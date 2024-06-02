O’Neal Win Rain-Shortened Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels June Jam at Atomic Speedway

- Advertisement -

by Michael Despain (photo courtesy of Tyler Carr)



WAVERLY, OHIO (June 1, 2024)– The Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels would be in action on Saturday evening at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH for the track’s June Jam event and Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, IN would lead all thirty-three of the scheduled forty laps before light rain showers began falling over the track and the event was declared complete per series rules. O’Neal would earn $5,000 for his victory.



The victory by the 23-year-old second-generation racer would be his first of the season with the series and his fourth career Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels victory. O’Neal would drive the Kevin Rumley owned Longhorn Chassis powered by a Cornett Racing Engine with sponsorship from Rumley Enterprises, Lionel Racing, and D and B Marine.



Hudson O’Neal would take the lead at the start of the June Jam Valvoline A-Main event, with Rod Conley, Rusty Schlenk, R.J. Conley, and Adam Stricker giving chase. O’Neal would quickly begin to speed away from the field, while Stricker would take the fourth position from R.J. Conley on lap seven. O’Neal would catch the rear of the field and begin working slower traffic on lap eight and would encounter heavy traffic by lap ten. O’Neal would work lapped traffic masterfully, while Stricker, who had started sixth, would begin to battle with Schlenk for third and take the position on lap twelve, only to have Schlenk reclaim the spot on lap nineteen. As the field saw the halfway indicator, O’Neal had built his lead to almost just over eight seconds, while Stricker would work back around Schlenk for third on lap twenty-two. By lap twenty-five, O’Neal would hold a lead of over nine seconds, with Rod Conley, Stricker, and Schlenk battling for second through fourth. Stricker would grab the second position from Rod Conley on lap twenty-eight with a daring move to the outside exiting turn four. O’Neal had lapped up to the seventh place running machine of Zach Milbee when the caution waved with thirty-three laps complete for a slowed Jeff Babcock in turn three with a flat right front tire. During the caution period, light rain showers would begin to fall over the track and would not stop and the track was deemed not safe to continue the event, thus, the checkered flag would be displayed and the event was declared complete. O’Neal would be the winner, with Stricker, Rod Conley, Schlenk, and R.J. Conley completing the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be 12th starting David Webb, Zach Milbee, Ryan Missler, Seth Daniels, and Devin Shiels.



The next events for the Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels will be Friday June 14 at MRP Raceway Park in Williamsburg, OH paying $5,000 to win and Saturday June 15 at Mudlick Valley Raceway in Wallingford, KY paying $10,000 to win.



For more information on the Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels, phone series promoter Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or by visiting the tour website at www.IMDIRT.net or by following American Late Model Iron-Man Series (@ironmandirt) on Twitter or by liking American Late Model Iron-Man Series on Facebook.



Official Summary of Results



Valvoline A-Main Feature Results for the Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Late Model Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels June Jam at Atomic Speedway on Saturday June 1, 2024

1. Hudson O’Neal-Martinsville, Ind.

2. Adam Stricker-Batavia, Ohio

3. Rod Conley-Wheelersburg, Ohio

4. Rusty Schlenk-McClure, Ohio

5. R.J. Conley-Wheelersburg, Ohio

6. David Webb-Nicholasville, Ky.

7. Zach Milbee-Poca, West Va.

8. Ryan Missler-Bellevue, Ohio

9. Seth Daniels-Jackson, Ohio

10. Devin Shiels-Britton, Mich.

11. Austin Lay-Walton, Ky.

12. Casey Noonan-Sylvania, Ohio

13. Jerry Bowersock-Wapakoneta, Ohio

14. Billy Green-Walton, Ky.

15. Jacob Stuhr-Harrison, Mich.

16. Rob Anderzack-Swanton, Ohio

17. Gregg Haskell-Chatham, Ont. CAN

18. Justin Cooper-Wheelersburg, Ohio

19. Jeff Babcock-Wayne, Ohio

20. Chad Roush-Reedsville, Ohio

21. Shane Bailey-Grayson, Ky.

22. Matt Melvin-Coal Grove, Ohio



Time of Race: 17 minutes, 10 seconds

Margin of Victory: 9.445 seconds

Yellow Flags: One (lap 34)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Hudson O’Neal 1-33

Entries: 31

Provisionals: Casey Noonan, Billy Green

Emergency Provisionals: None

E-Z-GO Time Trials presented by Brucebilt Performance Parts Top Qualifier ($50 product certificate): Hudson O’Neal 13.439 seconds

SFP Performance Systems Hard Charger Award ($100 product certificate): Casey Noonan (started 21st-finished 12th-advanced 9 positions)

SFP Performance Systems Hard Luck Award ($100 product certificate): Shane Bailey

Deatherage Racing Opticians Middleman Award ($50 product certificate to the 11th place finisher): Austin Lay

Brucebilt Performance Parts Youngest Driver/Highest Finisher ($25 product certificate): Billy Green

Octane Custom Trailers Move of the Race (free entry fee at next event): Adam Stricker

CNR Racing 5th Place Finisher ($50 product certificate): R.J. Conley

CNR Spoiler Challenge Leader: Rusty Schlenk

VP Racing Fuels Makin’ Power Heat Race One Finish (8 laps/top 5 transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Rusty Schlenk, Seth Daniels, Zach Milbee, Chad Roush, Matt Melvin, Billy Green, Jacob Stuhr, Travis Carr, Brock Morris (DNS-Clint Keenan)



FloRacing Heat Race Two Finish (8 laps/top 5 transfer): Rod Conley, Justin Cooper, Jeff Babcock, Jerry Bowersock, Devin Shiels, Shane Bailey, Casey Noonan, Derreck Meadors, Tony Paynter, Kirk Phillips



Jim and Nancy Viox Heat Race Three Finish (8 laps/top 5 transfer): R.J. Conley, Adam Stricker, Ryan Missler, David Webb, Gregg Haskell, Austin Lay, Rob Anderzack, Dave Hornikel, Russell Throckmorton (DNS-Dusty Moore)



STAKT Products B-Main One Finish (8 laps/top 5 transfer): Matt Melvin, Austin Lay, Jacob Stuhr, Rob Anderzack, Shane Bailey, Casey Noonan, Billy Green, Dave Hornikel, Travis Carr, Derreck Meadors, Russell Throckmorton (DNS-Tony Paynter, Brock Morris, Kirk Phillips, Dusty Moore, Clint Keenan)



2024 Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels Events:

May 24-Attica Raceway Park-Attica, OH-Rusty Schlenk (McClure, OH)

May 25-Oakshade Raceway-Wauseon, OH-Rusty Schlenk (McClure, OH)

June 1-Atomic Speedway-Waverly, OH-Hudson O’Neal (Martinsville, IN)

June 14-MRP Raceway Park-Williamsburg, OH-$5,000 to win

June 15-Mudlick Valley Raceway-Wallingford, KY-$10,000 to win

July 3-Merritt Speedway-Merritt, MI-$5,000 to win

July 4-Merritt Speedway-Merritt, MI-$5,000 to win

July 6-Brownstown Speedway-Brownstown, IN-$5,000 to win

July 7-Tri-State Speedway-Haubstadt, IN-$5,000 to win

August 10-Wayne County Speedway-Orrville, OH-$5,000 to win

August 16-Tri-City Motor Speedway-Auburn, MI-$5,000 to win

August 17-Crystal Motor Speedway-Crystal, MI-$5,000 to win

August 24-Butler Motor Speedway-Butler, MI-$5,000 to win

August 30-Portsmouth Raceway Park-Portsmouth, OH-$7,500 to win

September 1-Eldora Speedway-Rossburg, OH-$5,000 to win

September 13-MRP Raceway Park-Williamsburg, OH-$5,000 to win

September 14-Lawrenceburg Speedway-Lawrenceburg, IN-$5,000 to win

September 21-Atomic Speedway-Waverly, OH-$5,000 to win

