Turner, Ewing, Fennewald, Moyer, Roark, and Reiff all Victorious at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 1, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

For the first time this season, 100 cars were on hand at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) as the month of June kicked off with 15 Pure Stocks, 14 Midwest Mods, 19 Show-Me Vintage Racers, 9 POWRi Late Models, 18 Super Stocks, and 25 B-Mods. There were 16 preliminary heat races and 6 main events for the cars competing.

At the end of the race program and 228 laps later, feature winners included Shadren Turner in B-Mods, Blaine Ewing in Super Stocks, Johnny Fennewald in POWRi Late Models, Bryant Moyer in Show-Me Vintage Racers, Logan Roark in Midwest Mods, and Spencer Reiff in Pure Stocks.

POWRi B-Mod – 25 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:45.054: 1. 17-Brandon Lennox[1]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[2]; 3. 20D-Dawson David[3]; 4. 6-Lucas Isaacs[7]; 5. 1K-Tim Karrick[5]; 6. 15J-Jake Fetterman[6]; 7. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:02:40.068: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 12-Parker Smith[2]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[3]; 4. 66-Ethan Isaacs[5]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[6]; 6. 27L-Clifford Lean[4]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:04:08.014: 1. 447-Kenny Prince[1]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[5]; 3. 7J-Jake Richards[3]; 4. Y23-Ethan Young[6]; 5. 50C-Josh Mclaughlin[2]; 6. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[4]

Heat 4 – 8 Laps | 00:02:44.761

1. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[6]; 3. C3-Chad Staus[1]; 4. 29-Tyler Cochran[5]; 5. 7-Anthony Tanner[2]; 6. 26-Derick Schlarb[3]

Terry Schultz and Shadren Turner earned front-row starting positions for the 20-lap B-Mod main event, but it was Turner who grabbed the early race lead over Schutlz, Brandon Lennox and Jacob Ebert through nine laps of competition. After a lap-9 restart, Turner again assumed command and put distance between himself and Schultz in second. Caution flew again on the restart one more time, but then drivers settled into a groove through lap 17 with Turner out front and in heavy lapped traffic, as the caution flew one final time. Turner was too strong on this night, and he eventually captured the victory over Schultz, Lennox, Stephen Clancy, and Colin Pierce.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:14:32.631: 1. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 3. 17-Brandon Lennox[4]; 4. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 5. 15-Colin Pierce[3]; 6. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 7. 1K-Tim Karrick[18]; 8. 12-Parker Smith[8]; 9. 7J-Jake Richards[12]; 10. 6-Lucas Isaacs[9]; 11. 66-Ethan Isaacs[15]; 12. 30-Rex Harris[11]; 13. 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 14. C3-Chad Staus[13]; 15. 05-Jeremy Lile[17]; 16. 15J-Jake Fetterman[21]; 17. 29-Tyler Cochran[16]; 18. 7-Anthony Tanner[20]; 19. (DNF) 20D-Dawson David[10]; 20. (DNF) Y23-Ethan Young[14]; 21. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[25]; 22. (DNF) 26-Derick Schlarb[24]; 23. (DNF) 50C-Josh Mclaughlin[19]; 24. (DNF) 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[23]; 25. (DNF) 27L-Clifford Lean[22]

POWRi Super Stocks – 18 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:04:22.945: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[4]; 2. 00-Cory Flamm[1]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[6]; 4. 67-Devin Irvin[5]; 5. 28K-Chris Kircher[3]; 6. 81B-Hunter Bergen[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:17.889: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 3. 77-Daniel McKenzie[3]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[2]; 5. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 6. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry[5]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:02:50.206: 1. 9-Dave Meyer[2]; 2. 44-James Nighswonger[1]; 3. 164-Michael Muskrat[6]; 4. 25X-Rodger Detherage[5]; 5. 116-Zack Smith[3]; 6. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[4]

