200 looking for their first win at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Grant Enfinger: The veteran behind the wheel of the No. 9 CR7 Chevrolet has had his luck turn around as he’s managed to post back-to-back top-five finishes at North Wilkesboro and Charlotte. In seven starts at the 1.25-mile Gateway track, Enfinger’s captured one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and has led 157 laps. The 39-year old is the most recent winner at Gateway (2023).

Corey Heim: Despite a disqualification last weekend, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota has had a tremendous season thus far. The Marietta, Georgia native has only made one start at World Wide Technology Raceway where he won the race from the pole (2022). The 21-year old missed last year’s race due to illness.

Christian Eckes: The series’ current points leader, who pilots the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, has consistently ran in the top 10 each week – the only exception being at Atlanta (32nd) due to brake failure. The Middletown, New York native has made six starts at the 1.25-mile track and has posted back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023.

Stewart Friesen: The driver of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota managed to record his first top five finish of the season last weekend. The 40-year-old will look to carry his momentum to World Wide Technology Raceway. In six starts at the 1.25-mile track, Friesen has posted five top fives, five top 10s, and has led 43 laps. Last season, Friesen finished third.

Nick Sanchez: The 2023 Sunoco Rookie of the Year is having his career-best season – two wins, six top-five, and eight top-10 finishes in eleven races. Although the driver of the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet has only made one start at World Wide Technology Raceway, he posted an eighth-place finish last year. If Sanchez wins this weekend, he will become only the second driver to win two races in the Triple Truck Challenge and the first to win back-to-back.

Ben Rhodes: The reigning 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion had a slow start to the year but has been gaining momentum little by little. The driver of the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford has made eight starts at Gateway posting one pole (2016), two top-five, and six top-10 finishes. Rhodes finished seventh at the 1.25-mile track last season.