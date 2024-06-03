Henson, Porter, Blank and Smith claim Dylan Bias Memorial Honors at Double X Speedway

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway

June 2, 2024

California, MO

by-Dean Reichel

The 7th annual Dylan Bias Memorial Race at Double X Speedway was on a lot of calendars as evidenced by the car count and by the fans in the stands. This annual event organized by Dylan’s family and friends is a special one indeed. Drivers form four states and two continents were on hand to take on the challenge that is Double X Speedway. Rain on Friday night into Saturday morning left the track and pits a little wet but Kyle Wirts and crew were able to put together a smooth, FAST track for the Sunday night racing action.

The featured class was the Street Stocks with fifteen cars and drivers checked in. Heat race one saw Jody Romig take the win over Steve Beach and Ryan Shikles. Heat two saw Derek Henson wire the field with Arkansas driver Jared Hays taking second and weekly Kansas competitor James Nishwonger complete the podium.

Two “Dash for Cash” events were held for the Street Stocks also. In the “Top 6 Dash” Jared Hays took top honors over Nishwonger and Henson. In the second dash, Colton Bourland took the win with Dale Berry claiming second and Eddie Keeran third.

The feature event saw Romig and Henson on the front row. Henson wasted little time moving to the point and led the entire 20 laps. It was no cake walk though as he had to endure a couple of cautions and a red flag event also. Despite the slow downs in action Henson was able to maintain the point for the 20 lap event. Jared Hays made a strong bid after the final caution but Henson would not be denied the victory. Hays would finish a very strong second with Colton Bourland finishing third, Derek Brown taking fourth and James Nishwonger rounding out the top five. “Nitro” Nick Gibson claimed the hard charger award in the event by advancing from the 14th starting spot to finish 6th at the checkered.

In the Pure Stock class it was Darin Porter besting the field with Chris Messerli taking second. Curt Turpin finished third, Sahyne Healea fourth and Ross Waters completed the top five.Messerli would claim the heat race.

B Modifieds were added to the evening’s card and Parker Smith of Mexico put the class on notice by winning the first heat race over Terry Schultz and Adam Hall. Chad Staus would win the second heat race with Tyler Imhoff and Rylan Gibbs following him under the checkered flag. Smith would also take the win in the B Mod Dash for Cash. At feature time, Smith moved quickly to the point from his pole position starting spot. Terry Schultz tried every trick he knew to gain ground on the leader but would have to settle for second at the stripe. Adam line Hall would cross the finish line in third, Chad Staus claimed fourth and Tyler Potter would finish fifth.

The 360 Winged Sprint Cars were set up for the wicked fast clay oval. Young drivers Ben Brown and Gunner Ramey claimed the heat races in the division. Brown and Ramey would lead the field to green with Ramey smoothly opening up a lead over the field while the action was happening behind him. Five laps into the feature event, Rob Rimel brought out a red flag as he took a tumble down the front stretch. Rimel was able to walk to his trailer in the pit area after a check by the ambulance crew. When racing resumed, Ramey kept his yellow #21 Sprinter at the point. Tyler Blank moved into the number two spot but Ramey was being super smooth. On lap 18, after showing Ramey some different lines, Blank was able to pass and clear the leader in turn two and drive away to a 4 car length lead. Ramey kept the pressure on but was unable to mount a pass on the #75 machine. Following Blank and Ramey under the checkered were Ben Brown in third, Jack Wagner in fourth and Myles Paulus in fifth.

Dylan Bias Memorial Results

Double X Speedway

California,MO

6/2/2024

Street Stocks

Feature- 1. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville; 2. 4-Jared Hays, Jonesboro, AR; 3. 2-Colton Bourland, Appleton City; 4. 11-Derek Brown, Stoutland; 5. 44-James Nishwonger, Osawatamie, KS; 6. G1- Nick Gibson, Urich; 7. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 8. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 9. 87-Eddie Keeran, California; 10. 409-Ryan Shikles, Enon; 11. 10R-Chris Romig, Syracuse; 12. 12–Jody Romig, Syracuse (DNF); 13. 09-Joe Miller, Centertown (DNF); 14. 30C-Clayton Campbell, Otterville (DNF) 15. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven (DNS)

Heat one-

J. Romig; 2. Beach; 3. Shikles; 4. Brown; 5. Keeran; 6. Berry; 7. C. Romig; 8. Campbell

Heat Two-

Henson; 2. Hays; 3. Nishwonger; 4. Bourland; 5. Miller; 6. Halley; 7. Gibson

Dash for Cash #1-

Hays; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Henson; 4. Shikles; 5. J. Romig; 6. Beach

Dash for Cash #2-

Bourland; 2. Berry; 3. Keeran; 4. C. Romig; 5. Miller

Pure Stocks-

Feature-1. 21-Darin Porter, California; 2. 88-Chris Messerli, Latham; 3. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon; 4. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 5. 44-Ross Waters, Eldon

Heat-

Messerli; 2. Porter; 3. Turpin; 4. Healea; 5. Waters

B-Modifieds

Feature- 1. 12-Parker Smith, Mexico; 2. 90-Terry Schultz, Sedalia; 3. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 4. C3-Chad Staus, Otterville; 5 94-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 6. 55-Colson Kirk, Urbana; 7. 37-Dan Charles, Basehor,KS; 8. 1R- Rylan Gibbs, Osceola; 9. R33- Austin Raybourn, Odessa; 10. 33-Tyler Imhoff, Boonville; 11. 21J-Colton John, Eldon; 12. 2S- Joey Green, Fulton

Heat 1-1. Smith; 2. Schultz; 3. Hall; 4. Raybourn; 5. Potter; 6. Green (DNS)

Heat 2- 1. Staus; 2. Imhoff; 3. Gibbs; 4. John; 5. Kirk; 6. Charles

Dash for Cash

Smith; 2. Schultz; 3. Hall; 4. Gibbs; 5. Staus

360 Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature- 1. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey, Sedalia; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 4. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 5. 0-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 6. 2B-Garrett Benson, Concordia; 7. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner, LoneJack; 9. 52-Blake Bowers, Knob Noster; 10. 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 11. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 12 24-Casey Shuman, Tempe,AZ; 13. 7-Paul Solomon, Riddles Creek, Australia; 14. 52D-Skylar Daly, Columbia; 15. 9S-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 16.-Josh Fisher, Jefferson City (DNS)

Heat 1-1. Brown; 2. Blank; 3. Smith; 4. Walton; 5. Rimel; 6. J. Wagner 7. Shuman (DNF); 8. Benson (DNF)

Heat 2- 1. Ramey; 2. Fisher; 3. Paulus; 4. Solomon; 5. T. Daly; 6. S. Wagner; 7. Bowers; 8. S. Daly (DNS)