Blaine Ewing and recent winner Dave Meyer took top starting honors for the 20-lap Super Stock main event with Ewing grabbing the lead through a lap-three caution period. Behind Ewing, Meyer, Ted Welschmeyer, Aaron Poe, and Nick Gibson held spots within the top five. Welschmeyer moved to second on lap five behind Ewing out front while Meyer slipped to third to battle with Poe for the position. Caution flew again at lap seven, with Ewing leading Welschmeyer, Meyer, Poe, and Gibson. Ewing eventually pulled away from the field, leaving a great battle for second right to the finish of the race between Welschmeyer, Poe, and Meyer. At the conclusion of the race, Ewing found himself in victory lane over Welschmeyer, Poe, Meyer, and James Nighswonger, who advanced from eighth in the late stages of the race to round out the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:15:08.746: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[1]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[5]; 3. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 4. 9-Dave Meyer[2]; 5. 44-James Nighswonger[8]; 6. 164-Michael Muskrat[6]; 7. 67-Devin Irvin[10]; 8. G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 9. 00-Cory Flamm[7]; 10. 25X-Rodger Detherage[11]; 11. 30K-Cameron Kelly[12]; 12. 77-Daniel McKenzie[9]; 13. 28K-Chris Kircher[14]; 14. (DNF) 116-Zack Smith[15]; 15. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry[18]; 16. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[13]; 17. (DNF) 81B-Hunter Bergen[16]; 18. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick

POWRi Late Model – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:05:07.183: 1. 50-Kaeden Cornell[2]; 2. 1T-Tucker Cox[3]; 3. 88-Jimmy Dowell[4]; 4. 15K-Chris Kitch[5]; 5. (DNF) 18B-Scott Bergen[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:20.275: 1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 2. 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 3. 20-Alan Westling[4]; 4. X15-Bobby Ruff II[3]

The late models were added to the program in the eleventh-hour to round out a full field of cars of all types for the fans and they did not disappoint as their feature came down to a tight battle with previous winner Johnny Fennewald and rising local talent, Kaeden Cornell, who started on the pole for the race. Cornell pulled away from any close pursuers by lap six with Fennewald, Tucker Cox, and Darren Phillips behind him. A lap-seven yellow slowed the field with Cornell holding the top spot. Yellow flew again a lap later as the drivers worked to settle into a groove. From this point, Fennewald moved up to challenge the leader for several laps as Cornell worked to hold the top spot. At the lap 13 mark, Fennewald made his move and grabbed the lead after several close racing laps among the leaders. Fennewald eventually captured his second win of the season at CMS in the POWRi Late Models with Cornell coming home a very respectable second. Cox, Alan Westling, and Darren Phillips rounded out the top five, with Phillips rallying back to the top five after an earlier spin.

A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:12:35.348

1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[2]; 2. 50-Kaeden Cornell[1]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[3]; 4. 20-Alan Westling[6]; 5. 21P-Darren Phillips[4]; 6. 18B-Scott Bergen[9]; 7. X15-Bobby Ruff II[8]; 8. (DNF) 15K-Chris Kitch[7]; 9. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[5]

Show-Me Vintage Racers – 19 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:35.065: 1. 27-Danny Lorton[2]; 2. 54-Larry Waters[4]; 3. 66-David Isaacs[3]; 4. 16-Jim Thorne[6]; 5. 88-Beth Martin[1]; 6. (DNS) 6-Damon Clevenger

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:05:41.530: 1. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[6]; 2. 00K-Don Marrs[4]; 3. 9D-Bryant Moyer[2]; 4. 3-John Hearn[5]; 5. (DNF) 58-John Martin[1]; 6. (DNF) 8-Dan Schmidt[3]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:06:17.262: 1. 1A-Rodney Ashworth[2]; 2. 14-Mickie Cook[1]; 3. 44-Terry Price[7]; 4. 32W-Bob Werkmeister[6]; 5. 42-Rob Brash[5]; 6. 72-WIlliam Holohan[4]; 7. (DNF) 71-Mike Lawless[3]

Beth Martin and John Martin earned the front row starting positions for the Show-Me Vintage Racers’ 15-lap main event. John Martin took command of the race early with Bryant Moyer and Larry Waters near the front of the field. At lap four, Moyer challenged for the lead and eventually took the top spot through a lap eight caution period. At the restart, Moyer led eighth-starting Don Marrs, , Watters, David Isaacs, and Chad Eickleberry. Caution again slowed the field just before lap ten with Moyer still holding the top spot. From this point onward, Moyer went unchallenged at the front as he secured the victory. Sixteenth-starting Dan Schmidt had the run of the night as he eventually captured second place over John Martin in third. Eleventh-starting Bob Werkmeister was fourth, followed by Marrs fifth and Beth Martin sixth.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:14:50.059: 1. 9D-Bryant Moyer[5]; 2. 8-Dan Schmidt[16]; 3. 58-John Martin[2]; 4. 32W-Bob Werkmeister[11]; 5. 00K-Don Marrs[8]; 6. 88-Beth Martin[1]; 7. 14-Mickie Cook[4]; 8. 54-Larry Waters[7]; 9. 16-Jim Thorne[10]; 10. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[15]; 11. 42-Rob Brash[12]; 12. 44-Terry Price[13]; 13. 3-John Hearn[14]; 14. (DNF) 66-David Isaacs[6]; 15. (DNF) 1A-Rodney Ashworth[9]; 16. (DNS) 27-Danny Lorton; 17. (DNS) 72-WIlliam Holohan; 18. (DNS) 71-Mike Lawless; 19. (DNS) 6-Damon Clevenger

