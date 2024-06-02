HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisHeim Wins the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Heim Wins the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By stlmrn
Corey Heim won the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway. This is his ninth victory in 53 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races. This is his fourth victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2024.

“Total team effort today,” said Heim. “We struggled a bit yesterday and worked a bit overnight on it. I have to say the pit crew redeemed themselves. Last week we could have won that race.”

Last week, Heim’s truck was disqualified at Charlotte for 3 lug nuts ruled unsecure.

Ty Majeski, the polesitter, dominated and swept the first two stages and led 43 laps of the race. But it was Heim who dominated the last stage. Heim led the race for 65 laps. During a long green flag stretch, Heim brought his car in early for a pit stop and that allowed him to get great track position. He then held on to the lead after a restart on lap 138 and never looked back.

“Corey was a little bit better, and I knew it,” said Ty Majeski

For the 21 year old Heim, this is his second victory and second top-10 finish in two races at World Wide Technology Raceway. His crew chief is Scott Zipadelli.
Christian Eckes (second) posted his third top-10 finish in seven races at World Wide Technology Raceway. It is his 11th top-10 finish in 2024.
Nick Sanchez (third) posted his second top-10 finish in two races at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Layne Riggs (fifth) was the highest finishing rookie.
Christian Eckes leads the point standings by 31 points over Corey Heim.

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 01: Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, celebrates in victory lane with his Xfinity Triple Truck Challenge $50,000 bonus check after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 01, 2024 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

Race Results:

Finish Start Car # Driver
1 9 11 Corey Heim
2 2 19 Christian Eckes
3 3 2 Nick Sanchez
4 1 98 Ty Majeski
5 17 38 Layne Riggs #
6 11 77 Chase Purdy
7 8 99 Ben Rhodes
8 6 52 Stewart Friesen
9 16 7 Andres Perez de Lara
10 27 66 Luke Fenhaus
11 5 15 Tanner Gray
12 14 43 Daniel Dye
13 22 25 Ty Dillon
14 4 5 Dean Thompson
15 12 18 Tyler Ankrum
16 13 71 Rajah Caruth
17 10 9 Grant Enfinger
18 28 56 Timmy Hill
19 24 33 Lawless Alan
20 19 88 Matt Crafton
21 32 32 Bret Holmes
22 18 45 Connor Mosack
23 26 42 Matt Mills
24 15 13 Jake Garcia
25 20 91 Vicente Salas
26 29 76 Spencer Boyd
27 30 22 Keith McGee
28 31 46 Thad Moffitt #
29 25 41 Bayley Currey
30 7 17 Taylor Gray
31 21 2 Mason Massey
32 23 1 Colby Howard

 

 

 

