Steven Snyder Jr Snags POWRi Outlaw Micro PA KKM Challenge Championship Night Win

Newmanstown, PA. (6/1/24) Steven Snyder Jr would use patience and precision to pocket the $10K Championship Night payday to win his second straight yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV and claim his third seasonal victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway.

Going through a determined field of fifty-six entries on the championship night of the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Bradley Brown set the quick hot lap time of non-lock-ins with a time of 11.115-seconds. Bradley Brown and Kole Kirkman would each emerge victorious semi-features with Bubba Hughes gaining the C-feature win.

Flying onto the smooth Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway surface for Championship Night racing for the final night of the Pennsylvania Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see Steven Snyder Jr win the ‘King of the Clyde’ dash to earn the feature event pole-starting position.

Bringing the initial field to green would find each prelim night winner Steven Snyder Jr and Alex Bright pacing the field as the green flag flew with Snyder taking the early on-track advantages over Bright only to witness Alex Bright stick to the top of the track and overtake for the lead on the second lap.

Keeping momentum on the top shelf of “The Clyde”, Alex Bright would lead over the slimmest of margins of Steven Snyder Jr with Christian Bruno clinging close behind as Thomas Kunsman Jr and Jake Andreotti rounded out the early contending top five.

Occurring lap traffic around the mid-race point, Bright would continue to lead the top-five separating pack with Kole Kirkman, Jacob Severn, Neal Allison, Gunnar Pio, and Chelby Hinton battled inside the running top ten as the first caution waved on lap eighteen.

Restarting with the POWRi Chose-Cone in play as leading Alex Bright elected the low line as second-running Steven Snyder Jr went to the top shelf with Bright declaring the lead emphatically over Snyder, Kunsman, Bruno, and Kirkman.

Overtaking for the top spot on lap twenty-six, Steven Snyder Jr would wait until the perfect time to ride the slider line into the lead as Alex Bright maintained the second position with Christian Bruno, Thomas Kunsman Jr, and the hard-charging Kyle Spence closing late.

Setting the stage for late-race dramatics, caution would wave with less than five laps remaining, Steven Snyder Jr would not be denied and hold steady up front for his eighth career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as one-time leader Alex Bright would finish in the closely contended second spot with Kyle Spence advancing nineteen positions to finalize the podium placements.

“We were just so even and I didn’t know what I could do to catch Alex. In the last half I started getting a rhythm and whatever clicked in the final tens laps it just made me faster.” said the delighted Steven Snyder Jr in the Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway victory lane for Championship Night of the PA KKM Challenge. Adding, “It’s great to have people behind me that I can trust and that gives me the confidence I need just to get out there and drive”.

Driving from starting sixteenth, Briggs Danner would place fourth as Kole Kirkman rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Championship Night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge Championship Night| 6/1/24:

Eibach Racing Quick Non-Lock In Hot Lap Time: 23-Bradley Brown(11.115)

Victory Fuel C-Feature Winner: 3-Bubba Hughes

Hyper Racing Semi-Feature One Winner: 23-Bradley Brown

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Two Winner: 22K-Kole Kirkman

Rush Race Gear ‘King of the Clyde’ Dash Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 25K-Kyle Spence

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 20-Alex Bright[2]; 3. 25K-Kyle Spence[22]; 4. 99-Briggs Danner[16]; 5. 22K-Kole Kirkman[10]; 6. 95-Brian Carber[20]; 7. 29-Brent Shearer[8]; 8. 3B-Dallas Damask[24]; 9. 15N-Neal Allison[18]; 10. 21-Mason Beinhower[14]; 11. 95H-Chelby Hinton[13]; 12. 95B-James Roselli[6]; 13. 2B-Bubba Hughes[23]; 14. 5-Christian Bruno[3]; 15. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[4]; 16. 7L-Chase Layser[17]; 17. 99B-Robbie Smith[15]; 18. 78-Zak Gorski[19]; 19. 29A-Jake Andreotti[5]; 20. 50-Jacob Severn[12]; 21. 28P-Gunnar Pio[11]; 22. 5J-Braden Jones[7]; 23. 23-Bradley Brown[9]; 24. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[21].

Hyper Racing Hyper Racing B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 23-Bradley Brown[1]; 2. 28P-Gunnar Pio[2]; 3. 95H-Chelby Hinton[3]; 4. 99B-Robbie Smith[13]; 5. 7L-Chase Layser[4]; 6. 78-Zak Gorski[9]; 7. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[15]; 8. 2B-Bubba Hughes[17]; 9. 08-Dominic Schmidt[11]; 10. 12J-Brecken Reese[5]; 11. 11Z-Kyle Lick[7]; 12. 2L-Luke Hess[19]; 13. 95M-Paige Moss[20]; 14. 14-Jason Swavely[10]; 15. 12M-James Morris[6]; 16. 5A-Alex Ruppert[12]; 17. 32H-Wayne Scott[18]; 18. 24W-Zack Weisenfluh[16]; 19. 8-TJ Stark[8]; 20. 9X-Connor Mirabelli[14].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 22K-Kole Kirkman[1]; 2. 50-Jacob Severn[3]; 3. 21-Mason Beinhower[12]; 4. 99-Briggs Danner[8]; 5. 15N-Neal Allison[2]; 6. 95-Brian Carber[5]; 7. 25K-Kyle Spence[7]; 8. 3B-Dallas Damask[6]; 9. 71B-Brian Kramer[9]; 10. 98-Matthew Warner[13]; 11. 2D-Cole Dewease[10]; 12. 74-Robby Brockman[11]; 13. 15D-Matthew Donley[15]; 14. 91-Nate Freed[17]; 15. 10-Mason Peters[18]; 16. 126-Autumn Criste[4]; 17. 16-Logan Dontonville[16]; 18. 5H-Haylee Papp[19]; 19. 12-Jeffrey Newell[14]; 20. 88-Billy Calvert[20].

Victory Fuel Victory Fuel C Feature (12 Laps): 1. 2B-Bubba Hughes[4]; 2. 91-Nate Freed[3]; 3. 32H-Wayne Scott[6]; 4. 10-Mason Peters[7]; 5. 2L-Luke Hess[11]; 6. 5H-Haylee Papp[9]; 7. 95M-Paige Moss[5]; 8. 88-Billy Calvert[10]; 9. 30-Jack Fraser[13]; 10. 16X-Marty Brian[14]; 11. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 12. 62-Jacob Lynch[8]; 13. (DNS) 14C-Connor Gross; 14. (DNS) 11H-Holden Eckman; 15. (DNS) 22-Nathan Prazenica; 16. (DNS) 21G-Geoff Federspiel.

Rush Race Gear King of the Clyde: 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 20-Alex Bright[2]; 3. 5-Christian Bruno[3]; 4. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[5]; 5. 29A-Jake Andreotti[4]; 6. 95B-James Roselli[7]; 7. 5J-Braden Jones[6]; 8. 29-Brent Shearer[8].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