POWRi Midwest Mods – 14 Entries

1. 17-Logan Roark[2]; 2. 0-Dakota Girard[5]; 3. 4P-Jesse Hogg[7]; 4. 29A-Chris Altis[4]; 5. 13-Joe Marrant[1]; 6. (DNF) 5D-Dustin Dennison[6]; 7. (DNF) 059-Jamie Aleshire[3]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:02:35.719: 1. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 2. 9-Brian Meyer[3]; 3. 82-David Wood[6]; 4. 10-Johnny McGinnis[4]; 5. 41-Alex Schultz[7]; 6. 9X-Bradley McDowell[1]; 7. 257-Tim Manning[5]

All season long drivers have been trying to figure out how to beat Logan Roark, who has been on a roll whenever he hits the local tracks. Roark and Pete Richardson, all the way up from Springfield, took the top starting honors for the 15-lap main event. Roark quickly moved to the front followed by Richardson and Dakota Girard. A caution for debris slowed the field near the front with Roark leading Davidson, Alex Schultz, and Girard for the restart. Caution flew again at lap five with Roark still securely in the lead. After this, drivers found their groove and raced hard for positions. Roark once again proved to be the top car as he collected his fifth CMS win of the season, this time over Richardson, who again finished in the runner-up position. Alex Schultz recorded his strongest finish at CMS in his budding career by taking third, one spot ahead of Dakota Girard and Johnny McGinnis. Jamie Aleshire advanced from fourteenth on the grid to claim sixth as the line.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:17:06.092: 1. 17-Logan Roark[1]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 3. 41-Alex Schultz[9]; 4. 0-Dakota Girard[3]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[8]; 6. 059-Jamie Aleshire[14]; 7. 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 8. 9X-Bradley McDowell[11]; 9. 4P-Jesse Hogg[4]; 10. 13-Joe Marrant[10]; 11. (DNF) 257-Tim Manning[12]; 12. (DNF) 82-David Wood[6]; 13. (DNF) 29A-Chris Altis[7]; 14. (DNS) 5D-Dustin Dennison

Pure Stocks – 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:38.519: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 6-John Snyder[1]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 4. 24-Bobby Russell[6]; 5. 81-Donnie Devers[4]; 6. 50B-Brandon Smith[8]; 7. 13B-Devin Baker[5]; 8. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:58.489: 1. 89-Logan Headley[2]; 2. 98-RIchard Jameson[4]; 3. 21M-Payton McDowell[1]; 4. 26-Zachary McDowell[3]; 5. 189-Jonathan Evans[7]; 6. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 7. 38R-Rocky McLaughlin[6]

Spencer Reiff and Logan Headley took top starting spots for the 15-lap Pure Stock main event. Reiff darted out to the early race advantage, leaving John Snyder and Payton McDowell to battle for second place behind him during the race’s early stages. With Reiff comfortably out front, one of the best races of the night took place between Snyder and McDowell, until a caution flew at lap ten. The race ran green until lap thirteen, forcing a green, white, and checkered flag finish as McDowell spun from contention inside the top three. At the finish, Reiff once again recorded the victory, the 24th of his CMS career. Snyder held strong and ran a solid race in second ahead of seventh-starting Bobby Russell. David Doelz recorded one of his best finishes of the year in fourth, one spot ahead of eleventh-starting Brandon Smith in fifth.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:10:01.044: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 6-John Snyder[4]; 3. 24-Bobby Russell[7]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 5. 50B-Brandon Smith[11]; 6. 98-RIchard Jameson[3]; 7. 89-Logan Headley[2]; 8. 189-Jonathan Evans[9]; 9. 26-Zachary McDowell[8]; 10. 38R-Rocky McLaughlin[14]; 11. M87-Mallory Stiffler[12]; 12. 13B-Devin Baker[13]; 13. 21M-Payton McDowell[6]; 14. (DNF) 81-Donnie Devers[10]; 15. (DNS) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt

